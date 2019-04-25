CONESTOGA – Four local track and field squads registered medal-winning performances Tuesday during action at the Cougar Invite.
Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water competed in events throughout the morning and afternoon at Conestoga’s campus. They took part in a meet that featured ten schools.
The Plattsmouth girls captured fifth place in team standings with 54 points. The Blue Devils earned a pair of gold medals during the day. The 3,200-meter relay team of Chloe Sabatka, Jessica Meisinger, Rachel Widick and Taylor Caba finished first in 10:22.45. PHS won the race by 13 seconds. Sabatka doubled her golden day with a victory in the triple jump (34-4).
The Conestoga girls placed sixth with 51 points. Bella Hogue earned victories in both the 200 (26.65 seconds) and 400 (1:00.00). She also lowered her own school-best mark in the 300-meter hurdles (48.11).
The Elmwood-Murdock girls captured eighth place with 15 points. Chloe Hosier led the Knights with a third-place finish in the high jump. She cleared a height of 4-8.
The Weeping Water girls finished ninth with three points. Karley Ridge tied for fourth place in the high jump with a height of 4-8.
The Plattsmouth boys secured a season highlight with a team championship. The Blue Devils scored 89 points to outdistance Freeman (83) and Wilber-Clatonia (79). PHS produced medals in ten events.
C.J. Wiseman led the Blue Devils with a title in the 3,200 meters. He crossed the tape first in 10:48.08. He outdueled Wilber-Clatonia’s Tommy Lokken (10:51.12) for the championship.
Stockton Graham (1,600), Andrew Rathman (high jump), Hunter Smith (pole vault) and Brandt Colbert (triple jump) all finished second in their events for Plattsmouth.
The Elmwood-Murdock boys captured seventh place with 52 points. Carter Bornemeier and Massimo Lojing both claimed titles for the team. Bornemeier won championships in both the 100 (11.38) and long jump (21-0 1/2). Lojing produced ten points with a victory in the triple jump (42-5 1/2).
The Conestoga boys were eighth with five points. Dillon Leffler and Devin Wagner both won individual medals, and the school’s 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams both finished in the top six spots.
The Weeping Water boys were ninth with two points. Marcus Cave medaled in the discus and the school’s 400 relay team posted a sixth-place finish.
Girls Team Results
Platteview 152, Lincoln Lutheran 96, Ashland-Greenwood 62, Freeman 57, Plattsmouth 54, Conestoga 51, Wilber-Clatonia 36, Elmwood-Murdock 15, Weeping Water 3, Palmyra 1
Conestoga Results
100 – Bella Hogue 13.22 (3rd)
200 – Bella Hogue 26.65 (1st)
400 – Bella Hogue 1:00.00 (1st)
800 – Danie Parriott 2:35.48 (4th)
1,600 – Danie Parriott 6:04.28 (4th), Jasmine Rainey 6:10.81 (6th)
3,200 – Danie Parriott 12:44.44 (3rd)
300-meter hurdles – Bella Hogue 48.11 (4th, school record)
Pole Vault – Morgan McAndrew 8-6 (3rd)
Elmwood-Murdock Results
800 – Lauren Justesen 2:35.76 (5th)
300-meter hurdles – Kylee Synovec 51.13 (5th)
3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Kylee Synovec, Bailey Frahm, Sydney Anderson, Lauren Justesen) 11:05.73 (5th)
High Jump – Chloe Hosier 4-8 (3rd)
Shot Put – Katelyn Vogler 30-9 (5th)
Discus – Nicole Meyer 84-11 (6th)
Plattsmouth Results
200 – Jessica Meisinger 27.97 (4th), Bella Chappell 28.62 (5th)
1,600 – Taylor Caba 5:56.97 (3rd)
3,200 – Taylor Caba 12:33.38 (2nd), Ava LaSure 13:30.44 (6th)
400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Bella Chappell, Chloe Sabatka, Jessica Meisinger, Kennedy Miller) 53.42 (4th)
1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Chloe Sabatka, Jessica Meisinger, Rachel Widick, Taylor Caba) 4:23.67 (3rd)
3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Chloe Sabatka, Jessica Meisinger, Taylor Caba, Lyndsey Caba) 10:22.45 (1st)
High Jump – Krista Hardy 4-8 (6th)
Triple Jump – Chloe Sabatka 34-4 (1st)
Discus – Josie Knust 87-4 (5th)
Weeping Water Results
High Jump – Karley Ridge 4-8 (tied 4th)
Boys Team Results
Plattsmouth 89, Freeman 83, Wilber-Clatonia 79, Platteview 75, Lincoln Lutheran 74, Ashland-Greenwood 68, Elmwood-Murdock 52, Conestoga 5, Weeping Water 2, Palmyra 0
Conestoga Results
800 – Dillon Leffler 2:11.04 (5th)
1,600-meter relay – Conestoga (Jacob Dragon, Devin Wagner, Taven Poston, Dillon Leffler) 3:51.13 (6th)
3,200-meter relay – Conestoga (Jacob Dragon, Jaydon Fisher, Dawson Hardesty, Taven Poston) 9:34.78 (6th)
Pole Vault – Devin Wagner 10-6 (6th)
Elmwood-Murdock Results
100 – Carter Bornemeier 11.38 (1st), Drake Spohr 11.96 (4th)
400 – Carter Bornemeier 53.27 (3rd)
800 – Stockton Graham 2:09.47 (4th)
110-meter hurdles – Massimo Lojing 16.83 (6th)
300-meter hurdles – Massimo Lojing 44.04 (5th), Andy Meyer 44.21 (6th)
400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Drake Spohr, Noah Arent, Andy Meyer, Carter Bornemeier) 46.39 (2nd)
Long Jump – Carter Bornemeier 21-0 1/2 (1st)
Triple Jump – Massimo Lojing 42-5 1/2 (1st)
Plattsmouth Results
100 – Reece Baker 12.04 (5th)
1,600 – Stockton Graham 4:54.77 (2nd)
3,200 – C.J. Wiseman 10:48.08 (1st), Caleb Davis 11:19.72 (3rd)
400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Ian Witherell, Connor Pohlmeier, Reece Baker, Stacy Koile) 46.58 (3rd)
1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Ian Witherell, Hunter Smith, Brock Headley, Dakota Minshall) 3:48.59 (4th)
High Jump – Andrew Rathman 5-11 (2nd), Randall Aguilar 5-8 (tied 4th), Kaleb Smith 5-8 (tied 4th)
Pole Vault – Hunter Smith 12-6 (2nd), Dakota Minshall 11-6 (3rd), Truett Giles 11-0 (4th)
Long Jump – Randall Aguilar 20-0 1/2 (3rd)
Triple Jump – Brandt Colbert 41-8 (2nd), Tucker Anderson 39-10 1/2 (6th)
Shot Put – Wynstyn Martin-Morrison 41-5 1/2 (5th)
Weeping Water Results
400-meter relay – Weeping Water (Jason Burch, Ryan Smith, Cory Groleau, Raphael Kirchmayr) 50.61 (6th)
Discus – Marcus Cave 125-8 (6th)