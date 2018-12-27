Girls and boys basketball players from all five Cass County schools will compete in local holiday tournaments Friday and Saturday.
Weeping Water and Conestoga
Two Cass County schools will take part in the Weeping Water Holiday Invite this weekend. Conestoga and Weeping Water will both field teams in the tournament.
The event was originally scheduled to run on Thursday and Friday, but school officials announced late Thursday morning that it would be postponed 24 hours. Heavy snow and freezing rain would have made travel difficult on Thursday for some of the teams that will play in the tournament.
Games will take place Friday and Saturday in the old Weeping Water gym and the new Weeping Water Activities Center. The Conestoga girls will play Cedar Bluffs in the first round at 2:30 p.m. Friday. The Cougars will battle either Dorchester or Lewiston in the placement round Saturday.
The Weeping Water girls will face McCool Junction in the first round at 2:30 p.m. Friday. The Indians will take on either East Butler or Sterling in the placement round Saturday.
The Conestoga boys will play Sterling in the first round at 4 p.m. Friday. The Cougars will battle either East Butler or McCool Junction in the placement round Saturday.
The Weeping Water boys will take on Dorchester in the first round at 4 p.m. Friday. The Indians will face either Lewiston or Cedar Bluffs in the placement round Saturday.
Third-place games in the girls tournament on Saturday will start at 1 p.m. and first-place games will begin at 4 p.m. Third-place games in the boys tournament on Saturday will start at 2:30 p.m. and first-place games will tip off at 5:30 p.m.
Elmwood-Murdock
Elmwood-Murdock will host the Elmwood-Murdock Holiday Tournament this weekend. Fort Calhoun, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and Omaha Brownell-Talbot will join the Knights in the tournament.
The Elmwood-Murdock girls will take on Fort Calhoun in the first round at 2:30 p.m. Friday. The third-place game will tip off at 10 a.m. Saturday and the first-place game will begin at 1 p.m.
The Elmwood-Murdock boys will face Omaha Brownell-Talbot in the first round at 10 a.m. Friday. The third-place game will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and the first-place game will start at 2:30 p.m.
Louisville
Louisville will host the Louisville Holiday Tournament. Fillmore Central, Nebraska City and Ralston will join the Lions at the event.
The Louisville girls will begin tournament action Friday with a 12 p.m. first-round game against Fillmore Central. The third-place game will start at 12 p.m. Saturday and the first-place game will begin at 3:30 p.m.
The Louisville boys will take on Fillmore Central in the first round at 1:45 p.m. Friday. The third-place game will start at 1:45 p.m. Saturday and the first-place game will tip off at 5:15 p.m.
Plattsmouth
Plattsmouth will travel to Ashland for the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament. Archbishop Bergan, Ashland-Greenwood and Omaha Roncalli will join the Blue Devils at the event.
Both PHS teams will face Archbishop Bergan in the first round on Friday. The girls will play at 10:30 a.m. and the boys will tip off at 12:15 p.m. The third-place game in the girls bracket will start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and the first-place contest will begin at 2 p.m. The third-place game in the boys bracket will start at 12:15 p.m. Saturday and the first-place game will start at 3:45 p.m.