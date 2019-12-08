{{featured_button_text}}
2019 All-District C2-2 Football Selections from Louisville

LOUISVILLE – Five Louisville athletes have earned postseason honors for their work on the football field this year.

Coby Buettner, Brady Knott, Clayton Buck, Caleb Hrabik and Tyler Mackling earned All-District C2-2 football awards. District C2-2 coaches selected students for postseason recognition at a recent meeting. Archbishop Bergan, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast, Louisville, Oakland-Craig, Tekamah-Herman and Yutan played in District C2-2 this past season.

Buettner and Knott were both named to the All-District C2-2 First Team. Buck, Hrabik and Mackling were honorable mention selections.

Buettner guided Louisville’s defense with 37 solo and 65 assisted tackles. He made eight tackles behind the line of scrimmage, had one sack, forced three fumbles and recovered four fumbles. He ran 55 times for 392 yards and four touchdowns and caught four passes for 41 yards on offense.

Knott led the Lions with 576 yards and four touchdowns on 129 carries. He posted 18 solo and 24 assisted tackles and made a team-best nine stops for loss. He forced one fumble, collected three sacks and punted nine times for 293 yards.

Buck generated 14 solo and 22 assisted tackles with one tackle for loss. He completed 28 passes for 444 yards and two touchdowns as the team’s quarterback.

Hrabik made six solo and 12 assisted tackles with two sacks. He punted 21 times for 635 yards and pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line six times. He also helped the Lions with his work on the offensive line.

Mackling was the team’s top receiver with 11 catches for 208 yards and one touchdown. He led the Lions with four interceptions and tallied 22 solo and nine assisted tackles. He recovered one fumble, made one tackle for loss and returned 16 kickoffs for 175 yards.

All-District C2-2 Football First Team Selections

Jackson Gilfry – Archbishop Bergan – Senior

Jake Ridder – Archbishop Bergan – Senior

Eli Simonson – Archbishop Bergan – Senior

Ethan Villwok – Archbishop Bergan – Senior

A.J. Walter – Archbishop Bergan – Senior

Will Gatzmeyer – Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast – Senior

Jaxon Johnson – Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast – Senior

Luke Kramer – Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast – Senior

Dylan Beutler – Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast – Junior

Derek Peterson – Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast – Junior

Tyler Vavra – Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast – Sophomore

Coby Buettner – Louisville – Senior

Brady Knott – Louisville – Senior

Laurence Brands – Oakland-Craig – Senior

Blake Johnson – Oakland-Craig – Senior

Ian Lundquist – Oakland-Craig – Senior

Wyatt Seagren – Oakland-Craig – Senior

Colton Thomsen – Oakland-Craig – Senior

Mike Brands – Oakland-Craig – Junior

Jaron Meyer – Oakland-Craig – Junior

Caden Nelson – Oakland-Craig – Junior

Coulter Thiele – Oakland-Craig – Junior

Clay Beaumont – Tekamah-Herman – Senior

Chauncey Rogers – Tekamah-Herman – Senior

Luke Wakehouse – Tekamah-Herman – Senior

Caden Egr – Yutan – Junior

Tyler Pinkelman – Yutan – Junior

Brady Timm – Yutan – Junior

Isaiah Daniell – Yutan – Sophomore

All-District C2-2 Football Honorable Mention Selections

Dylan Marchand – Archbishop Bergan – Senior

Shea Gossett – Archbishop Bergan – Junior

Nolan Thomsen – Archbishop Bergan – Junior

Jarett Boggs – Archbishop Bergan – Sophomore

Koa McIntyre – Archbishop Bergan – Sophomore

Braxton Bargmann – Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast – Senior

Kobe Lyons – Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast – Senior

Lucas Vogt – Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast – Junior

Gus Gomez – Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast – Sophomore

Clayton Buck – Louisville – Senior

Caleb Hrabik – Louisville – Junior

Tyler Mackling – Louisville – Sophomore

Tom Maline – Oakland-Craig – Senior

Jarron Metzler – Oakland-Craig – Senior

Mike Maline – Oakland-Craig – Junior

Connor Feiling – Tekamah-Herman – Junior

Garrison Potadle – Tekamah-Herman – Junior

Kody Bitter – Tekamah-Herman – Sophomore

Colby Tichota – Yutan – Senior

Ethan Christensen – Yutan – Sophomore

Gavin Kube – Yutan – Sophomore

