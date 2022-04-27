Local track athletes compete at Conestoga

CONESTOGA – Athletes from four Cass County schools competed on Conestoga’s campus Monday during the annual Cougar Invite.

Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water sent squads to Cougar Stadium for the track and field meet. Ten schools took part in girls and boys events throughout the morning and afternoon.

The Elmwood-Murdock girls placed fourth with 69 points, Plattsmouth was fifth with 63 points, Conestoga finished sixth with 46 points and Weeping Water was seventh with 19 points.

Haven Zimmerman and Morgan McAndrew each won championships for Conestoga. Zimmerman earned a gold medal in the high jump with a height of 5-0, and McAndrew won the pole vault title with a height of 8-6.

Laney Frahm and Jordan Vogler led Elmwood-Murdock with championship performances. Frahm won the 300-meter hurdles in 49.62 seconds. Vogler soared to the top of the triple jump list with a distance of 31-10 1/2.

Two Plattsmouth relay teams finished first in their races. Jozlyn Barnes, Jessica Meisinger, Natalie Briggs and Lyndsey Caba won the 1,600-meter relay in 4:27.04, and Barnes, Jolie Dix, Briggs and Meisinger claimed the 3,200 relay title in 10:38.27. Caba added a championship in the 400 meters with a winning time of 1:03.56.

Keatyn Harrah led Weeping Water with a title-winning throw in the discus contest. She posted a distance of 101-2.

The Plattsmouth boys captured third place in team standings with 70.5 points. Elmwood-Murdock finished sixth with 52 points, Conestoga placed seventh with 14 points and Weeping Water was ninth with two points.

Evan Svanda led Conestoga with a championship height in the pole vault. He cleared the bar at 11-6 to win the gold medal.

Cade Hosier pocketed a title for Elmwood-Murdock in the triple jump. He produced a winning distance of 41-8 1/2.

Elijah Dix generated a championship for Plattsmouth in the 3,200 meters. He finished first in the race in 10:11.17.

Sayler Rhodes scored both of Weeping Water’s points. He earned medals in the triple jump and 200 meters.

Girls Team Results

Platteview 123, Lincoln Lutheran 97, Ashland-Greenwood 79, Elmwood-Murdock 69, Plattsmouth 63, Conestoga 46, Weeping Water 19, Wilber-Clatonia 15, Freeman 13, Palmyra 3

Conestoga Results

3,200 – Danie Parriott 13:06.49 (4th), Dani Ahrens 13:57.62 (6th)

400-meter relay – Conestoga (Piper Isham, Haven Zimmerman, Emory Trofholz, Elizabeth Harvey) 55.09 (3rd)

1,600-meter relay – Conestoga (Elliott Zimmerman, Danie Parriott, Morgan Hensch, Haven Zimmerman) 4:38.01 (4th)

3,200-meter relay – Conestoga (Malin Westin, Alaina Morrical, Dani Ahrens, Elliott Zimmerman) 11:45.39 (4th)

High Jump – Haven Zimmerman 5-0 (1st)

Pole Vault – Morgan McAndrew 8-6 (1st), Elizabeth Harvey 8-0 (3rd)

Shot Put – Morgan Hensch 29-10 3/4 (6th)

Elmwood-Murdock Results

400 – Laney Frahm 1:04.83 (2nd), Bri Ross 1:06.47 (6th)

800 – Bailey Frahm 2:38.64 (6th)

100-meter hurdles – Sela Rikli 17.20 (3rd), Laney Frahm 17.88 (6th)

300-meter hurdles – Laney Frahm 49.62 (1st), Sela Rikli 51.64 (3rd), Tatum Backemeyer 54.86 (5th)

400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Tatum Backemeyer, Ella Zierott, Bri Ross, Jordan Vogler) 55.60 (4th)

1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Sela Rikli, Bri Ross, Ella Zierott, Laney Frahm) 4:28.32 (2nd)

3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Tatum Backemeyer, Ella Zierott, Charley Hanes, Bailey Frahm) 11:05.70 (2nd)

High Jump – Bailey Frahm 4-10 (5th)

Triple Jump – Jordan Vogler 31-10 1/2 (1st), Tatum Backemeyer 30-5 1/2 (5th)

