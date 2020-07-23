Local softball programs learn state classifications

LINCOLN – Athletes from Cass County’s three softball programs learned Wednesday which state classifications they would participate in during the 2020 season.
Nebraska School Activities Association officials released information about classes for softball programs across the state. The NSAA used enrollment figures from each district to divide softball teams into Classes A, B and C.
The NSAA grouped programs based on enrollment figures of grades 9-11 in the previous academic year. Schools that had a total enrollment of 850 students and above were placed in Class A. The NSAA evenly divided the remaining teams into Classes B and C based on the female population of grades 9-11 in each school.
There will be 31 softball teams in Class A this fall. Omaha South will have the largest enrollment of 2,226 students in grades 9-11. North Platte (896) will be the smallest Class A school.
There will be 40 teams in Class B for the 2020 campaign. Hastings (401 girls) and Scottsbluff (397) will be the two largest schools. Adams Central (111) and Wayne (108) will have the two smallest enrollments.
Plattsmouth and the new Conestoga/Louisville co-op program will compete in Class B. Plattsmouth will have the 24th-largest enrollment of 178 girls. The Cass Wildcats will have the 31st-largest enrollment of 142 girls. The team’s enrollment consisted of 68 girls from Louisville and 74 from Conestoga.
Plattsmouth will compete in the Trailblazer Conference for the first time this fall. Ralston (351 girls), Beatrice (221), Nebraska City (159), Platteview (142) and Wahoo (119) will join the Blue Devils in Class B.
The Wildcats will compete in the Nebraska Capitol Conference for the first time this fall. Fellow league members DC West/Omaha Concordia (189) and Ashland-Greenwood (125) will both play in Class B. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (86), Arlington (84), Syracuse (83), Yutan/Mead (67) and Raymond Central (65) will compete in Class C.
There will be 41 softball teams in Class C. Gothenburg (106 girls) and St. Paul (104) will have the two largest enrollments. Ponca (43), Weeping Water (41) and Twin River (35) will have the smallest enrollments.
Weeping Water will field a solo softball program this fall and will play in Class C. The Indians will have the 40th-largest enrollment in the division.
Weeping Water will compete in the East Central Nebraska Conference. Fellow league members Falls City (82), Malcolm (81), Auburn (74), Yutan/Mead (67) and Freeman (50) will compete in Class C.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!