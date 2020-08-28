Local softball teams play trio of games

Freeman sophomore Paige Mahler limited the Indians to one hit and one walk during the evening. She finished her complete game with ten strikeouts.

Weeping Water shortstop Reba Wilson made a pair of defensive assists and Kiera Brack and Brooklyn Rathe each made one defensive assist. Brack surrendered nine hits and five earned runs in six innings. She ended the contest with five strikeouts.

Weeping Water 000 000 0 – 0 1 1

Freeman 002 013 x – 6 9 0

Ralston 9, Plattsmouth 3

Ralston erased an early 2-0 deficit to collect a Trailblazer Conference victory over the Blue Devils. The Rams scored seven unanswered runs to take control of the contest. Plattsmouth came within 7-3 in the top of the sixth, but Ralston posted two runs in the bottom of the frame to ice the victory.

Kaley Clark and Hanna Welstead each had doubles in the game for Plattsmouth. Welstead finished with one single, one double and two runs batted in, and Paige Druskis collected one single, two walks, one run and two steals.