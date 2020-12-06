Local teams compete at Cougar Classic

CONESTOGA – Wrestlers from three Cass County schools spent Saturday morning and afternoon battling on mats in Conestoga’s gym.

Athletes from Conestoga, Louisville and Weeping Water took part in the annual Cougar Classic. Conestoga placed third in team standings with 117.5 points and Weeping Water finished sixth with 71.5 points. Louisville took home eighth place with 60 points.

Conestoga’s Keaghon Chini (132 pounds) and Carter Plowman (145) and Weeping Water’s Nolan Blevins (152) and McKenzie Regler (117) earned titles during the day. Chini produced three pins and one decision in his championship run, and Plowman picked up one pin, one technical fall and one major decision.

Blevins tallied one technical fall and two pins and earned the Most Outstanding Wrestler Award at the tournament. Regler produced a pair of pins during her time on the mat.

Conestoga’s Cameron Williams secured his 100th career victory in the morning. He went 2-1 during the day and finished second at 138 pounds.