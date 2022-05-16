Lockman qualifies for state golf tournament

LINCOLN – Nate Lockman spent Saturday afternoon on Elmwood-Murdock’s graduation stage as this year’s senior class president.

He spent Monday posting a state-qualifying round of golf on the district tournament stage.

Lockman earned a spot in the Class C State Tournament field during the District C-1 Meet. Students from 15 teams traveled to Hidden Valley Golf Course in Lincoln for action in the morning and afternoon.

Lockman captured tenth place in the tournament with a round of 84. He used his consistency to vault up the leaderboard during the day. He produced identical rounds of 42 on the front nine and back nine of the challenging course. Hidden Valley features multiple water hazards and three holes that are more than 500 yards long.

Elmwood-Murdock earned sixth place in team standings with a total of 386. Easton Miller carded a 96 and Jeston Junker posted a 99 for the Knights. Nate Rust (107) and Drake Clements (123) added scores in the tournament.

Palmyra junior Noah Carpenter captured medalist honors with a round of 73. He won a playoff over Fillmore Central junior Alexander Schademann for the top spot. Milford senior Colton Hauder took home third-place honors with a 75.

Lincoln Lutheran (340), Yutan (343) and Milford (352) qualified for state on a team basis with their scores. Fillmore Central posted a fourth-place team total of 370.

Lockman will travel to Elks Country Club in Columbus for the state tournament. State action is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on both Tuesday, May 24, and Wednesday, May 25.

Team Results

Lincoln Lutheran 340, Yutan 343, Milford 352, Fillmore Central 370, Lincoln Christian 375, Elmwood-Murdock 386, Syracuse 399, Centennial 400, Fairbury 409, Falls City 420, Southern 427, Palmyra 374, Johnson County Central 479, Bishop Neumann 487, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City no team score

Top 10 Results (State Qualifiers)

1) Noah Carpenter (PLY) 36-37 73, 2) Alexander Schademann (FIL) 39-34 73, 3) Colton Hauder (MIL) 35-40 75, 4) Steven Sladky (NEU) 41-38 79, 5) Jude Elgert (YUT) 40-39 79, 6) Isaiah Nunnally (LCHS) 40-40 80, 7) Jake Richmond (YUT) 39-41 80, 8) Ethan Ringler (LLHS) 42-39 81, 9) Maxwell Bartels (LLHS) 41-41 82, 10) Nate Lockman (EM) 42-42 84

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Nate Lockman 42-42 84, Easton Miller 50-46 96, Nate Rust 51-56 107, Jeston Junker 51-48 99, Drake Clements 61-62 123. Team score 386.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.