Local students capture state academic awards
Five Cass County schools

LINCOLN – Cass County students have earned prestigious state honors for their efforts inside and outside school walls.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials released lists of Academic All-State Award recipients for the Spring 2021 season this past week. Spring activities include journalism, music, baseball, girls soccer, boys soccer, girls tennis, girls track and field, boys track and field, boys golf and unified track and field.

Schools could nominate only two students for each NSAA-sponsored spring activity. Students could earn multiple awards if they were involved in more than one spring activity at their school.

Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the Academic All-State Award criteria. Recipients had to own a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. They also had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity.

Conestoga

Journalism: Taylor McClatchey, Olivia Priefert

Music: Daniel Cutler, Lily Drannen

Girls Soccer: Taylor McClatchey, Olivia Priefert

Boys Soccer: Grant Nickels, Ben Welch

Girls Track and Field: Addi Andersen, Allison Lewien

Boys Track and Field: Lane Fox, Dawson Hardesty

Elmwood-Murdock

Music: Rylee Hogue, Katelyn Stewart

Boys Golf: Nathan Lockman, Gus Pope

Girls Track and Field: Bailey Frahm, Sela Rikli

Boys Track and Field: Cade Hosier, Riley Wilson

Louisville

Journalism: Jaylin Gaston, Lea Kalkowski

Music: Joseph Sollberger, Cadance Stenger

Girls Track and Field: Cadance Stenger, Erin Stohlmann

Boys Track and Field: Sam Ahl, Caleb Hrabik

Plattsmouth

Journalism: Aleea Stanford

Music: Faith Olsen, Aubrey Swaink

Baseball: Sam Campin

Boys Golf: Jack Alexander, Kye Stone

Girls Soccer: Kaley Clark, Rowan Wilson

Girls Track and Field: Emma Field, Sophia Wehrbein

Boys Track and Field: Kaleb Wooten, Jacob Zitek

Weeping Water

Music: Addi Bickford, AnnaBell Murphy

Girls Track and Field: Reagan Aronson, Addi Bickford

Boys Track and Field: Matthew Cover, Zack Smith

