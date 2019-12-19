Football programs from all five Cass County schools learned Thursday morning which teams will be in their districts for the next two seasons.
Nebraska School Activities Association officials released district assignments for all state programs. The NSAA assigned teams into classifications earlier this fall based on the enrollment of boys in grades 9-11 at each school. Football programs were then divided into districts in Classes A, B, C-1, C-2, D-1, D-2 and D-6.
Plattsmouth will remain in Class B for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The Blue Devils will compete in District B-3 with Beatrice, Crete, Norris and Waverly.
Louisville will move from Class C-2 to Class C-1 during the next two years. The Lions will participate in District C1-2 action. Ashland-Greenwood, Malcolm, Platteview, Raymond Central and Wahoo will join the Lions in the district.
Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water will all play in Class D-1 in 2020 and 2021. The NSAA assigned all three teams to District D1-1. Cedar Bluffs and Omaha Brownell-Talbot will join them in the district.
You have free articles remaining.
The NSAA controls all aspects of the football scheduling process in the state. Schools will play all of their district opponents once each season. They will face district teams once at home and once on the road during the two-year classification cycle.
Schools will now be able to submit priority lists of non-district opponents to the NSAA office. Each priority list could be based on factors such as geography, rivalry history, conference affiliation or competitive balance.
NSAA staff will review each of the priority lists and will take those into account when they establish the full schedules for each football team. Some schools could receive all of their preferred priority-list opponents, while other teams could be assigned opponents that are not on their priority lists.
The NSAA will release final schedules for teams in all classes on Feb. 12. The organization will notify schools at 9 a.m. that day and will post schedules online at 12 p.m.