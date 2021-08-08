Local volleyball teams to remain in same classes

All five Cass County volleyball programs will remain in their same state classifications for the 2021 campaign.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials recently released information about classes for volleyball programs. The state took school enrollment information and divided volleyball teams into Classes A, B, C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2.

State officials relied on enrollment figures from each district to place schools into different classes. The NSAA grouped programs based on enrollment figures of grades 9-11 in the previous school year.

The state placed volleyball programs in Class A if the schools had a total male and female enrollment of 850 or above. NSAA officials created the other five classes based on the female population of grades 9-11 in each school. They also split Classes C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 into similarly-sized numbers of teams.

The largest school in the state this year is Omaha South, which has a total population of 2,209 in grades 9-11. The smallest two Class A schools are North Platte (893) and Lincoln Pius X (874).