OMAHA – Eleven Louisville track and field athletes competed in front of thousands of fans this past weekend in their state events.
Avery Heard, Isandra Hagge, Meagan Mackling, Bailey Houchin, Faye Jacobsen, Cadance Stenger, Talon Ball, Eric Heard, Doug Euans, Brady Geise and Coby Buettner took part in the Class C State Meet May 17-18. The Louisville girls tied for 24th place in team standings with eight points. The LHS boys captured 27th place with ten points.
Avery Heard, Mackling, Ball, Geise, Euans and Eric Heard all won medals in their events. Members of the girls 400-meter relay team also wrote their names in Louisville history. Stenger, Hagge, Avery Heard and Mackling set a school-best time of 51.718 in their race.
Class C Girls Team Results
Lincoln Lutheran 49, Chase County 46, Kearney Catholic 46, David City Aquinas 42, Hastings St. Cecilia 35, Superior 33, Battle Creek 32, Hartington Cedar Catholic 30, Freeman 26, Emerson-Hubbard-Pender 25, Ainsworth 23, Wood River 22, North Bend Central 19.50, Johnson County Central 18.50, Malcolm 18, Wisner-Pilger 13.33, Centura 12, Thayer Central 10.50, Centennial 10.33, West Holt 10, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 9.50, Shelby-Rising City 9.50, Norfolk Catholic 8.50, St. Paul 8, Louisville 8, Nebraska Christian 8, Burwell 8, Cambridge 8, Howells-Dodge 6, South Loup 6, Southern Valley 6, Elm Creek 6, Yutan 5, Heartland 5, Clarkson/Leigh 5, Doniphan-Trumbull 5, Wilber-Clatonia 4, Blue Hill 4, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 4, Tri County 3, Fillmore Central 3, Archbishop Bergan 2, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast 2, Ponca 2, Sutton 2, Ord 2, Southwest 0.33
Louisville Results
800 finals – Avery Heard 2:26.282 (8th, state medal)
100-meter hurdles preliminaries – Meagan Mackling 16.228 (3rd in heat, 7th overall)
100-meter hurdles finals – Meagan Mackling 16.774 (8th, state medal)
300-meter hurdles preliminaries – Meagan Mackling 45.979 (1st in heat, 1st overall)
300-meter hurdles preliminaries – Bailey Houchin 52.42 (7th in heat, 21st overall)
300-meter hurdles finals – Meagan Mackling 46.685 (3rd, state medal)
400-meter relay – Louisville (Cadance Stenger, Isandra Hagge, Avery Heard, Meagan Mackling) 51.718 (6th in heat, 9th overall, school record)
1,600-meter relay – Louisville (Avery Heard, Faye Jacobsen, Cadance Stenger, Meagan Mackling) 4:17.001 (3rd in section, 11th overall)
Class C Boys Team Results
Norfolk Catholic 53, Fullerton 29, Kearney Catholic 29, Freeman 27, West Holt 26, Archbishop Bergan 26, Shelby-Rising City 26, Malcolm 23, Centura 21, Lincoln Lutheran 21, Ainsworth 20, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast 20, North Bend Central 20, Ravenna 19, David City Aquinas 18, Wilber-Clatonia 18, Doniphan-Trumbull 16, Kimball 15, Elmwood-Murdock 15, Tri County 14, South Loup 14, Twin River 14, Chase County 13, St. Paul 13, Crofton 12, Boyd County 12, Louisville 10, Battle Creek 10, Wisner-Pilger 10, Blue Hill 10, Centennial 10, Wakefield 8, Thayer Central 7, Grand Island Central Catholic 7, Oakland-Craig 7, Hastings St. Cecilia 6, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 6, Superior 5, Nebraska Christian 4, Stanton 4, Southern Valley 4, Ord 4, Creighton 4, Hartington Cedar Catholic 3, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 3, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 2, David City 2, Valentine 1, Sutton 1
Louisville Results
800 finals – Doug Euans 2:05.328 (4th in section, 16th overall)
3,200 meters – Talon Ball 10:16.852 (4th, state medal)
1,600-meter relay – Louisville (Brady Geise, Doug Euans, Coby Buettner, Talon Ball) 3:32.099 (4th in section, 10th overall)
3,200-meter relay – Louisville (Brady Geise, Doug Euans, Talon Ball, Eric Heard) 8:20.896 (4th, state medal)