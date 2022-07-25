Louisville basketball programs benefit from local tournament

LOUISVILLE – The sounds of basketballs swishing through nets filled the air outside Louisville Elementary School on Saturday during an inaugural outdoor tournament.

The Louisville girls and boys basketball programs hosted the Dynamite Pete Days LHS 3v3 Basketball Tournament. The event featured teams of all ages in a three-on-three setting. Several basketball courts next to the elementary playground served as the site for action during the late morning and early afternoon.

Louisville head boys basketball coach Adam Vogt and head girls basketball coach Matt Shelsta said they were pleased with the turnout. The tournament featured multiple teams in three divisions. Athletes were placed in high school/adult, grades 7-8 and grades 5-6 categories.

“I felt the tournament went really well, especially for the first year,” Vogt said. “It was awesome to see so many people on the playground watching and playing basketball. It made for a pretty cool environment!”

All of the courts were filled with players who tried to score baskets in a halfcourt setting. As many as four games were going on at one time as different divisions played on the courts. Many people watched either from the sidelines or in tents that were set up to provide shade to both players and spectators.

In addition to giving people a chance to have fun outside, the tournament also served as a fundraiser for the Louisville girls and boys basketball teams. Vogt said the programs will use the proceeds to purchase backpacks, team shirts, travel gear and other items for the upcoming school year.

Louisville graduates Eric Heard, Caleb Hrabik, Cordale Moxey and Gwyer Leach were champions of the high school/adult division. Easton Snyder, Sonny Guido, Kai Kohles and Rylan Schmidt were champions of the grades 7-8 division. Tyleigh Miller, Emmie Johnson, McKenna Schroeder, Rorie Seelhoff and Aubrey Higgins were champions of the grades 5-6 division.