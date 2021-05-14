Local students capture state academic awards

LINCOLN – Cass County students have earned prestigious state honors for their efforts inside and outside school walls.
Nebraska School Activities Association officials released lists of Academic All-State Award recipients for the Spring 2021 season this past week. Spring activities include journalism, music, baseball, girls soccer, boys soccer, girls tennis, girls track and field, boys track and field, boys golf and unified track and field.
Schools could nominate only two students for each NSAA-sponsored spring activity. Students could earn multiple awards if they were involved in more than one spring activity at their school.
Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the Academic All-State Award criteria. Recipients had to own a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. They also had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity.
Conestoga
Journalism: Taylor McClatchey, Olivia Priefert
Music: Daniel Cutler, Lily Drannen
Girls Soccer: Taylor McClatchey, Olivia Priefert
Boys Soccer: Grant Nickels, Ben Welch
Girls Track and Field: Addi Andersen, Allison Lewien
Boys Track and Field: Lane Fox, Dawson Hardesty
Elmwood-Murdock
Music: Rylee Hogue, Katelyn Stewart
Boys Golf: Nathan Lockman, Gus Pope
Girls Track and Field: Bailey Frahm, Sela Rikli
Boys Track and Field: Cade Hosier, Riley Wilson
Louisville
Journalism: Jaylin Gaston, Lea Kalkowski
Music: Joseph Sollberger, Cadance Stenger
Girls Track and Field: Cadance Stenger, Erin Stohlmann
Boys Track and Field: Sam Ahl, Caleb Hrabik
Plattsmouth
Journalism: Aleea Stanford
Music: Faith Olsen, Aubrey Swaink
Baseball: Sam Campin
Boys Golf: Jack Alexander, Kye Stone
Girls Soccer: Kaley Clark, Rowan Wilson
Girls Track and Field: Emma Field, Sophia Wehrbein
Boys Track and Field: Kaleb Wooten, Jacob Zitek
Weeping Water
Music: Addi Bickford, AnnaBell Murphy
Girls Track and Field: Reagan Aronson, Addi Bickford
Boys Track and Field: Matthew Cover, Zack Smith