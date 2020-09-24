Local teams post results at Malcolm Invite

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MALCOLM – Runners from a pair of Cass County programs competed against more than a dozen schools Tuesday afternoon at the Malcolm Invite.

Athletes from Conestoga and Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water traveled to Branched Oak State Recreation Area for girls and boys races. E-M/WW co-head coach Charlie Cover said the event featured many of the top squads from the eastern half of the state.

“Malcolm’s meet has such a deep field,” Cover said. “There were about 20 teams there, and three of the top ten teams on both the boys and girls side from the coaches poll.”

The E-M/WW girls finished fifth in team standings with 112 points. Treva Wright led the Trailblazers with a 35th-place time of 25:52.26. Cover said Wright has made steady progress through the first month of the season.

“Treva Wright keeps improving every week as she is learning how to run and pace herself,” Cover said.

The E-M/WW boys placed 12th in team standings with 206 points. Matt Cover (20:12.68, 42nd) and Jaden Tuttle (20:45.83, 51st) paced the squad during the day.