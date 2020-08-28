Local softball teams play trio of games

Three Cass County softball teams took the field Thursday night for games against area opponents.
Auburn 12, Cass 2
The Wildcats hosted Auburn in front of a crowd at Young Park in Murray. The Bulldogs gained the upper hand by employing strong bats. Auburn went ahead 8-0 in the second inning and ended the game via mercy rule after four innings.
Leah Grant paced Auburn’s attack by reaching base and scoring three times. Ella Matteen and Jaeleigh Darnell each had two singles and two RBI and Kylie Allen drove in three runs.
Erin Stohlmann helped the Wildcats with a two-run home run in the third inning. Jennifer Katz walked and scored once in the game and was struck by a pitch. Lauren Votta also reached base for the Wildcats on a hit-by-pitch.
Auburn 174 0 – 12 7 0
Cass 002 0 – 2 1 1
Freeman 6, Weeping Water 0
Freeman used late offense to edge Weeping Water in a game held at Zion Lutheran Church Field in Pickrell. The Falcons scored four of their six runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Madison Gee highlighted Freeman’s night with a single, triple and two RBI.
Freeman sophomore Paige Mahler limited the Indians to one hit and one walk during the evening. She finished her complete game with ten strikeouts.
Weeping Water shortstop Reba Wilson made a pair of defensive assists and Kiera Brack and Brooklyn Rathe each made one defensive assist. Brack surrendered nine hits and five earned runs in six innings. She ended the contest with five strikeouts.
Weeping Water 000 000 0 – 0 1 1
Freeman 002 013 x – 6 9 0
Ralston 9, Plattsmouth 3
Ralston erased an early 2-0 deficit to collect a Trailblazer Conference victory over the Blue Devils. The Rams scored seven unanswered runs to take control of the contest. Plattsmouth came within 7-3 in the top of the sixth, but Ralston posted two runs in the bottom of the frame to ice the victory.
Kaley Clark and Hanna Welstead each had doubles in the game for Plattsmouth. Welstead finished with one single, one double and two runs batted in, and Paige Druskis collected one single, two walks, one run and two steals.
Jessica Meisinger generated one single, one walk and one steal, Emma Field delivered one single and Grace Vandenburgh had two sacrifices and one walk.
Plattsmouth 110 001 0 – 3 3 3
Ralston 041 202 x – 9 8 2
