MALCOLM – Cass County runners joined nearly 200 athletes from other schools Tuesday for the annual Malcolm Invite.
Students from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water traveled to Branched Oak State Recreation Area for cross country races. This year’s varsity contests featured 81 girls and 102 boys from 21 schools across central and eastern Nebraska.
Conestoga runners Danie Parriott and Bella Hogue highlighted the day for Cass County with major medals in their race. Parriott claimed her third championship of the season with a winning time of 20:39.20. She won titles at the Auburn Invite and Bennington Invite earlier in the year.
Hogue returned home with a third-place mark of 21:14.20. She outkicked Adams Central’s Grace Reiman (21:19.70) and Schuyler’s Marisol Deanda (21:21.40) for the bronze medal.
Ben Welch (21st, 18:50.80) and Jack Welch (32nd, 19:06.84) guided the Conestoga boys at the meet. The CHS girls finished fifth in team standings with 110 points and the Conestoga boys placed seventh with 137 points.
Tucker Oehlerking and Constence Baker both ran for Elmwood-Murdock at the meet. Lauren Wehrbein (48th, 27:03.20) led the Weeping Water girls and Austin Patton (45th, 20:11.60) guided the WWHS boys. Weeping Water placed 12th in the girls team race and 14th in the boys race.
Girls Team Results
Milford 44, Lincoln Christian 50, Malcolm 62, Minden 73, Conestoga 110, Schuyler 117, Adams Central 123, Lincoln Lutheran 135, East Butler 152, Johnson County Central 163, Wilber-Clatonia 172, Weeping Water 202, David City 219, Centennial, College View Academy, Elmwood-Murdock, Freeman, Omaha Christian Academy, Pawnee City, Raymond Central, Syracuse
Top 15 Results
1) Danie Parriott (CHS) 20:39.20, 2) Logan Thomas (MLC) 20:57.30, 3) Bella Hogue (CHS) 21:14.20, 4) Grace Reiman (ADC) 21:19.70, 5) Marisol Deanda (SCH) 21:21.40, 6) Tandee Masco (MIL) 21:23.90, 7) Jessie Hurt (MIN) 21:41.10, 8) Abbie McGuire (MIL) 21:53.50, 9) Sadye Daniell (LCHS) 21:58.20, 10) Ashlei McDonald (JCC) 22:08.40, 11) Ellie Wilkinson (SYR) 22:10.40, 12) Madelyn Mullet (MIL) 22:10.80, 13) Amanda Meers (LCHS) 22:14.50, 14) Abby Rehtus (MIN) 22:58.90, 15) Halle Hueser (LCHS) 23:09.60
Conestoga Results
Danie Parriott 20:39.20 (1st), Bella Hogue 21:14.20 (3rd), Jessica Poirier 30:16.20 (62nd), Bridget Wagner 31:27.80 (66th), Shelby Curlo 32:52.40 (70th), Stephanie Poirier 33:21.10 (72nd)
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Constence Baker 39:05.50 (78th)
You have free articles remaining.
Weeping Water Results
Lauren Wehrbein 27:03.20 (48th), Ciera Dieter 29:23.20 (60th), Dakota Reiman 30:48.70 (63rd), MaKayla Regler 35:32.80 (75th)
Boys Team Results
Malcolm 19, Minden 60, Milford 68, Adams Central 76, Schuyler 77, Lincoln Christian 102, Conestoga 137, Wilber-Clatonia 147, Freeman 178, Lincoln Lutheran 180, Centennial 202, Johnson County Central 229, East Butler 231, Weeping Water 241, Syracuse 247, Raymond Central 284, David City 305, College View Academy, Elmwood-Murdock, Pawnee City, Riverside
Top 15 Results
1) John Swotek (MLC) 17:19.97, 2) Luke Bonifas (ADC) 17:37.84, 3) Konner Verbeck (MIN) 17:45.97, 4) Ty Brockhaus (MLC) 17:49.83, 5) Dillon Beach (MLC) 17:55.98, 6) Eduardo Carrasco (SCH) 17:58.25, 7) Eric Iniguez (MIN) 17:59.02, 8) Dawson Hoover (WLC) 18:01.19, 9) Jacob Schweitzer (MLC) 18:02.25, 10) Gavin McGerr (LCHS) 18:02.25, 11) John Boesen (MLC) 18:09.77, 12) Elliott Reitz (MIL) 18:10.99, 13) Reuben Barry (ADC) 18:23.28, 14) Maddox Baack (MIL) 18:23.74, 15) Devon Reitz (MIL) 18:25.76
Conestoga Varsity Results
Ben Welch 18:50.80 (21st), Jack Welch 19:06.84 (32nd), Kaden Simmerman 20:03.78 (39th), Braden Ruffner 20:31.35 (50th), Ethan Williams 21:02.68 (60th), Trace Widler 21:59.07 (77th)
Conestoga Junior Varsity Results
Levi Bell 21:15.03 (12th), Jayden Widler 22:27.62 (29th), Ethan Avidano 22:39.60 (31st)
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Tucker Oehlerking 23:07.00 (87th)
Weeping Water Results
Austin Patton 20:11.60 (45th), Lane Damme 21:14.06 (62nd), Matthew Cover 21:32.11 (68th), Jackson Flanagan 21:45.86 (75th), Michael Zeeb 21:46.20 (76th)