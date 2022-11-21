Louisville athletes compile season volleyball statistics

LOUISVILLE – Louisville finished the 2022 volleyball season 4-25. Sagan Leach, Lizzie Podrazo, Kelsey Haynes, McKenna McCaulley, Ava Culver, Catalina Jones, Wyleigh Bateman, Finley Meisinger, Ella Culver, Teghan Swenson, Paige Teller and Alyssa Thieman appeared in varsity matches during the season.

Offense

Louisville finished the campaign with 410 kills. The Lions were successful on 1,735 of their 2,112 attacks and compiled a team hitting percentage of .016. Louisville athletes generated kills on 19.4 percent of their swings.

Podrazo headlined Louisville’s offense with 123 kills. She was successful on 334 of her 371 swings and compiled a .232 hitting percentage.

Meisinger registered 69 kills on 303 attempts, Jones pocketed 63 kills on 373 attacks and Ava Culver tallied 61 kills on 384 swings. McCaulley (40), Swenson (24), Thieman (19), Ella Culver (8), Teller (1), Bateman (1) and Leach (1) added kills for the Lions.

Louisville posted 390 assists during the fall. The Lions took 2,044 set attempts in their 29 matches.

Ella Culver and Swenson dished out the majority of the team’s assists. Culver made 180 assists on 820 set attempts and Swenson generated 153 assists on 723 set attempts.

Leach (26), McCaulley (14), Haynes (4), Ava Culver (4), Jones (4), Bateman (3) and Podrazo (2) chipped in assists on the court.

Defense

Louisville connected on eight solo and 20 assisted blocks throughout the season.

Podrazo guided the Lions at the net with four solo and seven assisted blocks. Meisinger made three solo and three assisted blocks, McCaulley tallied four assisted blocks and Swenson posted three assisted blocks.

Ava Culver had one solo block, Ella Culver produced two assisted blocks and Jones added one assisted block.

Louisville athletes compiled 1,091 digs against their opponents. The school averaged 37.6 digs per match.

Leach highlighted the team’s defense with 233 digs. Ella Culver (176), Ava Culver (132), Jones (129) and Haynes (115) joined Leach in triple-digit territory.

Swenson (88), Bateman (77), McCaulley (64), Podrazo (31), Meisinger (25), Teller (12) and Thieman (9) added digs for the Lions.

The Lions ended the season with 1,294 serve receptions. Louisville averaged 44.6 serve receptions per match.

Leach piloted the team in the serve reception category with 431. She averaged 16.0 serve receptions per match.

Jones (204), Haynes (189), Bateman (166), Ella Culver (129) and Ava Culver (102) finished above the century mark. McCaulley (39), Teller (15), Swenson (7), Thieman (7) and Podrazo (4) chipped in serve receptions for the school.

Serving

Louisville engineered a team serving percentage of .884 during the fall. The Lions were successful on 1,116 of their 1,262 serves and collected 578 service points. Louisville produced 132 aces and knocked home aces 10.5 percent of the time.

Leach was Louisville’s top server on the court. She collected team-best numbers in both aces (35) and service points (112) and had a .942 season serving percentage. She was successful on 196 of her 208 attempts.

Ella Culver went 59-of-62 during the year for a .952 percentage. She collected four aces and 28 service points. Jones tallied 15 aces and 104 service points this season. She finished 191-of-221 for a serving percentage of .864.

McCaulley finished 181-of-203 for a mark of .892. She pocketed 92 service points and 14 aces. Haynes finished 65-of-70 for a .929 serving percentage. She ended the year with 36 service points and six aces.

Ava Culver knocked in 23 aces and 61 service points and had a percentage of .843 (118-of-140). Podrazo delivered a mark of .896 (121-of-135) with 12 aces and 49 service points, and Swenson tallied a serving percentage of .836 (92-of-110) during the fall. She finished with 13 aces and 48 service points.

Meisinger went 65-of-75 at the line (.867) with 34 service points and seven aces. Teller had eight service points and two aces in her 19 serves, and Thieman compiled six service points and one ace in 18 attempts. Bateman was successful on her lone serve of the season.