Plattsmouth Results

100 – Emily Macias-Palomar 13.35 (3rd)

200 – Emily Macias-Palomar 28.48 (6th)

400 – Lyndsey Caba 1:03.56 (1st), Jessica Meisinger 1:05.94 (5th)

800 – Natalie Briggs 2:34.68 (3rd)

3,200 – Jolie Dix 13:18.62 (5th)

100-meter hurdles – Mila Wehrbein 17.75 (5th)

300-meter hurdles – Mila Wehrbein 54.87 (6th)

400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Payton Haugaard, Mila Wehrbein, Sydney Hobscheidt, Katie Torres) 55.67 (5th)

1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Jozlyn Barnes, Jessica Meisinger, Natalie Briggs, Lyndsey Caba) 4:27.04 (1st)

3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Jozlyn Barnes, Jolie Dix, Natalie Briggs, Jessica Meisinger) 10:38.27 (1st)

High Jump – Krista Hardy 4-10 (6th)

Pole Vault – Holly Wilson 7-6 (tied 5th), Payton Haugaard 7-6 (tied 5th)

Long Jump – Krista Hardy 14-5 1/4 (5th)

Triple Jump – Kayla Briggs 30-8 (4th)

Discus – Julianna Hamilton 90-8 (6th)

Weeping Water Results

100 – Lauren Wehrbein 13.66 (5th)

400 – Lauren Wehrbein 1:05.25 (3rd)

Triple Jump – Kali Miller 29-7 1/2 (6th)

Discus – Keatyn Harrah 101-2 (1st)

Boys Team Results

Wilber-Clatonia 126, Platteview 117, Plattsmouth 70.5, Ashland-Greenwood 67.5, Lincoln Lutheran 66, Elmwood-Murdock 52, Conestoga 14, Palmyra 11, Weeping Water 2, Freeman 0

Conestoga Results

Pole Vault – Evan Svanda 11-6 (1st)

Triple Jump – Mickey Turner-Hickey 39-10 1/2 (4th)

Elmwood-Murdock Results

100 – Cade Hosier 11.48 (2nd)

200 – Cade Hosier 23.84 (2nd)

110-meter hurdles – Riley Wilson 15.94 (2nd)

300-meter hurdles – Riley Wilson 43.25 (3rd), Reid Fletcher 46.20 (6th)

400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Jaxson Spellman, Braden Mommens, Tucker Oehlerking, Collin Rice) 48.70 (5th)

1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Reid Fletcher, Collin Rice, Kayden Bacon, Riley Wilson) 3:49.06 (5th)

3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Henry Coleman, Kayden Bacon, Braden Mommens, Collin Rice) 10:04.02 (6th)

Long Jump – Cade Hosier 19-8 1/2 (3rd)

Triple Jump – Cade Hosier 41-8 1/2 (1st)

Plattsmouth Results

100 – Clyde Hinton 11.66 (5th)

200 – Clyde Hinton 24.04 (4th), Aizyn Fulmer 24.05 (5th)

800 – Carter Moss 2:07.64 (3rd)

1,600 – Elijah Dix 4:49.42 (2nd), Darek Reicks 5:14.81 (6th)

3,200 – Elijah Dix 10:11.17 (1st), Darek Reicks 11:12.35 (4th)

110-meter hurdles – Kevin Sohl 16.64 (4th)

300-meter hurdles – Kevin Sohl 45.15 (4th)

400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Brock Headley, Aizyn Fulmer, Ethan Walker, Clyde Hinton) 46.52 (3rd)

1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Logan Wooten, Ethan Walker, Lincoln Bradney, Kevin Sohl) 3:49.30 (6th)

3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Blake Duncan, Daniel Barajas, Andrew Gimble, Alex Lozzi) 9:43.36 (4th)

Pole Vault – Bryce Neuin 10-6 (3rd), Hayden Coleman 9-0 (tied 6th)

Triple Jump – Louis Ingram 39-9 (5th)

Discus – Caleb Adkins 130-5 (3rd)

Weeping Water Results

200 – Sayler Rhodes 24.45 (6th)

Triple Jump – Sayler Rhodes 39-0 (6th)

