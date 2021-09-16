Local softball teams take part in games

Softball players from Cass, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water appeared on area diamonds Tuesday night for varsity matchups.

Cass 17, Platteview 7

Cass athletes employed a powerful scoring attack at Springfield City Park. The Wildcats collected nine hits and took advantage of ten walks against the Trojans.

The Wildcats trailed 6-4 when their offense began to blossom. The team posted three runs in the fourth inning and copied the feat in the fifth. Cass baserunners then crossed home plate seven times in the sixth inning to go up by double digits.

Ali Gansemer helped the Wildcats with three singles, one walk, three runs scored and one run batted in. Ella Aaberg delivered two singles, one walk and three runs, and Megan Gissler collected one single, two walks and one RBI.

Emma Renner drew three walks and scored twice for the team. Lauren Green was struck once by a pitch and posted one single and one walk. She drove in two teammates during the night.