Local students earn ECNC wrestling honors
Local students earn ECNC wrestling honors

2019-20 All-East Central Nebraska Conference Wrestling Selections from Cass County

MALCOLM – East Central Nebraska Conference coaches honored nine Cass County wrestlers this past week with league awards.

Coaches announced Friday morning that they had selected 20 wrestlers for All-ECNC accolades. The first 14 spots went to the highest-placing wrestler of an ECNC school in each weight bracket at the league tournament. The league meet included athletes from several non-ECNC schools.

Six additional students earned at-large spots during a meeting of league coaches in Malcolm on March 17.

Louisville’s Brock Hudson (120 pounds), Dylan Jones (160) and Brady Knott (182) collected All-ECNC spots. All three Lions qualified for the state tournament.

Hudson finished his season 30-19, Jones posted a 50-4 mark and Knott ended the year 48-3. Jones captured third place and Knott generated a fourth-place medal at state.

Coaches recognized Weeping Water wrestlers Marcus Cave (285) and Trenton Baier (220). Cave was an All-ECNC selection and Baier earned an at-large spot.

Cave collected a 52-3 mark during the year and won the Class D state championship. Baier qualified for the state tournament and finished 21-6.

Coaches honored Conestoga athletes Ethan Williams (113), Braden Ruffner (120), Keaghon Chini (126) and Cameron Williams (132) with at-large spots. All four Cougars helped the team reach the Class C State Duals Tournament.

Ruffner, Chini and Cameron Williams qualified for the state tournament. Ruffner finished his season 42-9 and Chini pocketed a 45-9 mark. Cameron Williams went 38-13 and finished fourth at state. Ethan Williams won titles at both the Cougar Classic and Auburn Invite and finished second in three other tournaments.

2019-20 All-East Central Nebraska Conference Wrestling Selections

106 pounds – Harley Drier – Auburn

113 – Zane Zoucha – Malcolm

120 – Brock Hudson – Louisville

126 – Tye Ommert – Auburn

132 – Caleb Eggleston – Johnson County Central

138 – Trenton Ford – Auburn

145 – Levi Dorsey – Johnson County Central

152 – Gavin Zoucha – Malcolm

160 – Dylan Jones – Louisville

170 – Dylan Zoucha – Malcolm

182 – Brady Knott – Louisville

195 – Quran Cook – Yutan

220 – Zach Pasco – Malcolm

285 – Marcus Cave – Weeping Water

2019-20 All-East Central Nebraska Conference At-Large Wrestling Selections

113 – Ethan Williams – Conestoga

120 – Braden Ruffner – Conestoga

126 – Keaghon Chini – Conestoga

132 – Cameron Williams – Conestoga

152 – Brody Dickenson – Freeman

220 – Trenton Baier – Weeping Water

