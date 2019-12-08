LOUISVILLE – Five Louisville athletes have earned postseason honors for their work on the football field this year.
Coby Buettner, Brady Knott, Clayton Buck, Caleb Hrabik and Tyler Mackling earned All-District C2-2 football awards. District C2-2 coaches selected students for postseason recognition at a recent meeting. Archbishop Bergan, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast, Louisville, Oakland-Craig, Tekamah-Herman and Yutan played in District C2-2 this past season.
Buettner and Knott were both named to the All-District C2-2 First Team. Buck, Hrabik and Mackling were honorable mention selections.
Buettner guided Louisville’s defense with 37 solo and 65 assisted tackles. He made eight tackles behind the line of scrimmage, had one sack, forced three fumbles and recovered four fumbles. He ran 55 times for 392 yards and four touchdowns and caught four passes for 41 yards on offense.
Knott led the Lions with 576 yards and four touchdowns on 129 carries. He posted 18 solo and 24 assisted tackles and made a team-best nine stops for loss. He forced one fumble, collected three sacks and punted nine times for 293 yards.
Buck generated 14 solo and 22 assisted tackles with one tackle for loss. He completed 28 passes for 444 yards and two touchdowns as the team’s quarterback.
Hrabik made six solo and 12 assisted tackles with two sacks. He punted 21 times for 635 yards and pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line six times. He also helped the Lions with his work on the offensive line.
Mackling was the team’s top receiver with 11 catches for 208 yards and one touchdown. He led the Lions with four interceptions and tallied 22 solo and nine assisted tackles. He recovered one fumble, made one tackle for loss and returned 16 kickoffs for 175 yards.
All-District C2-2 Football First Team Selections
Jackson Gilfry – Archbishop Bergan – Senior
Jake Ridder – Archbishop Bergan – Senior
Eli Simonson – Archbishop Bergan – Senior
Ethan Villwok – Archbishop Bergan – Senior
A.J. Walter – Archbishop Bergan – Senior
Will Gatzmeyer – Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast – Senior
Jaxon Johnson – Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast – Senior
Luke Kramer – Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast – Senior
Dylan Beutler – Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast – Junior
Derek Peterson – Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast – Junior
Tyler Vavra – Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast – Sophomore
Coby Buettner – Louisville – Senior
Brady Knott – Louisville – Senior
Laurence Brands – Oakland-Craig – Senior
Blake Johnson – Oakland-Craig – Senior
Ian Lundquist – Oakland-Craig – Senior
Wyatt Seagren – Oakland-Craig – Senior
Colton Thomsen – Oakland-Craig – Senior
Mike Brands – Oakland-Craig – Junior
Jaron Meyer – Oakland-Craig – Junior
Caden Nelson – Oakland-Craig – Junior
Coulter Thiele – Oakland-Craig – Junior
Clay Beaumont – Tekamah-Herman – Senior
Chauncey Rogers – Tekamah-Herman – Senior
Luke Wakehouse – Tekamah-Herman – Senior
Caden Egr – Yutan – Junior
Tyler Pinkelman – Yutan – Junior
Brady Timm – Yutan – Junior
Isaiah Daniell – Yutan – Sophomore
All-District C2-2 Football Honorable Mention Selections
Dylan Marchand – Archbishop Bergan – Senior
Shea Gossett – Archbishop Bergan – Junior
Nolan Thomsen – Archbishop Bergan – Junior
Jarett Boggs – Archbishop Bergan – Sophomore
Koa McIntyre – Archbishop Bergan – Sophomore
Braxton Bargmann – Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast – Senior
Kobe Lyons – Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast – Senior
Lucas Vogt – Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast – Junior
Gus Gomez – Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast – Sophomore
Clayton Buck – Louisville – Senior
Caleb Hrabik – Louisville – Junior
Tyler Mackling – Louisville – Sophomore
Tom Maline – Oakland-Craig – Senior
Jarron Metzler – Oakland-Craig – Senior
Mike Maline – Oakland-Craig – Junior
Connor Feiling – Tekamah-Herman – Junior
Garrison Potadle – Tekamah-Herman – Junior
Kody Bitter – Tekamah-Herman – Sophomore
Colby Tichota – Yutan – Senior
Ethan Christensen – Yutan – Sophomore
Gavin Kube – Yutan – Sophomore