Local Junior Legion teams play in league tournament

E-M/N 0 5 10 0 x – 15 9 6

Plattsmouth 9, Springfield 7

The Blue Devils rallied past Springfield in the second game of the evening. Springfield went ahead 7-4 in the top of the fourth before Plattsmouth fought back. The team scored four times in the bottom of the inning and tacked on an insurance run in the fifth.

Gage Olsen led Plattsmouth with three hits and two RBI and Dylan Eby pocketed a pair of RBI. Eby struck out six Trojans in three innings of work.

Springfield 040 30 – 7 7 6

Plattsmouth 130 41 – 9 9 1

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 8, Lincoln Christian 6

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka capped a winning evening with a victory over Lincoln Christian. The Nationals scored eight runs in the first four innings and used their defense to clinch the game. The team kept Lincoln Christian away from home plate in the final three innings.

Widler produced three hits and three RBI for the Nationals. Joe Kerns and Will Bauder each walked twice in the team’s victory.