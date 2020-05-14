Louisville athletes secure school awards

LOUISVILLE – Louisville High School officials honored four seniors for their contributions to the school’s athletic history May 9 during an online recognition ceremony.
Clayton Buck, Faye Jacobsen, Amyra Moxey and Brady Knott earned awards at the annual Louisville Honors Night event. The school normally hosts an in-person ceremony each year, but the coronavirus pandemic changed those plans this spring. Students learned about their awards for academics, citizenship and sports through an online platform.
Buck, Jacobsen and Moxey were honored for their dedication to Louisville sports with the Lion Award. They received recognition for participating in three sports for all four years of high school.
Buck participated in football, basketball and track and field, and Jacobsen represented Louisville in volleyball, basketball and track and field. Moxey competed in cross country, basketball and track and field for the Lions.
Jacobsen earned the Outstanding Senior Female Athlete Award for her work. She earned multiple individual honors in all three sports and helped the Lions secure many team accomplishments.
Jacobsen led Louisville’s volleyball team in kills (290), hitting percentage (.456) and total blocks (32) this past fall. She added 309 digs, 22 aces and a .936 serving percentage for the Lions.
Jacobsen played a key role on the LHS basketball squad in her senior campaign. She led the team in total points (252), free throws (55), blocks (38), steals (48) and rebounds (219). She chipped in 45 assists and 22 pass deflections.
Jacobsen would have competed for Louisville in track and field this spring. She qualified for the state meet in the 1,600-meter relay in her junior season. She also won an East Central Nebraska Conference medal in the 200 meters.
Knott earned the Outstanding Senior Male Athlete Award. He filled a leading role in many activities during his LHS career.
Knott helped Louisville’s football roster on both sides of the line of scrimmage. He produced a team-best 576 yards and four touchdowns on 129 carries. He forced one fumble, collected three sacks and generated 18 solo and 24 assisted tackles with nine stops for loss.
Knott compiled a lengthy list of honors on the wrestling mat this past winter. He won the East Central Nebraska Conference championship at 182 pounds and finished fourth in the weight bracket at the Class C State Meet. He ended his campaign 48-3 and reached the 150-victory plateau for his career.
Knott would have participated in track and field this spring. He earned a conference medal in the shot put last season.
