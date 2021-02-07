Local wrestlers advance to district tournaments

Wrestlers from all four Cass County programs took the first step toward state tournament berths this past weekend with their efforts in subdistrict matches.
Conestoga, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water athletes competed in subdistrict tournaments at sites across the state. Nebraska School Activities Association officials changed the postseason format this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. They decided to have separate subdistrict and district tournaments in order to reduce the number of students, coaches and spectators at each site.
Students advanced to district meets by finishing in the top four spots of their weight classes at subdistricts. District tournaments will take place on Saturday, Feb. 13. The top four wrestlers in each district weight bracket will advance to state.
Louisville took part in the Subdistrict C3-A Tournament at David City Aquinas on Friday afternoon. The Lions placed eighth in team standings with 31 points. Niklas Sorensen (126 pounds) and Brock Hudson (138) both advanced to the district tournament.
Conestoga competed in the Subdistrict C2-B Tournament at Raymond Central on Friday afternoon. The Cougars finished fourth in team standings with 102.5 points.
CHS athletes Ethan Gloe (113 pounds), Braden Ruffner (120), Keaghon Chini (126), Cameron Williams (132), Carter Plowman (138) and Gage Totilas (195) earned spots in the district tournament.
Ruffner registered his place in school history during the meet by becoming Conestoga’s career leader in victories. He has won 139 matches in his four years with the Cougars.
Plattsmouth participated in the Subdistrict B-3B Tournament at Aurora on Saturday morning. The Blue Devils captured fourth place in the subdistrict field with 128.5 points.
PHS wrestlers Hayden Coleman (106 pounds), Cael Nielsen (113), Logan Wooten (126), Dominic Cherek (132), Bryce Neuin (138), Josh Adkins (152), Josh Colgrove (160), Cameron Aughenbaugh (170) and Caleb Adkins (182) advanced to the district tournament.
Weeping Water took part in the Subdistrict D1-A Tournament at Shelby-Rising City on Saturday morning. The Indians finished seventh in the team race with 60.5 points. Nolan Blevins (138 pounds), Tyler Essary (160) and Jason Burch (170) qualified for the district tournament.
Plattsmouth will compete in the District B-3 Tournament at Grand Island Northwest. Ashland-Greenwood, Aurora, Beatrice, Crete, Elkhorn, Elkhorn Mount Michael, Fairbury, Grand Island Northwest, Norris, Omaha Skutt, Plattsmouth and Wahoo will be in the tournament. Action is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.
Conestoga will compete in the District C-2 Tournament at Battle Creek. Archbishop Bergan, Battle Creek, Bishop Neumann, Central City, Conestoga, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Lutheran High Northeast, Oakland-Craig, Quad County Northeast, Raymond Central, Sutton, Syracuse, Wakefield, Wilber-Clatonia, Winnebago and Yutan will be in the tournament. Action is slated to start at 10:30 a.m.
Louisville will participate in the District C-3 Tournament at Centennial. Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast, Centennial, Cross County/Osceola, David City Aquinas, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Logan View, Louisville, Malcolm, Milford, Norfolk Catholic, Palmyra, Ponca, South Central Nebraska Unified District #5 and Twin River will be in the tournament. Action is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
Weeping Water will host the District D-1 Tournament at Weeping Water Activities Center. Alma, Anselmo-Merna, Arapahoe, Cedar Bluffs, Clarkson-Leigh, Dorchester, Elm Creek, Franklin, Friend, Fullerton, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, High Plains Community, Kenesaw, North Central, Pender, Plainview, Scribner-Snyder, Shelby-Rising City, South Loup, Weeping Water and Wilcox-Hildreth will be in the tournament. Action is slated to start at 10 a.m.
Subdistrict B-3B Team Results
Grand Island Northwest 179, Aurora 171.5, Wahoo 153, Plattsmouth 128.5, Elkhorn Mount Michael 86, Fairbury 72
Plattsmouth Results
106 – Hayden Coleman (4th)
Pinned by Caden Svoboda (AUR) 1:22, maj. dec. by Jet Nuckolls (WAH) 12-3
113 – Cael Nielsen (1st)
Pinned Taggart Crouse (EMM) 1:53, maj. dec. Caleb Alcorta (GINW) 12-4, dec. Isaiah Foster (WAH) 5-4
