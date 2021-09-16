Local softball teams take part in games

Softball players from Cass, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water appeared on area diamonds Tuesday night for varsity matchups.
Cass 17, Platteview 7
Cass athletes employed a powerful scoring attack at Springfield City Park. The Wildcats collected nine hits and took advantage of ten walks against the Trojans.
The Wildcats trailed 6-4 when their offense began to blossom. The team posted three runs in the fourth inning and copied the feat in the fifth. Cass baserunners then crossed home plate seven times in the sixth inning to go up by double digits.
Ali Gansemer helped the Wildcats with three singles, one walk, three runs scored and one run batted in. Ella Aaberg delivered two singles, one walk and three runs, and Megan Gissler collected one single, two walks and one RBI.
Emma Renner drew three walks and scored twice for the team. Lauren Green was struck once by a pitch and posted one single and one walk. She drove in two teammates during the night.
Elizabeth Harvey reached once on an error and collected one single and one walk. She scored twice and had one RBI. Mati Steckler generated one walk, one sacrifice fly, one run and one RBI, and MacKaylee Madsen reached base on one single and one error. She scored once and drove in one run.
Sophia Lange scored twice for Cass in her courtesy runner role. Katie Hillabrand chipped in one run during the night.
Aaberg made her presence felt on the basepaths with three steals. Renner and Gissler each swiped two bases and Steckler, Lange, Gansemer and Hillabrand all made one steal.
Aaberg led the Wildcats in the field with six defensive assists. Steckler made two defensive plays and Morgan McAndrew, Gissler and Green all had one defensive assist.
Aaberg tossed six innings for Cass in the pitching circle. She struck out four Trojans and allowed eight hits and one walk. She threw 87 pitches during the evening.
Cass 400 337 – 17 9 1
Platteview 330 010 – 7 8 6
Auburn 3, Weeping Water 0
Weeping Water remained close with Auburn throughout the game. The Bulldogs scored once in the second inning and added two runs in the fifth. Weeping Water put the softball in play throughout the night but Auburn was able to keep the Indians away from the plate.
Keatyn Harrah crushed one double and Kiera Brack posted one single and one walk for Weeping Water. Lauren Harms produced one single, Natania French and Josie Cave each walked once and Zoe Houston was struck once by a pitch.
Brack gave the Indians two defensive assists and Houston and Jillian Rathe each made one defensive assist.
Brack and Ella Cave combined on a four-hitter for Weeping Water. Brack went 4 1/3 innings and allowed two hits and zero earned runs with four strikeouts. Cave tossed 1 2/3 innings and allowed two hits and one earned run with one strikeout.
Weeping Water 000 000 0 – 0 3 1
Auburn 010 020 x – 3 4 1
Falls City 16, Plattsmouth 1
Falls City remained in a scoring groove on the Blue Devil Park surface. The Tigers opened the game with six runs and increased the lead to 10-0 in the third inning. Falls City ended action with six runs in the fourth.
Chloe Anson scored Plattsmouth’s lone run in the third inning. She led off the frame with a double and moved to third base on Jessica Meisinger’s single. Amelia Field drove in Anson with a sacrifice fly to right.
Grace VanDenburgh added one walk and Cierra Richardson was struck by a pitch for Plattsmouth. Richardson led PHS in the field with two defensive assists.
The Blue Devils will host the Plattsmouth Invite on Saturday. The team will open the tournament at 9 a.m. against Omaha North. The schools will play at Blue Devil Park on the high school campus. The next two rounds will start at approximately 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.