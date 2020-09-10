Local volleyball teams play matches

Weeping Water squared off with Yutan in a matchup at Weeping Water Activities Center. The Chieftains left the court with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-22 triumph.

Lexi Mogensen gave Weeping Water a boost with her work at the service line. She blasted four aces during her 11-of-11 evening. She also delivered one kill and ten digs for the Indians.

Reagan Aronson pocketed team-best marks with five kills and 12 digs, and Addi Bickford registered 11 digs, eight assists and one kill. Sammi Burch made an impact at the net with three kills and three solo blocks. She also posted two aces and one dig.

Karley Ridge finished the evening with one kill and nine digs, and Abby Meeske had one dig and one assist. Sam Hammons made two digs and Emily Ridge made one dig.

Raymond Central 3, Louisville 0

Raymond Central claimed a 25-15, 25-14, 25-22 victory in the LHS gym.

Students and community members honored LHS senior McKenzie Norris prior to the match. Norris is the team’s lone senior this season. She finished the evening with 17 digs and six kills. She also went 16-of-16 serving with two aces.