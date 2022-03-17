Local girls capture NCC basketball honors

Four Cass County girls earned Nebraska Capitol Conference honors for their work on the basketball court this winter.

Two Conestoga athletes and two Louisville players secured spots on NCC basketball teams. Conference coaches announced their selections for members of the first team, second team and honorable mention squad earlier this week.

NCC coaches submitted names for consideration for postseason recognition at a conference meeting. They then voted for members of all three groups.

Louisville senior Avery Heilig was selected to be a member of the first team. She led Louisville’s scoring attack this season with 208 points. She sank 33.7 percent of her field-goal attempts (59-of-175) and drained 74.6 percent of her free throws (44-of-59). She also guided Louisville’s 3-point attack with 46 treys. She finished 46-of-133 from behind the arc (34.6 percent).

Heilig added 14 offensive and 37 defensive rebounds, 31 assists, 12 steals, one block and one charge for the Lions. She ended her two-year varsity career with 461 points, 115 rebounds, 71 assists and 37 steals.

Louisville sophomore Ella Johnson was chosen for the second team. She scored 179 points and finished 72-of-202 from the floor (35.6 percent). She knocked home 33 free throws and hauled in 42 offensive and 101 defensive rebounds in the paint.

Johnson was a defensive presence for the Lions with a team-best 40 blocks. She added ten assists, 17 steals and 22 pass deflections.

Conestoga senior Lindee Watson and junior Ali Gansemer were both selected for the honorable mention squad.

Watson helped Conestoga’s scoring attack during the season with 153 points. She made 37.5 percent of her field-goal attempts (54-of-144) and added a team-best 44 free throws. She hauled in 41 offensive and 42 defensive rebounds, swatted away seven shots, dished out 17 assists and made 12 steals and 15 pass deflections.

Watson finished her four-year career with 640 points, 398 rebounds, 39 assists, 52 steals and 11 blocks. She appeared in 83 varsity games for the Cougars.

Gansemer pocketed 154 points for Conestoga during the winter. She went 59-of-212 from the field (27.8 percent) and led the team with 27 3-pointers. She added 17 offensive and 37 defensive rebounds, 19 assists, 23 steals, four blocks and 11 pass deflections. She also took three charges for the Cougars on the defensive end.

Syracuse senior Lily Vollertsen and Yutan sophomore Maura Tichota were selected as co-captains of the first team. Other players on the first team include Heilig, Ashland-Greenwood sophomore Alivia Pike, DC West sophomore Grace Holm and Fort Calhoun senior Tessa Skelton.

2021-22 All-Nebraska Capitol Conference Girls Basketball Selections

First Team

Lily Vollertsen – Syracuse – Senior (Co-Captain)

Maura Tichota – Yutan – Sophomore (Co-Captain)

Alivia Pike – Ashland-Greenwood – Sophomore

Grace Holm – DC West – Sophomore

Avery Heilig – Louisville – Senior

Tessa Skelton – Fort Calhoun – Senior

Second Team

Delainey Cast – Syracuse – Sophomore

Haley Kube – Yutan – Sophomore

Rachel Potter – Raymond Central – Senior

Ella Johnson – Louisville – Sophomore

Lindsey Moss – Syracuse – Senior

Grace Schlueter – Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – Junior

Honorable Mention Team

Kate Miller – Arlington – Senior

Dani Tonjes – Ashland-Greenwood – Senior

Paige Comstock – Ashland-Greenwood – Sophomore

Lindee Watson – Conestoga – Senior

Ali Gansemer – Conestoga – Junior

Olivia Malousek – DC West – Sophomore

Bria Bench – Fort Calhoun – Sophomore

Sophia Vacha – Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – Junior

Madelyn Lubischer – Raymond Central – Sophomore

Laycee Josoff – Yutan – Junior

