BENNINGTON – Conestoga and Louisville athletes saw a large lake, prairie grasses and many houses during their cross country meet on Friday afternoon.
Several students also earned a chance to see medals placed in their hands at the end of the day.
The Cougars and Lions competed against nearly a dozen schools at the Bennington Invite. The meet was originally scheduled for Thursday afternoon, but heavy rains during the previous 24 hours made the course unsuitable. Bennington officials postponed action one day to allow athletes to have the best-possible running conditions to compete in.
Conestoga sophomore Danie Parriott made the most of her chance to run by winning the individual title. Parriott claimed her championship medal in 21:06.98. She defeated Bennington freshman Samantha Jensen (21:24.57) by more than 15 seconds.
Parriott earned her second title of the season. She finished first at the Auburn Invite in early September.
Louisville runners Sophie Korytowski and Hailey Teller both won medals for the Lions. Korytowski finished seventh in 23:03.85 and Teller was 14th in 24:24.43.
Conestoga’s Jasmine Rainey, Ben Welch and Jack Welch all placed in the top 20 in their races. Rainey finished 16th in her event in 24:51.11. Ben Welch (19:32.60, 17th) and Jack Welch (19:34.60, 18th) both competed in the boys event. Jaxson Barnes (19:53.40, 21st) led the Louisville boys at the meet.
Girls Team Results
Bennington 21, North Bend Central 51, DC West 54, Auburn 80, Louisville 81, Cornerstone Christian 93, Conestoga 103, Boys Town 115, Nebraska City 139, Omaha Christian Academy, Raymond Central no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Danie Parriott (CHS) 21:06.98, 2) Samantha Jansen (BEN) 21:24.57, 3) Maddie Wilt (DCW) 21:28.44, 4) Calla Wittland (BEN) 22:04.92, 5) Ella Calderon (BEN) 22:34.09, 6) Hannah Williams (NBC) 22:42.47, 7) Sophie Korytowski (LOU) 23:03.85, 8) Lexi Poland (BTO) 23:20.12, 9) Paxton Paulson (DCW) 23:24.58, 10) Grace Tetschner (BEN) 23:39.83, 11) Brekyn Kok (CCR) 24:00.00, 12) Faith Allgood (AUB) 24:03.51, 13) Aleya Bourek (NBC) 24:03.53, 14) Hailey Teller (LOU) 24:24.43, 15) Abby Post (NBC) 24:40.13
Conestoga Results
Danie Parriott 21:06.98 (1st), Jasmine Rainey 24:51.11 (16th), Jessica Poirier 33:24.19 (44th), Bridget Wagner 34:08.55 (46th), Shelby Curlo 37:23.51 (47th)
Louisville Results
Sophie Korytowski 23:03.85 (7th), Hailey Teller 24:24.43 (14th), Mira Fosmer 26:03.29 (26th), Abby Bruce 28:57.64 (36th)
Boys Team Results
Bennington 14, DC West 35, Nebraska City 86, Boys Town 87, Conestoga 92, Auburn 95, Cornerstone Christian 95, Raymond Central 136, Louisville 168, North Bend Central 174, Omaha Christian Academy no team score
Top 15 Results
1) James Kearney (NCY) 17:48.40, 2) Keaton Miller (BEN) 18:04.30, 3) Cooper Willoughby (BEN) 18:16.10, 4) Eric Tomjack (BEN) 18:21.90, 5) Blake Olbrich (BEN) 18:30.10, 6) Nick Bennett (DCW) 18:35.50, 7) Ryan McArdle (DCW) 18:44.20, 8) Hunter Shanks (BEN) 18:48.70, 9) Caden Scott (DCW) 18:52.30, 10) Ethan Haeder (CCR) 19:05.70, 11) Silas Hughes (BEN) 19:07.00, 12) Wyatt Svoboda (RCN) 19:11.80, 13) James Baker (DCW) 19:18.20, 14) Alex Rico (NCY) 19:20.60, 15) Gavin Smith (BTO) 19:22.70
Conestoga Results
Ben Welch 19:32.60 (17th), Jack Welch 19:34.60 (18th), Braden Ruffner 20:47.90 (28th), Kaden Simmerman 20:55.70 (30th), Trace Widler 21:57.40 (45th), Jayden Widler 22:52.70 (48th)
Louisville Results
Jaxson Barnes 19:53.40 (21st), Chase Savage 23:28.10 (49th), Nathan Carr 23:56.30 (50th), Tyler Euans 24:01.90 (51st), Jacob Peacock 25:50.80 (54th), Dametre Moxey 27:03.40 (57th)