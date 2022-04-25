Local soccer squads take part in matches

Soccer athletes from Conestoga and The Platte competed in several matches this week against area opponents.

Conestoga 2, York 1

The Conestoga girls traveled to York Cornerstone Sports Complex on Thursday for a matchup with the Dukes. The Cougars scored twice in the first half and kept York off the board in the second half to win.

York’s Rylyn Cast put the team ahead with an early goal, but the Cougars regrouped with several scoring plays of their own. Sydney Honaker and Jameson Yost each posted goals for the team and Lindee Watson added one assist.

Conestoga scored midway through the first half and earned a corner kick as the first-half clock was winding down. The team produced the game-winning goal on a corner kick just two seconds before the break.

Conestoga 2 0 – 2

York 1 0 – 1

Platteview 5, Conestoga 0

The Cougars returned to action Friday night against Platteview. The Trojans scored four times in the second half to seal the outcome. Emma Middleton notched three goals, Katelyn Gillen had one goal and one assist and Baylee Tex chipped in one goal.

Conestoga collected six shots on goal and took nine overall attempts in the game. Yost, Angelina Flores, Kya Halouska, Ella Wilson and Addie Priefert led Conestoga’s offense. Sophia Tegels took a pair of corner kicks and Halouska registered one corner kick for the Cougars.

Platteview goalkeeper Eve Drummond made six saves. She surpassed the century mark with her 100th save of the season during the match.

Platteview 1 4 – 5

Conestoga 0 0 – 0

Omaha Benson 1, The Platte 0

The Platte boys soccer players traveled to the Omaha North Invite on Saturday morning. The team faced Omaha Benson in a first-round game that went to a penalty-kick shootout. Omaha Benson won the shootout 4-1.

The Platte 0 0 0 0 0 – 0

Omaha Benson 0 0 0 0 1 – 1

Omaha North 2, The Platte 1

Omaha North snapped a 1-1 halftime tie with a goal after the break. Jude Wehrbein scored off an assist by Kaleb Caniglia in the first half for The Platte. The team earned seven corner kicks and took 11 shots on goal, but the Vikings were able to hold on for the victory.

The Platte 1 0 – 1

Omaha North 1 1 – 2

