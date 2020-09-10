Local volleyball teams play matches

Four Cass County volleyball teams were in action Tuesday night on courts across eastern Nebraska.
Elmwood-Murdock 3, Falls City 0
Elmwood-Murdock took down the Tigers in dramatic fashion in a home match. The Knights defeated Falls City 26-24, 25-21, 29-27.
Brenna Schmidt and Bailey Frahm both played key roles in Elmwood-Murdock’s scoring attack. Schmidt posted 12 kills, one ace and two solo blocks during the evening. Frahm went 10-of-10 serving with one ace and secured nine kills for the Knights.
Lexi Bacon went 13-of-14 serving with one ace and notched five kills, ten digs and 40 serve receptions. Sela Rikli carded four aces against the Tigers and collected three kills, eight digs and 13 assists. Abby Petersen chipped in three aces during her 12-of-13 serving effort. Petersen also had three kills and four digs in the match.
Laney Frahm produced 17 assists and four digs and Tatum Backemeyer made 22 digs and 11 serve receptions. Bre Romero tallied one kill, one serve reception, one ace, three digs and one assist. Madison Justesen had 12 digs, eight serve receptions and one assist, and Jordan Vogler pitched in two kills and one ace in the victory.
Yutan 3, Weeping Water 0
Weeping Water squared off with Yutan in a matchup at Weeping Water Activities Center. The Chieftains left the court with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-22 triumph.
Lexi Mogensen gave Weeping Water a boost with her work at the service line. She blasted four aces during her 11-of-11 evening. She also delivered one kill and ten digs for the Indians.
Reagan Aronson pocketed team-best marks with five kills and 12 digs, and Addi Bickford registered 11 digs, eight assists and one kill. Sammi Burch made an impact at the net with three kills and three solo blocks. She also posted two aces and one dig.
Karley Ridge finished the evening with one kill and nine digs, and Abby Meeske had one dig and one assist. Sam Hammons made two digs and Emily Ridge made one dig.
Raymond Central 3, Louisville 0
Raymond Central claimed a 25-15, 25-14, 25-22 victory in the LHS gym.
Students and community members honored LHS senior McKenzie Norris prior to the match. Norris is the team’s lone senior this season. She finished the evening with 17 digs and six kills. She also went 16-of-16 serving with two aces.
Lexi Hans led Louisville’s offense with ten kills and a .333 hitting percentage. Jaylin Gaston generated four kills, Ella Johnson posted three kills and one solo block and Sagan Leach scooped up seven digs.
Lea Kalkowski made six digs and one kill and finished 9-of-9 at the service line. Ella Culver collected seven digs and Lizzie Podrazo had one kill and one dig. Ava Culver chipped in one kill and two digs and Laura Swanson had one dig and went 6-of-6 serving.
Mead 2, Conestoga 0
Mead defeated the Cougars 25-10, 25-23 in the first match of a triangular at Conestoga. Brianna Lemke led Mead’s offense with eight kills. Emily Quinn dished out 19 assists and Demmy Patocka went 14-of-15 serving with three aces.
Individual statistics were not available for Conestoga.
Palmyra 2, Conestoga 0
Palmyra captured a 25-14, 25-15 triumph in the second match of the evening. Individual statistics were not available for either team.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!