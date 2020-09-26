Louisville athletes race at Fort Calhoun

FORT CALHOUN – Louisville athletes ran alongside dozens of competitors Thursday during the annual Fort Calhoun Invite.
The Lions traveled to Fort Atkinson State Historical Park for an event that featured teams from across eastern Nebraska. Two Louisville girls and six LHS boys took part in varsity races.
Charlee Peacock and Hailey Teller finished in the top 20 for the LHS girls. Peacock placed 16th in 24:00.40 and Teller was 19th in 24:28.10. The Lions did not have enough runners to compile a team score.
The Louisville boys placed second in the team race with 44 points. Fort Calhoun (24 points) won the championship and DC West (45 points) finished third.
Talon Ball (18:00.20, 6th), Jaxson Barnes (18:41.50, 10th) and Eric Heard (18:50.60, 12th) led the Lions with medal-winning efforts. Tyler Euans (19:09.70, 16th), Scott Blumer (20:20.80, 30th) and Chase Savage (21:06.70, 38th) added times for the team.
Girls Team Results
DC West 29, Fort Calhoun 31, Platteview 31, Wayne 45, Archbishop Bergan, Arlington, College View Academy, Louisville, Yutan no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Bria Bench (FTC) 20:38.70, 2) Izzie Clarke (PLV) 21:12.60, 3) Olivia Lawrence (PLV) 21:22.80, 4) Dala Drowne (FTC) 21:35.10, 5) Olivia Malousek (DCW) 21:39.30, 6) Paxton Paulson (DCW) 21:53.30, 7) Laura Hasemann (WYN) 21:56.30, 8) Morgan Morrison (DCW) 21:58.40, 9) Frantzdie Barner (WYN) 22:22.60, 10) Abaigeal Aydt (DCW) 22:46.50, 11) Natalie Darrough (CVA) 22:58.70, 12) Tessa Skelton (FTC) 23:02.90, 13) Katie Carlson (CVA) 23:29.60, 14) Sophie O’Neil (ABR) 23:40.60, 15) Brynn Eckhart (ARL) 23:50.80
Louisville Results
Charlee Peacock 24:00.40 (16th), Hailey Teller 24:28.10 (19th)
Boys Team Results
Fort Calhoun 24, Louisville 44, DC West 45, Arlington 58, Platteview 61, Wayne 106, Yutan 115, Archbishop Bergan 152, College View Academy, Omaha Nation no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Jacob Rupp (FTC) 17:07.30, 2) Ryan McArdle (DCW) 17:47.90, 3) A.J. Raszler (PLV) 17:51.40, 4) Lance Olberding (FTC) 17:55.30, 5) Parker Gaston (DCW) 17:55.80, 6) Talon Ball (LOU) 18:00.20, 7) Jesus Zavala III (WYN) 18:15.30, 8) Ely Olberding (FTC) 18:16.00, 9) Colby Grefe (ARL) 18:32.50, 10) Jaxson Barnes (LOU) 18:41.50, 11) John McKennan (FTC) 18:42.40, 12) Eric Heard (LOU) 18:50.60, 13) Nolan May (ARL) 18:55.70, 14) Ryan Tolliver (PLV) 18:55.90, 15) Connor Flesner (ARL) 19:04.60
Louisville Results
Talon Ball 18:00.20 (6th), Jaxson Barnes 18:41.50 (10th), Eric Heard 18:50.60 (12th), Tyler Euans 19:09.70 (16th), Scott Blumer 20:20.80 (30th), Chase Savage 21:06.70 (38th)
