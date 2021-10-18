Louisville athletes face Rockets, Eagles in league tournament

Louisville volleyball players competed against a pair of conference opponents this past week during action in the league tournament.

The Lions traveled to Syracuse on Oct. 12 and journeyed to Arlington on Oct. 14 for the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament. The team changed its season mark to 9-17.

Syracuse 3, Louisville 0

Top-seeded Syracuse stopped eighth-seeded Louisville 25-13, 25-10, 25-15 in the tournament quarterfinals. Lindsey Moss led the Rockets with 12 kills and Delainey Cast added ten kills, nine digs and two solo blocks. Kennedy Stanley added five aces for the squad.

Brooke Smith guided Louisville’s offense with four kills and one ace. She also made 27 serve receptions and seven digs for the team. Lizzie Podrazo collected two kills and one ace and Jaylin Gaston generated three kills and four digs.

Sagan Leach collected 17 serve receptions, two assists and five digs in the back row. Ava Culver produced one kill, two digs and 11 serve receptions for the Lions, and Laura Swanson ended the match with six digs and nine serve receptions.

Lea Kalkowski notched six assists and six digs and Ella Johnson made one solo block and one dig. Wyleigh Bateman chipped in two digs for the Lions.

Louisville 3, Arlington 2

Louisville took down the Eagles 21-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21, 15-9 in the consolation round. The Lions erased a 2-1 deficit in the match to defeat Arlington in the AHS gym.

Louisville overcame a major effort by Arlington senior Chase Andersen in the match. She finished with 25 kills and 35 digs and went 17-of-17 at the service line.

The Lions went toe to toe with Arlington at the net with key performances from multiple players. Gaston highlighted the LHS offense with a career-best 16 kills. She posted a .204 hitting percentage and added one ace, seven digs and three assisted blocks.

Podrazo made a major impact for Louisville with eight kills, one ace and five digs. She also posted one solo and three assisted blocks for the Lions. Leach helped the team with six aces in her 19-of-19 serving effort. She added four assists and a double-double defensive night of 18 digs and 26 serve receptions.

Smith ended the evening with 36 serve receptions, three assists, 18 digs and five kills. She also went 22-of-22 at the service line with three aces. Kalkowski produced three aces in her 20-of-21 serving night. She made one solo and two assisted blocks, 17 digs and 38 assists and chipped in seven kills on 14 attacks.

Johnson connected on seven kills and added two digs and one assist, and Culver pocketed four kills, two digs and seven serve receptions. Swanson generated two kills, 15 digs, one assist and 17 serve receptions for the Lions. Bateman added two kills, two digs and two serve receptions against the Eagles.

Louisville will continue the season Tuesday with a trip to Plattsmouth. The Lions will face Plattsmouth and DC West during the event. Action is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

