Local volleyball teams to remain in same classes

All five Cass County volleyball programs will remain in their same state classifications for the 2021 campaign.
Nebraska School Activities Association officials recently released information about classes for volleyball programs. The state took school enrollment information and divided volleyball teams into Classes A, B, C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2.
State officials relied on enrollment figures from each district to place schools into different classes. The NSAA grouped programs based on enrollment figures of grades 9-11 in the previous school year.
The state placed volleyball programs in Class A if the schools had a total male and female enrollment of 850 or above. NSAA officials created the other five classes based on the female population of grades 9-11 in each school. They also split Classes C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 into similarly-sized numbers of teams.
The largest school in the state this year is Omaha South, which has a total population of 2,209 in grades 9-11. The smallest two Class A schools are North Platte (893) and Lincoln Pius X (874).
Plattsmouth will remain in Class B and will have an enrollment of 158 girls. Conestoga (66 girls) and Louisville (61) will both play in Class C-1, and Weeping Water (40) will remain in Class C-2 this year. Elmwood-Murdock (35) will compete in Class D-1 for postseason matches.
There will be 30 teams in Class B for the upcoming volleyball season. Holdrege has an enrollment of 112 girls, which would have placed the program in Class C-1, but the school decided to opt up to Class B.
Scottsbluff (403 girls), Hastings (388) and South Sioux City (382) will have the largest enrollments in Class B. Aurora (123), Adams Central (123), Sidney (121) and Holdrege (112) will have the smallest enrollments.
Plattsmouth will compete in the Trailblazer Conference. Fellow TBC members Ralston (334), Beatrice (221), Nebraska City (149) and Platteview (142) will play in Class B, while Wahoo (111) will participate in Class C-1 postseason matches.
There will be 54 volleyball programs in Class C-1. Ogallala (117), Chadron (117) and Ashland-Greenwood (116) will have the three largest enrollments. Boys Town (57) and Omaha Brownell-Talbot (57) will be the two smallest Class C-1 schools.
Conestoga and Louisville will both play in the Nebraska Capitol Conference. Ashland-Greenwood (116), DC West (101), Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (89), Arlington (88), Fort Calhoun (75), Syracuse (73) and Raymond Central (71) will join the Cougars and Lions in Class C-1. Yutan (44) will participate in Class C-2.
There will be 55 volleyball teams in Class C-2. Palmyra (57), Cornerstone Christian (56), Bridgeport (55) and Homer (55) will have the largest enrollments in the class. Burwell (39) and Arapahoe (39) will have the smallest enrollments.
There will also be 55 teams in Class D-1 for the upcoming season. Archbishop Bergan (38), Howells-Dodge (38) and Cedar Bluffs (38) will be the largest Class D-1 schools. Hitchcock County (26) will be the smallest school in the class.
Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water will compete in the East Central Nebraska Conference. Auburn (91), Malcolm (82), Falls City (81) and Johnson County Central (60) will be in Class C-1. Palmyra (57), Yutan (44) and Freeman (40) will all be in Class C-2, and Mead (32) will be in Class D-1.
There will be 56 volleyball teams in Class D-2. Minatare, Sterling, Silver Lake, Wallace and Creek Valley will all have enrollments of 26 girls in grades 9-11. Giltner (13), Cody-Kilgore (13), Sioux County (13), Hyannis (11) and Omaha Street School (11) will have the smallest enrollments.
Volleyball teams will be able to play jamboree exhibition matches Aug. 16-24. They will be able to compete in their first official matches Aug. 26.