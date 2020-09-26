Louisville athletes race at Fort Calhoun

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FORT CALHOUN – Louisville athletes ran alongside dozens of competitors Thursday during the annual Fort Calhoun Invite.

The Lions traveled to Fort Atkinson State Historical Park for an event that featured teams from across eastern Nebraska. Two Louisville girls and six LHS boys took part in varsity races.

Charlee Peacock and Hailey Teller finished in the top 20 for the LHS girls. Peacock placed 16th in 24:00.40 and Teller was 19th in 24:28.10. The Lions did not have enough runners to compile a team score.

The Louisville boys placed second in the team race with 44 points. Fort Calhoun (24 points) won the championship and DC West (45 points) finished third.

Talon Ball (18:00.20, 6th), Jaxson Barnes (18:41.50, 10th) and Eric Heard (18:50.60, 12th) led the Lions with medal-winning efforts. Tyler Euans (19:09.70, 16th), Scott Blumer (20:20.80, 30th) and Chase Savage (21:06.70, 38th) added times for the team.

Girls Team Results

DC West 29, Fort Calhoun 31, Platteview 31, Wayne 45, Archbishop Bergan, Arlington, College View Academy, Louisville, Yutan no team scores

Top 15 Results