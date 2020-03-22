Local students earn ECNC wrestling honors

MALCOLM – East Central Nebraska Conference coaches honored nine Cass County wrestlers this past week with league awards.

Coaches announced Friday morning that they had selected 20 wrestlers for All-ECNC accolades. The first 14 spots went to the highest-placing wrestler of an ECNC school in each weight bracket at the league tournament. The league meet included athletes from several non-ECNC schools.

Six additional students earned at-large spots during a meeting of league coaches in Malcolm on March 17.

Louisville’s Brock Hudson (120 pounds), Dylan Jones (160) and Brady Knott (182) collected All-ECNC spots. All three Lions qualified for the state tournament.

Hudson finished his season 30-19, Jones posted a 50-4 mark and Knott ended the year 48-3. Jones captured third place and Knott generated a fourth-place medal at state.

Coaches recognized Weeping Water wrestlers Marcus Cave (285) and Trenton Baier (220). Cave was an All-ECNC selection and Baier earned an at-large spot.

Cave collected a 52-3 mark during the year and won the Class D state championship. Baier qualified for the state tournament and finished 21-6.