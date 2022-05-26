Lockman competes in state golf tournament

COLUMBUS – Nate Lockman closed his Elmwood-Murdock golfing career this week with positive moments at the state tournament.

Lockman tied for 23rd place in the Class C State Tournament at Elks Country Club in Columbus. The Elmwood-Murdock senior produced a two-day total of 171 in a tournament that featured 96 golfers from across Nebraska.

Lockman began the event on May 24 with a round of 90. He posted a 43 on the front nine and 47 on the back nine of his opening 18 holes. He rebounded on May 25 with a round of 81. Lockman delivered a 41 on the front nine and 40 on the back nine.

“The first day at state was frustrating,” Lockman said. “The second day went a lot better but it wasn’t enough to find a medal.”

E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer felt Lockman did a nice job of overcoming poor weather on the second day of action. Temperatures at the Columbus course struggled to get past 50 degrees and wind gusts remained steady at 20 miles per hour.

“Nate played especially well (on Wednesday) as the conditions were worse than on day one,” Backemeyer said. “The first day the weather was really nice until the wind picked up and the rain began with about five holes to play. Day two was rough from the beginning with rain, cold and wind throughout the round.

“His ball striking was better (on Wednesday) and he was able to pitch a ball in the hole on number 16 for one of his three birdies.”

Lockman’s first birdie of the tournament came after he finished the par-3 eighth hole in two shots on day one. He then produced three birdies on his second day of action. He completed the par-5 third hole in four shots and the par-4 14th hole in three shots. He then sank his chip shot on the par-4 16th hole.

Noah Carpenter of Palmyra won the Class C state championship in a playoff with Cael Peters of Mitchell. Both athletes ended regulation with totals of 155. Carpenter posted a birdie on the third playoff hole to secure the title.

Seth VunCannon of Columbus Scotus, Alexander Schademann of Fillmore Central and Nick Fleming of Columbus Scotus all fired rounds of 156. Bowdie Fox of Grand Island Central Catholic was sixth with a 158 and Ethan Smith of Doniphan-Trumbull was seventh with a 159.

Columbus Scotus ran away with the Class C team title with a score of 640. Doniphan-Trumbull (671) and Tekamah-Herman (687) finished second and third.

Lockman said he was happy to have had the opportunity to play for the Knights in his junior and senior years. He participated in state tournaments both seasons and won multiple medals during that timespan.

“The thing I enjoyed the most about high school golf at Elmwood-Murdock is just being able to compete,” Lockman said. “We get to play some cool courses, and being able to be at the top of the leaderboard for almost all my tournaments felt great!”

Backemeyer said Lockman represented the school and community well during his time on the golf course. He appreciated Lockman’s interest in the sport and his desire to do well in duals, triangulars and tournaments.

“This was only Nate’s second year out for golf and he showed tremendous improvement from last year by putting in a lot of time and hard work into his game,” Backemeyer said. “He was an excellent leader and role model!”

