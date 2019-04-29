MALCOLM – Cass County students overcame cold and windy conditions on the track Saturday with warm marks at the conference meet.
Track and field athletes from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Weeping Water journeyed to Malcolm for the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet. Students and spectators dealt with harsh weather for events. Wind gusts reached 45 miles per hour in the late morning and remained above 25 mph throughout the day. That created a wind chill in the low 30s.
The Louisville girls claimed the runner-up team trophy with 192 points. The Lions scored points in 14 events and collected four gold medals and three silvers.
Meagan Mackling won titles in both the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles, and the school’s 400 and 1,600 relay teams both finished first. Avery Heard finished second in both the 800 and triple jump with personal-best marks in both events. Isandra Hagge added a silver medal for the Lions in the long jump.
The Conestoga girls secured third place with 124 points. Bella Hogue highlighted the day with league championships in the 100, 200 and 400 and a silver time in the 300 hurdles. Morgan McAndrew won the pole vault title and Danie Parriott netted three medals.
The Elmwood-Murdock girls placed seventh with 60 points. The 3,200 relay team of Kylee Synovec, Bailey Frahm, Sydney Anderson and Lauren Justesen led the Knights with a second-place result.
The Weeping Water girls placed 11th with zero points. The Indians set several personal-best marks during the day.
The Elmwood-Murdock boys captured second place with 198 points. The Knights collected championships in five events and added four silver medals.
Carter Bornemeier paced Elmwood-Murdock with a perfect 4-for-4 performance on the track. Bornemeier won gold medals in the 100, 200, 400 and long jump and set school-best times in both the 100 and 200. He won the 100 title in 10.95 seconds and the 200 race in 22.59.
Andy Meyer and Massimo Lojing both secured multiple major honors for E-M. Meyer generated second-place medals in the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and long jump. Lojing won the triple jump title, finished second in the high jump and medaled in both the 110 and 300 hurdles.
The Louisville boys tied for fifth in team standings with 106 points. Talon Ball won the 3,200 championship and members of the 3,200 relay team captured a title.
The Conestoga boys were eighth with 46 points. Devin Wagner and Jacob Dragon both won three medals for the Cougars.
The Weeping Water boys placed ninth with 16 points. Raphael Kirchmayr guided the Indians with three medals.
Girls Team Results
Malcolm 318, Louisville 192, Conestoga 124, Freeman 106, Johnson County Central 92, Auburn 76, Elmwood-Murdock 60, Yutan 48, Palmyra 26, Mead 4, Weeping Water 0
Conestoga Results
100 – Bella Hogue 12.73 (1st)
200 – Bella Hogue 26.56 (1st)
400 – Bella Hogue 1:01.57 (1st)
800 – Danie Parriott 2:44.80 (5th)
1,600 – Danie Parriott 6:05.88 (3rd)
3,200 – Danie Parriott 13:11.55 (4th)
100-meter hurdles – Morgan McAndrew 18.44 (6th)
300-meter hurdles – Bella Hogue 50.45 (2nd), Morgan McAndrew 54.42 (6th)
Pole Vault – Morgan McAndrew 8-6 (1st)
Elmwood-Murdock Results
800 – Lauren Justesen 2:40.72 (3rd)
300-meter hurdles – Kylee Synovec 54.08 (5th)
400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Chloe Hosier, Katelyn Vogler, Sela Rikli, Lauren Justesen) 57.15 (3rd)
3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Kylee Synovec, Bailey Frahm, Sydney Anderson, Lauren Justesen) 11:39.21 (2nd)
Shot Put – Katelyn Vogler 31-5 3/4 (6th)
Discus – Abby Petersen 98-9 (4th), Nicole Wenzel 95-4 1/2 (6th)
High Jump – Chloe Hosier 4-8 (5th)
Louisville Results
100 – Isandra Hagge 13.38 (3rd), Cadance Stenger 13.53 (5th)
200 – Faye Jacobsen 27.73 (3rd)
800 – Avery Heard 2:37.24 (2nd)
1,600 – Sophie Korytowski 6:26.51 (6th)
3,200 – Hailey Teller 14:05.47 (6th)
100-meter hurdles – Meagan Mackling 16.65 (1st), Bailey Houchin 18.11 (4th)
300-meter hurdles – Meagan Mackling 49.18 (1st), Cadance Stenger 53.00 (4th)
400-meter relay – Louisville 53.38 (1st)
1,600-meter relay – Louisville 4:31.59 (1st)
Shot Put – Maia Johnson 31-9 (5th)
Discus – Maia Johnson 97-10 (5th)
High Jump – Faye Jacobsen 4-8 (4th)
Long Jump – Isandra Hagge 16-6 1/2 (2nd)
Triple Jump – Avery Heard 33-4 1/4 (2nd)
Boys Team Results
Freeman 205, Elmwood-Murdock 198, Malcolm 181, Auburn 110, Johnson County Central 106, Louisville 106, Yutan 68, Conestoga 46, Weeping Water 16, Mead 12, Palmyra 0
Conestoga Results
400 – Dillon Leffler 56.99 (6th)
1,600-meter relay – Conestoga (Jacob Dragon, Devin Wagner, Taven Poston, Dillon Leffler) 3:53.36 (3rd)
3,200-meter relay – Conestoga (Jacob Dragon, Jaydon Fisher, Dawson Hardesty, Taven Poston) 10:20.87 (5th)
Pole Vault – Devin Wagner 9-6 (3rd), Jacob Dragon 9-0 (4th)
Long Jump – Devin Wagner 18-7 1/2 (4th)
Elmwood-Murdock Results
100 – Carter Bornemeier 10.95 (1st, school record)
200 – Carter Bornemeier 22.59 (1st, school record), Drake Spohr 24.45 (6th)
400 – Carter Bornemeier 53.38 (1st)
110-meter hurdles – Andy Meyer 16.63 (2nd), Massimo Lojing 16.70 (3rd)
300-meter hurdles – Andy Meyer 43.48 (2nd), Massimo Lojing 46.63 (4th), Noah Arent 47.10 (5th)
3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Noah Willey, Zane Rikli, Sergio Rikli, Austin Hawks) 10:43.94 (6th)
Shot Put – Ethan Clements 40-4 1/2 (5th)
Discus – Drake Spohr 105-1 (6th)
High Jump – Massimo Lojing 5-10 (2nd)
Long Jump – Carter Bornemeier 20-0 1/4 (1st), Andy Meyer 19-5 1/2 (2nd)
Triple Jump – Massimo Lojing 40-4 1/2 (1st)
Louisville Results
800 – Brady Geise 2:11.51 (3rd)
1,600 – Talon Ball 5:10.37 (3rd), Doug Euans 5:10.97 (4th)
3,200 – Talon Ball 10:59.73 (1st)
400-meter relay – Louisville 51.41 (3rd)
1,600-meter relay – Louisville 4:02.21 (4th)
3,200-meter relay – Louisville 9:02.78 (1st)
Shot Put – Brady Knott 40-8 1/2 (4th)
Long Jump – Harrison Klein 18-2 1/2 (6th)
Triple Jump – Cordale Moxey 37-8 (5th)
Weeping Water Results
400 – Raphael Kirchmayr 56.03 (5th)
800 – Raphael Kirchmayr 2:18.19 (6th)
400-meter relay – Weeping Water (Cory Groleau, Colton Austin, Ryan Smith, Raphael Kirchmayr) 53.13 (4th)
Shot Put – Marcus Cave 39-5 1/4 (6th)