Local wrestlers advance to district tournaments

Wrestlers from all four Cass County programs took the first step toward state tournament berths this past weekend with their efforts in subdistrict matches.

Conestoga, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water athletes competed in subdistrict tournaments at sites across the state. Nebraska School Activities Association officials changed the postseason format this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. They decided to have separate subdistrict and district tournaments in order to reduce the number of students, coaches and spectators at each site.

Students advanced to district meets by finishing in the top four spots of their weight classes at subdistricts. District tournaments will take place on Saturday, Feb. 13. The top four wrestlers in each district weight bracket will advance to state.

Louisville took part in the Subdistrict C3-A Tournament at David City Aquinas on Friday afternoon. The Lions placed eighth in team standings with 31 points. Niklas Sorensen (126 pounds) and Brock Hudson (138) both advanced to the district tournament.

Conestoga competed in the Subdistrict C2-B Tournament at Raymond Central on Friday afternoon. The Cougars finished fourth in team standings with 102.5 points.