Local teams compete at Cougar Classic

CONESTOGA – Wrestlers from three Cass County schools spent Saturday morning and afternoon battling on mats in Conestoga’s gym.
Athletes from Conestoga, Louisville and Weeping Water took part in the annual Cougar Classic. Conestoga placed third in team standings with 117.5 points and Weeping Water finished sixth with 71.5 points. Louisville took home eighth place with 60 points.
Conestoga’s Keaghon Chini (132 pounds) and Carter Plowman (145) and Weeping Water’s Nolan Blevins (152) and McKenzie Regler (117) earned titles during the day. Chini produced three pins and one decision in his championship run, and Plowman picked up one pin, one technical fall and one major decision.
Blevins tallied one technical fall and two pins and earned the Most Outstanding Wrestler Award at the tournament. Regler produced a pair of pins during her time on the mat.
Conestoga’s Cameron Williams secured his 100th career victory in the morning. He went 2-1 during the day and finished second at 138 pounds.
School officials kept wrestlers spaced apart as much as possible throughout the tournament. Athletes waited for their matches inside classrooms near the gym instead of in the bleachers or by the mats. They kept track of action by watching Promethean smartboards in the classrooms. They then waited to enter the gym until their match was almost ready to start.
Team Results
Syracuse 188, Bishop Neumann 162.5, Conestoga 117.5, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 93, Freeman 72.5, Weeping Water 71.5, Palmyra 64, Louisville 60, High Plains Community 46, Winnebago 41, Cedar Bluffs 6
Conestoga Team Results
106 – Asher Koehnen (2nd)
Pinned by Wesley Havelka (FRE) 2:46, pinned by Wesley Havelka (FRE) 1:25
126 – Braden Ruffner (3rd)
Pinned Nick McCaul (LOU) 1:29, dec. by Cade Lierman (NEU) 12-10, pinned Roman Coats (HTRS) 0:59, pinned Ethan Avidano (CHS) 2:34
126 – Ethan Avidano (4th)
Pinned Roman Coats (HTRS) 1:17, pinned by Barret Brandt (SYR) 1:39, dec. Brink Stawniak (CHS) 11-4, pinned by Braden Ruffner (CHS) 2:34
126 – Brink Stawniak
Pinned by Cade Lierman (NEU) 1:08, pinned Nick McCaul (LOU) 3:44, dec. by Ethan Avidano (CHS) 11-4
132 – Jagger Plevel
Pinned Michael Gehring (PLY) 3:20, pinned by Max Lautenschlager (NEU) 0:29, pinned Zeke Sharpback-Lujan (WNB) 0:44, pinned William Taylor (HTRS) 1:33, pinned by Josh Urlacher (NEU) 2:19
132 – Carter Wessar
Pinned by Niklas Sorensen (LOU) 3:14, pinned by William Taylor (HTRS) 0:22
132 – Keaghon Chini (1st)
Pinned Zeke Sharpback-Lujan (WNB) 0:22, pinned Joe Haberman (NEU) 0:47, pinned Josh Urlacher (NEU) 5:11, dec. Max Lautenschlager (NEU) 11-5
138 – Scott Dufault (4th)
Pinned by Creighton Orchard (SYR) 2:54, pinned Matt Cover (WW) 3:17, pinned Melaki George (WNB) 0:41, dec. Alonzo Bass (WNB) 10-5, pinned by Brock Hudson (LOU) 3:39
138 – Cameron Williams (2nd)
Pinned Gideon Connelly (FRE) 1:34, pinned Alonzo Bass (WNB) 1:30, tech fall by Seth Fairbanks (NEU) 21-4 (5:27)
145 – Carter Plowman (1st)
Pinned Blake Dickey (LOU) 0:46, tech fall Judd Alberts (FRE) 16-1 (4:36), maj. dec. Adam Ohnoutka (NEU) 19-6
