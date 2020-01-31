Four Cass County schools will begin walking on conference tournament trails this week at sites across eastern Nebraska.
Girls and boys basketball teams from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Weeping Water will take part in East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament games. The first round in both tournaments will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1. Quarterfinals for the boys will take place on Monday, Feb. 3, and girls quarterfinals will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Semifinals for the boys will be held at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Southeast Community College in Lincoln. The third-place game will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, and the title game will be at 7:45 p.m. Both matchups will be held at SECC-Lincoln.
Semifinals for the girls will be held at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at SECC-Lincoln. The third-place game will be at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, and the championship game will start at 6 p.m. Both matchups will be at SECC-Lincoln.
The Weeping Water girls will be the top seed and will host a quarterfinal game at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. The Indians will face either eighth-seeded Johnson County Central or ninth-seeded Louisville. The Thunderbirds and Lions will square off in the first round at Tecumseh at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
You have free articles remaining.
The Elmwood-Murdock girls will be the fourth seed and will host fifth-seeded Freeman in the quarterfinals. The Knights and Falcons will play at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The Conestoga girls will be the 11th seed and will travel to sixth-seeded Auburn for the first round on Saturday, Feb. 1. The Bulldogs and Cougars will play at 1 p.m. The winner will play at third-seeded Malcolm at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The Elmwood-Murdock boys will be the seventh seed and will host a first-round game on Saturday, Feb. 1. The Knights will take on tenth-seeded Malcolm at 1 p.m. The winner will travel to second-seeded Auburn for a 6 p.m. quarterfinal game on Monday, Feb. 3.
Eighth-seeded Conestoga will host ninth-seeded Weeping Water in the first round on Saturday, Feb. 1. The Cougars and Indians will play at 4 p.m. The winner will travel to top-seeded Yutan for the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3.
The Louisville boys will be the 11th seed and will travel to sixth-seeded Johnson County Central on Saturday, Feb. 1. The Lions and Thunderbirds will tip off their first-round game at 5:30 p.m. The winner will travel to third-seeded Palmyra for the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3.