Local softball programs learn state classifications

LINCOLN – Athletes from Cass County’s three softball programs learned Wednesday which state classifications they would participate in during the 2020 season.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials released information about classes for softball programs across the state. The NSAA used enrollment figures from each district to divide softball teams into Classes A, B and C.

The NSAA grouped programs based on enrollment figures of grades 9-11 in the previous academic year. Schools that had a total enrollment of 850 students and above were placed in Class A. The NSAA evenly divided the remaining teams into Classes B and C based on the female population of grades 9-11 in each school.

There will be 31 softball teams in Class A this fall. Omaha South will have the largest enrollment of 2,226 students in grades 9-11. North Platte (896) will be the smallest Class A school.

There will be 40 teams in Class B for the 2020 campaign. Hastings (401 girls) and Scottsbluff (397) will be the two largest schools. Adams Central (111) and Wayne (108) will have the two smallest enrollments.