Local Junior Legion teams play in league tournament

LOUISVILLE – Three Cass County baseball teams kicked off their Junior Legion league tournament this week with high-scoring games.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka, Louisville/Weeping Water and Plattsmouth took part in the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Tournament on Tuesday. Northern Division games took place at Ash Grove Ball Complex in Louisville.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 15, Louisville/Weeping Water 11
The Nationals rallied from a 7-0 deficit to stop Louisville/Weeping Water in the first round. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka scored five runs in the second inning and touched the plate ten times in the third.
The scoring explosion was enough to overcome a large amount of offense from L/WW. The Lions ended the game with 11 runs and nine hits. The team posted runs in each of the first four innings.
Tucker Oehlerking guided E-M/N’s offense with five runs batted in. Jaxson Spellman collected two hits and two RBI, Lucas Anderson tallied two hits, Nate Lockman drew three walks and Jayden Widler had two walks.
Chase Savage led Louisville/Weeping Water with three hits and four RBI. Kole Albert drove in a pair of runs and Ryder Manske drew two walks.
L/WW 6 1 2 2 0 – 11 9 3
E-M/N 0 5 10 0 x – 15 9 6
Plattsmouth 9, Springfield 7
The Blue Devils rallied past Springfield in the second game of the evening. Springfield went ahead 7-4 in the top of the fourth before Plattsmouth fought back. The team scored four times in the bottom of the inning and tacked on an insurance run in the fifth.
Gage Olsen led Plattsmouth with three hits and two RBI and Dylan Eby pocketed a pair of RBI. Eby struck out six Trojans in three innings of work.
Springfield 040 30 – 7 7 6
Plattsmouth 130 41 – 9 9 1
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 8, Lincoln Christian 6
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka capped a winning evening with a victory over Lincoln Christian. The Nationals scored eight runs in the first four innings and used their defense to clinch the game. The team kept Lincoln Christian away from home plate in the final three innings.
Widler produced three hits and three RBI for the Nationals. Joe Kerns and Will Bauder each walked twice in the team’s victory.
Nate Lockman was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts in five innings. Levi Offner produced two strikeouts in two innings.