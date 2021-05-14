Local students capture state academic awards

LINCOLN – Cass County students have earned prestigious state honors for their efforts inside and outside school walls.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials released lists of Academic All-State Award recipients for the Spring 2021 season this past week. Spring activities include journalism, music, baseball, girls soccer, boys soccer, girls tennis, girls track and field, boys track and field, boys golf and unified track and field.

Schools could nominate only two students for each NSAA-sponsored spring activity. Students could earn multiple awards if they were involved in more than one spring activity at their school.

Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the Academic All-State Award criteria. Recipients had to own a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. They also had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity.

Conestoga

Journalism: Taylor McClatchey, Olivia Priefert

Music: Daniel Cutler, Lily Drannen

Girls Soccer: Taylor McClatchey, Olivia Priefert