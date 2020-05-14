Louisville athletes secure school awards

Jacobsen played a key role on the LHS basketball squad in her senior campaign. She led the team in total points (252), free throws (55), blocks (38), steals (48) and rebounds (219). She chipped in 45 assists and 22 pass deflections.

Jacobsen would have competed for Louisville in track and field this spring. She qualified for the state meet in the 1,600-meter relay in her junior season. She also won an East Central Nebraska Conference medal in the 200 meters.

Knott earned the Outstanding Senior Male Athlete Award. He filled a leading role in many activities during his LHS career.

Knott helped Louisville’s football roster on both sides of the line of scrimmage. He produced a team-best 576 yards and four touchdowns on 129 carries. He forced one fumble, collected three sacks and generated 18 solo and 24 assisted tackles with nine stops for loss.

Knott compiled a lengthy list of honors on the wrestling mat this past winter. He won the East Central Nebraska Conference championship at 182 pounds and finished fourth in the weight bracket at the Class C State Meet. He ended his campaign 48-3 and reached the 150-victory plateau for his career.

Knott would have participated in track and field this spring. He earned a conference medal in the shot put last season.