120 – Chance Larsen
Pinned by Jeremy Oswald (AUR) 0:53, pinned by Spencer Weers (FRB) 2:42
126 – Logan Wooten (2nd)
Pinned Tyson Kottwitz (AUR) 0:38, pinned by Jake Harris (EMM) 4:33
132 – Dominic Cherek (2nd)
Pinned Max Yendra (GINW) 0:40, pinned by Malachi Bordovsky (WAH) 1:34
138 – Bryce Neuin (2nd)
Dec. Colton Ruff (GINW) 4-2 (OT), pinned by Sebastian Lausterer (WAH) 1:28
145 – Parker Aughenbaugh
Dec. by Bob Bushhousen (GINW) 8-4, dec. by Griffin Lausterer (WAH) 9-8
152 – Josh Adkins (4th)
Tech fall Chris Angel (EMM) 17-2 (2:59), pinned by Brandon Hasenkamp (WAH) 1:44, pinned Devon Carel (FRB) 4:54, pinned by Eli Arends (GINW) 1:27
160 – Josh Colgrove (1st)
Pinned Allen Stalnaker (AUR) 3:35, pinned Jacob Andresen (WAH) 1:14, dec. Austin Cooley (GINW) 8-2
170 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (2nd)
Pinned Ashton McCown (FRB) 1:15, pinned by Cailyb Weekley (GINW) 1:47
182 – Caleb Adkins (3rd)
Pinned by Cooper Hancock (WAH) 1:37, maj. dec. Joseph Stein (GINW) 12-1
195 – Eli Michel
Pinned by Victor Isele (GINW) 0:51, pinned by Kyan Lausterer (WAH) 1:42
Subdistrict C2-B Results
Yutan 194, Raymond Central 177.5, Syracuse 122, Conestoga 102.5, Quad County Northeast 78, Archbishop Bergan 59, Wakefield 41, Sutton 38
Conestoga Results
113 – Ethan Gloe (4th)
Pinned by Jacob Schultz (RCHS) 1:01, pinned by Caleb Caudill (SYR) 2:00
120 – Braden Ruffner (1st)
Tech fall Carter Olson (QCNE) 25-9 (3:01), pinned Nate Rupp (YUT) 3:10, pinned Cameron Shultz (RCHS) 0:56
126 – Keaghon Chini (2nd)
Pinned Dominic Wilcox (QCNE) 1:52, pinned Trev Arlt (YUT) 5:20, maj. dec. by Mitch Albrecht (RCHS) 11-3
132 – Cameron Williams (2nd)
Pinned Gabe Wortman (QCNE) 2:57, dec. Jesse Kult (YUT) 4-3, dec. by Logan Bryce (RCHS) 6-5
138 – Carter Plowman (1st)
Pinned Jeremiah Chase (WAK) 0:25, pinned Tucker Maxson (RCHS) 0:33
145 – Lucas Anderson
Pinned by Kyle Peterson (RCHS) 2:44, pinned by Nolan Ohrich (QCNE) 3:20
152 – Scott Dufault
Pinned by Conner Kreikemeier (RCHS) 0:29, pinned by Owen Pruss (ABR) 2:59
182 – Malakai Jones
Pinned by Jackson Nordhues (SYR) 0:16, pinned Bradley Haglund (WAK) 2:51, pinned by Colby Wathor (QCNE) 0:42
195 – Gage Totilas (3rd)
Pinned Christopher Ochoa (WAK) 1:15, pinned by Kolby Casey (QCNE) 1:47, pinned Colby DenHartog (RCHS) 2:20, pinned Clay Hedges (ABR) 0:44
Subdistrict C3-A Team Results
David City Aquinas 243.5, Milford 201, Norfolk Catholic 105, Malcolm 97, Centennial 78, South Central Nebraska Unified District #5 49, Lincoln Christian 45, Louisville 31
Louisville Results
120 – Nick McCaul
Pinned by Zander Kavan (DCA) 3:57, pinned by Zane Zoucha (MLC) 4:11
126 – Niklas Sorensen (4th)
Pinned Keenan Kosek (CEN) 5:59, pinned by Konner Schluckebier (MIL) 0:49, pinned Luke Blocker (LCHS) 4:25, pinned by John Brodrick (SCN) 0:47
132 – Garron Bragg
Pinned by Ryan Payne (CEN) 1:52, pinned by Kanyon Talton (NFC) 0:26
138 – Brock Hudson (4th)
Pinned Mason Maas (NFC) 3:09, pinned by Jack Chapman (MIL) 1:05, pinned Colt Reiling (MLC) 2:20, pinned by Jarrett Dodson (CEN) 1:34
145 – Blake Dickey
Pinned by Cyrus Songster (CEN) 3:13, pinned Nicholas Roth (LCHS) 1:46, pinned by Allan Olander (NFC) 0:31
160 – Cody Gray
Pinned by Francisco Mendez (NFC) 1:32, pinned by Isaac Voboril (MIL) 3:24
182 – Reed Toelle
Pinned by Caleb Courter (MLC) 1:54, pinned Ethan Devlin (SCN) 0:09, pinned by Samuel Payne (CEN) 1:34
220 – Nash Callahan
Pinned by Zack Pasco (MLC) 1:32, pinned Nickolas Keith (CEN) 0:21, dec. by Jackson Emanuel (LCHS) 6-3
285 – Zach McColligan
Pinned by Carson Fehlhafer (CEN) 0:19, pinned by Kale Nordmeyer (MLC) 0:31
Subdistrict D-1A Team Results
Plainview 197.5, Arapahoe 119, Anselmo-Merna 96.5, Pender 94.5, Clarkson-Leigh 65, South Loup 61, Weeping Water 60.5, Shelby-Rising City 56, Scribner-Snyder 38, Friend 2, Cedar Bluffs 0
Weeping Water Results
106 – McKenzie Regler
Pinned by Bryce Jurgensen (CLHS) 1:41, pinned by Morgan Bunner (CLHS) 0:48
113 – Raelyn Wilson
Pinned by Jaxon Smutz (SRB) 1:15, pinned by Wayne Lee (ARP) 1:36
132 – Matt Cover
Pinned by Tanner Frahm (PLV) 1:21, pinned Mason Bodlak (PEN) 0:56, pinned by Seth Tunender (PLV) 1:15
138 – Nolan Blevins (1st)
Pinned Dawson Doggett (SLO) 1:45, tech fall Ashton Downey (ARP) 19-4 (3:40), maj. dec. Keagan Mosel (PLV) 16-8
160 – Tyler Essary (2nd)
Pinned Landon Sliva (SRC) 1:09, pinned by Wyatt Jenkins (ARP) 1:16
170 – Jason Burch (2nd)
Pinned Jordan Smith (ARP) 5:29, injury default to Alizae Mejia (PLV)