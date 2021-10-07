Local teams compete on volleyball courts

Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water athletes continued their volleyball seasons this week with matches on area courts.

Bennington 3, Plattsmouth 0

Bennington left Plattsmouth’s gym on Tuesday night with a 28-26, 25-20, 25-22 triumph. The Badgers produced 43 kills in the match and collected 79 digs. Emma John led Bennington (11-10) with 13 kills and Lauren Buzbee went 16-of-16 serving with one ace.

Sydney Hobscheidt guided Plattsmouth (7-11) with a triple-double evening. She generated 11 kills, 13 digs and 16 serve receptions for the Blue Devils. She also finished 15-of-15 serving and had one assist and one solo block.

Katie Torres helped Plattsmouth with five kills, two aces, two solo blocks, eight digs and ten serve receptions. Gracie Stonner boosted the team’s defense with 35 serve receptions and 14 digs, and Lyndsey Caba collected 19 assists, eight digs, two kills, one solo block and one ace.

Josey Freel produced three kills, one solo block and one dig, and Riley Pletka tallied two kills, one ace and one dig. Payton Haugaard chipped in eight digs and one ace for the squad.

Malcolm 3, Weeping Water 0

Weeping Water traveled to Malcolm on Tuesday for a conference match. Malcolm stopped the Indians 25-6, 25-10, 25-14. The Clippers won their eighth straight match and improved to 20-6.

Weeping Water (8-17) journeyed to Cedar Bluffs on Thursday night for a triangular with Mead and Cedar Bluffs. Mead defeated Weeping Water 25-5, 25-21. Brianna Lemke led the Raiders with nine kills and Emily Quinn went 26-of-27 serving with eight aces.

The final score of Weeping Water’s match with Cedar Bluffs was not available.

Platteview 3, Louisville 0

Louisville hosted the Trojans for Senior Night activities on Tuesday. Platteview left the LHS gym with a 25-17, 28-26, 25-17 victory. Platteview improved to 9-13 and Louisville fell to 6-15.

Ava Culver gave Louisville’s offense a spark with nine kills and one ace. Jaylin Gaston led the Lions at the service line with three aces in her 14-of-15 effort. She also generated five kills and two digs in the match.

Lea Kalkowski finished 10-of-10 at the service line and made 19 assists and 12 digs. Brooke Smith pocketed 29 serve receptions, 14 digs and four kills and finished 9-of-9 serving, and Lizzie Podrazo helped Louisville’s scoring attack with four kills.

Sagan Leach made nine digs, 15 serve receptions and two assists, and Ella Johnson tallied one kill, one ace and one dig. Laura Swanson contributed 15 serve receptions and three digs, Wyleigh Bateman picked up seven digs and Finley Meisinger saw court time for the team.

Elmwood-Murdock 3, Omaha Concordia 2

Elmwood-Murdock rallied past the Mustangs in dramatic fashion in front of a supportive crowd on Tuesday. The Knights claimed the home match 17-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-18, 15-7. Omaha Concordia (10-13) had won six of its previous nine matches before running into Elmwood-Murdock (15-6).

Brenna Schmidt helped Elmwood-Murdock walk on a winning comeback trail with her work at the net. She slammed home 25 kills on 48 swings for a .479 hitting percentage. Schmidt also made three solo blocks, five digs, one assist and two serve receptions.

Tatum Backemeyer played a key role on defense with 45 serve receptions and 37 digs. She also gave the Knights a 19-of-19 serving performance with three aces. Laney Frahm also delivered a positive effort at the service line. She finished 20-of-20 with five aces. Frahm added one kill, 16 digs and 20 assists during the match.

Sela Rikli generated 22 assists, 14 digs, one kill and one ace. Bailey Frahm went 24-of-26 at the line with two aces. She also pocketed 11 kills and six digs for the team.

Lexi Bacon gave the Knights 26 serve receptions, two assists, ten digs and five kills. She added a 10-of-10 serving effort with two aces in the victory. Jordan Vogler connected on six kills and made five digs, and Madie Justesen produced 11 digs, seven serve receptions, one ace and one kill.

Falls City 3, Conestoga 0

Conestoga traveled to Falls City on Thursday night for a matchup with the Tigers. Falls City collected a 25-11, 25-9, 25-9 victory. FCHS improved to 18-4 and Conestoga fell to 4-18.

Makinley Scholl led Falls City with seven kills and Ashleigh Kirkendall added 23 assists and five aces. Lexi Brewer and Raeann Thompson each added five aces for the Tigers.