145 – Jacob Landon
Pinned by Noah McKenzie (SYR) 1:12, pinned by Brian Connelly (FRE) 1:59
152 – Lucas Anderson
Pinned Jayden Kreifel (NEU) 1:02, pinned by Barrett Bischoff (SYR) 4:51, pinned by Conner Specht (NEU) 3:40
160 – Jabari Parsons
Pinned by Thomas Vrana (NEU) 0:46, pinned by Wyatt Anderson (HTRS) 0:44
220 – Malakai Jones
Pinned by Chance Buchanan (SYR) 1:06, pinned by Gage Totilas (CHS) 0:43
220 – Gage Totilas (4th)
Pinned Clayton Howe (HTRS) 0:35, dec. by Micheal Bryan-Aldrich (PLY) 9-2, pinned Malakai Jones (CHS) 0:43, pinned Tyson Warner (LOU) 1:00, pinned Chance Buchanan (SYR) 3:00, daily match limit forfeit to Micheal Bryan-Aldrich (PLY)
Destiny Epp
Pinned by Daysha Jones (LOU), results from other matches unavailable
Louisville Team Results
120 – Garron Bragg
Pinned by Lance Russell (HPC) 2:31, pinned by Ladanian Free (WNB) 5:00
126 – Nick McCaul
Pinned by Braden Ruffner (CHS) 1:29, pinned by Brink Stawniak (CHS) 3:44
132 – Niklas Sorensen
Pinned Carter Wessar (CHS) 3:14, dec. by Josh Urlacher (NEU) 10-7, pinned by Michael Gehring (PLY) 0:50
138 – Brock Hudson (3rd)
Pinned Matt Cover (WW) 1:19, pinned by Seth Fairbanks (NEU) 3:56, pinned Creighton Orchard (SYR) 1:00, pinned Scott Dufault (CHS) 3:39
145 – Blake Dickey (4th)
Pinned by Carter Plowman (CHS) 0:46, dec. Caleb Werman (HTRS) 6-0, dec. Noah McKenzie (SYR) 6-2, pinned by Judd Alberts (FRE) 0:36
160 – Bryce McClain
Pinned by Mason Denzin (FRE) 4:44, pinned by Bryce Draeger (SYR) 0:47
170 – Reed Toelle
Pinned by Gabe Goes (FRE) 5:48, pinned by Brandt Leech (HTRS) 1:47
182 – Jake Wood
Pinned by Burton Brandt (SYR) 0:30, pinned Brett Hemminger (FRE) 2:09, pinned by Trent Moudry (NEU) 1:00
220 – Nash Callahan (2nd)
Pinned Logan Jording (SYR) 0:13, pinned Tyson Warner (LOU) 0:19, pinned Micheal Bryan-Aldrich (PLY) 1:50, pinned by Isaac Bittner (HTRS) 2:29
220 – Tyson Warner
Pinned by Nash Callahan (LOU) 0:19, pinned by Gage Totilas (CHS) 1:00
285 – Tommy Krejci (4th)
Pinned by Zachary Burr (SYR) 0:23, pinned Zach McColligan (OU) 2:45, pinned by Ty Faulks (HTRS) 0:49
285 – Zach McColligan
Pinned by Darion Earth (WNB) 0:22, pinned by Tommy Krejci (LOU) 2:45
Daysha Jones
Pinned Destiny Epp (CHS), results from other matches unavailable
Weeping Water Team Results
113 – Raelyn Wilson (2nd)
Pinned by Caleb Caudill (SYR) 0:32, pinned by Caleb Caudill (SYR) 0:46
138 – Matt Cover
Pinned by Brock Hudson (LOU) 1:19, pinned by Scott Dufault (CHS) 3:17
152 – Nolan Blevins (1st)
Tech fall Conner Specht (NEU) 22-7 (5:58), pinned Garrett Capron (CBL) 1:18, pinned Barrett Bischoff (SYR) 0:41
160 – Tyler Essary (3rd)
Pinned Nolan VanSlyke (NEU) 2:36, pinned Bryce Draeger (SYR) 1:57, pinned by Brody Dickinson (FRE) 0:37, pinned Thomas Vrana (NEU) 0:42, pinned Hunter Gress (HPC) 2:33
182 – Jason Burch (2nd)
Pinned Trenton Williamson (HTRS) 1:05, dec. Trent Moudry (NEU) 11-4, pinned by Burton Brandt (SYR) 2:45
117 Girls – McKenzie Regler (1st)
Pinned Dakota Reiman (WW) 0:32, pinned Alissa Baker (PLY) 1:45
117 Girls – Dakota Reiman (3rd)
Pinned by McKenzie Regler (WW) 0:32, pinned by Alissa Baker (PLY) 0:36
