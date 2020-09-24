Local teams post results at Malcolm Invite

MALCOLM – Runners from a pair of Cass County programs competed against more than a dozen schools Tuesday afternoon at the Malcolm Invite.
Athletes from Conestoga and Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water traveled to Branched Oak State Recreation Area for girls and boys races. E-M/WW co-head coach Charlie Cover said the event featured many of the top squads from the eastern half of the state.
“Malcolm’s meet has such a deep field,” Cover said. “There were about 20 teams there, and three of the top ten teams on both the boys and girls side from the coaches poll.”
The E-M/WW girls finished fifth in team standings with 112 points. Treva Wright led the Trailblazers with a 35th-place time of 25:52.26. Cover said Wright has made steady progress through the first month of the season.
“Treva Wright keeps improving every week as she is learning how to run and pace herself,” Cover said.
The E-M/WW boys placed 12th in team standings with 206 points. Matt Cover (20:12.68, 42nd) and Jaden Tuttle (20:45.83, 51st) paced the squad during the day.
“Matt is running well, but in meets can’t seem to break the 20-minute barrier,” Cover said. “I think he will be in the low 19:00s after he gets over that hump. Jaden Tuttle is a natural runner and is showing his improvement every week. I think he could be in the 18-minute range without much problem.”
Danie Parriott guided the Conestoga girls with a medal-winning run. She captured sixth place in 21:19.78. The CHS girls did not have a team score.
The Conestoga boys finished ninth in team standings with 160 points. Kaden Simmerman paced the Cougars with a 26th-place time of 19:23.08.
Girls Team Results
Lincoln Christian 22, Minden 34, Milford 37, Schuyler 69, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 112, Freeman 117, Malcolm 122, East Butler 126, Adams Central, Centennial, College View Academy, Conestoga, David City, Johnson County Central, Lincoln Lutheran, Pawnee City, Raymond Central, Wilber-Clatonia no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Jessie Hurt (MIN) 20:45.94, 2) Sadye Daniell (LCHS) 20:46.37, 3) Abbie McGuire (MIL) 20:52.15, 4) Marisol Deanda (SCH) 20:55.76, 5) Ashlei McDonald (JCC) 21:05.61, 6) Danie Parriott (CHS) 21:19.78, 7) Annie Hueser (LCHS) 21:32.41, 8) Madelyn Mullet (MIL) 22:25.08, 9) Riley Dallman (LCHS) 22:34.19, 10) Natalie Darrough (CVA) 22:37.59, 11) Ava Schneider (LCHS) 22:37.77, 12) Lindsey Rehtus (MIN) 22:38.37, 13) Madison Brandenburgh (CEN) 22:39.13, 14) Abby Rehtus (MIN) 22:40.53, 15) Arisyn Bratt (LCHS) 22:44.71
Conestoga Results
Danie Parriott 21:19.78 (6th), Jessica Poirier 29:34.06 (59th), Shelby Curlo 42:37.47 (72nd)
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water Results
Treva Wright 25:52.26 (35th), Sara Kicak 26:36.14 (42nd), Liz Harder 27:10.58 (47th), Dakota Reiman 28:28.46 (54th), Bri Ross 28:41.54 (56th)
Boys Team Results
Lincoln Christian 29, Milford 31, Malcolm 65, Minden 86, Adams Central 95, Schuyler 110, Lincoln Lutheran 137, Freeman 142, Conestoga 160, East Butler 199, Wilber-Clatonia 202, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 206, Johnson County Central 243, Syracuse 261, David City 292, Centennial, College View Academy, Omaha Christian Academy, Raymond Central, Riverside no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Luke Bonifas (ADC) 17:19.95, 2) Gavin McGerr (LCHS) 17:42.77, 3) Ty Brockhaus (MLC) 17:55.18, 4) Carter Roth (MIL) 17:58.12, 5) Maddox Baack (MIL) 17:58.13, 6) Carter Hohlen (LCHS) 17:59.34, 7) Logan Lebo (LLHS) 18:01.67, 8) Elliott Reitz (MIL) 18:02.77, 9) Hugo Ramon (SCH) 18:07.17, 10) Ryan Berger (RVS) 18:08.78, 11) Ty Wheeler (LCHS) 18:12.68, 12) Dahlton Fisher (LCHS) 18:16.92, 13) Konner Verbeck (MIN) 18:21.35, 14) Jonathan Xing (LCHS) 18:29.50, 15) Hudson Mullet (MIL) 18:34.52
Conestoga Results
Kaden Simmerman 19:23.08 (26th), Braden Ruffner 20:00.07 (40th), Ethan Williams 20:24.21 (43rd), Dawson Hardesty 21:37.35 (61st), Trace Widler 22:30.11 (68th), Scott Dufault 22:37.59 (69th)
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water Results
Matt Cover 20:12.68 (42nd), Jaden Tuttle 20:45.83 (51st), Tucker Oehlerking 21:39.62 (62nd), Austin Patton 21:56.60 (65th), Rylan Packett 23:44.90 (80th)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!