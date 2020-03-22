Local students earn ECNC wrestling honors

MALCOLM – East Central Nebraska Conference coaches honored nine Cass County wrestlers this past week with league awards.
Coaches announced Friday morning that they had selected 20 wrestlers for All-ECNC accolades. The first 14 spots went to the highest-placing wrestler of an ECNC school in each weight bracket at the league tournament. The league meet included athletes from several non-ECNC schools.
Six additional students earned at-large spots during a meeting of league coaches in Malcolm on March 17.
Louisville’s Brock Hudson (120 pounds), Dylan Jones (160) and Brady Knott (182) collected All-ECNC spots. All three Lions qualified for the state tournament.
Hudson finished his season 30-19, Jones posted a 50-4 mark and Knott ended the year 48-3. Jones captured third place and Knott generated a fourth-place medal at state.
Coaches recognized Weeping Water wrestlers Marcus Cave (285) and Trenton Baier (220). Cave was an All-ECNC selection and Baier earned an at-large spot.
Cave collected a 52-3 mark during the year and won the Class D state championship. Baier qualified for the state tournament and finished 21-6.
Coaches honored Conestoga athletes Ethan Williams (113), Braden Ruffner (120), Keaghon Chini (126) and Cameron Williams (132) with at-large spots. All four Cougars helped the team reach the Class C State Duals Tournament.
Ruffner, Chini and Cameron Williams qualified for the state tournament. Ruffner finished his season 42-9 and Chini pocketed a 45-9 mark. Cameron Williams went 38-13 and finished fourth at state. Ethan Williams won titles at both the Cougar Classic and Auburn Invite and finished second in three other tournaments.
2019-20 All-East Central Nebraska Conference Wrestling Selections
106 pounds – Harley Drier – Auburn
113 – Zane Zoucha – Malcolm
120 – Brock Hudson – Louisville
126 – Tye Ommert – Auburn
132 – Caleb Eggleston – Johnson County Central
138 – Trenton Ford – Auburn
145 – Levi Dorsey – Johnson County Central
152 – Gavin Zoucha – Malcolm
160 – Dylan Jones – Louisville
170 – Dylan Zoucha – Malcolm
182 – Brady Knott – Louisville
195 – Quran Cook – Yutan
220 – Zach Pasco – Malcolm
285 – Marcus Cave – Weeping Water
2019-20 All-East Central Nebraska Conference At-Large Wrestling Selections
113 – Ethan Williams – Conestoga
120 – Braden Ruffner – Conestoga
126 – Keaghon Chini – Conestoga
132 – Cameron Williams – Conestoga
152 – Brody Dickenson – Freeman
220 – Trenton Baier – Weeping Water