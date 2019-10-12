All five Cass County volleyball teams continued their seasons Tuesday night with matches against area opponents.
Omaha Concordia 3, Elmwood-Murdock 0
Omaha Concordia stopped the Knights 25-15, 25-19, 26-24 on E-M’s home court. Omaha Concordia senior Emily Otten generated a triple-double with ten kills, 11 digs and 18 serve receptions. Lily Meyer went 19-of-20 serving with two aces and added six kills for the Mustangs.
Brenna Schmidt paced Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 11 kills on 20 swings. She also made two solo blocks, one ace, three digs and three serve receptions.
Lauren Justesen ended the night with five kills, one ace, nine digs, 11 assists and three serve receptions. Chloe Hosier went 15-of-15 serving with one ace for the Knights. She also produced four kills, nine digs, nine assists and six serve receptions.
Lexi Bacon finished the night with 15 serve receptions and four digs, and Paetyn Florell posted six kills, three digs and six serve receptions. Katelyn Vogler collected 12 serve receptions, one assist and four digs, and Nicole Wenzel generated nine digs, nine serve receptions and one assist.
Sydney Anderson helped the team with one kill, one ace, nine digs, two assists and eight serve receptions. Abby Petersen made one ace and one dig and Sela Rikli chipped in one dig.
Malcolm 3, Weeping Water 0
Malcolm defended its home court against the Indians with a 25-11, 25-10, 25-11 victory. Kiley Elkins posted 12 kills and three aces for the Clippers and Ellie Baumert dished out 29 assists.
Peyton Barrett guided Weeping Water’s offense with five kills. She also went 8-of-8 serving and registered 16 digs. Abby Meeske finished 9-of-9 serving and made three digs and eight assists, and Reagan Aronson posted five digs and one kill.
You have free articles remaining.
Karley Ridge left Malcolm’s gym with two kills and one solo block, and Lexi Mogensen delivered four digs in the back row. Kelsi Vogler made two assists and Courtney Bockman and Sammi Burch each saw court time.
Platteview 3, Louisville 1
Platteview rallied past the Lions 17-25, 25-23, 25-12, 25-23 in the LHS gym.
McKenzie Norris helped Louisville by going 14-of-14 at the service line with two aces. She also made two kills, 15 digs and one assist. Lea Kalkowski contributed 24 assists, 16 digs, one ace and one kill, and Cassidy Niemoth produced ten kills, 12 digs and one ace.
Jade Biesterfeld ended the evening with 15 digs and seven kills. She also went 17-of-17 at the service line with two aces. Faye Jacobsen tallied six kills, two aces, one solo block and 17 digs, and Skyler Pollock posted ten digs and one ace. Maddy Nolte chipped in four kills during the night.
Plattsmouth 3, Bennington 0
The Blue Devils dominated the Badgers during Parents Night in the PHS gym. Plattsmouth collected a 25-21, 25-17, 25-8 league victory. Match statistics were unavailable for both teams.
Falls City 3, Conestoga 1
The Cougars traveled to Falls City for a battle with the Tigers. Falls City secured a 24-26, 25-21, 27-25, 25-18 victory. Match statistics were unavailable for both teams.