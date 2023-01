Louisville boys compete at Wilber-Clatonia Duals

WILBER – The Louisville boys competed against four schools on Friday during the Wilber-Clatonia Duals Invite.

Wrestlers from nine programs traveled to Wilber-Clatonia’s gym for the duals tournament. Meet officials divided the schools into three groups for the initial pool-play duals. Schools then advanced into three groups for placement purposes.

Louisville joined Logan View and Norfolk Catholic in Pool A. Logan View stopped the Lions 50-21 and Norfolk Catholic won 35-24.

LHS finished seventh in team standings after winning placement-bracket duals over Johnson County Central and Sutton. The Lions defeated JCC 42-33 and returned home with a 42-24 victory over Sutton.

Logan View 50, Louisville 21

132 – Kaden Gregory (LGV) pinned Nicholas McCaul (LOU), 3:36

138 – Chance Foust (LGV) tech fall Cody Lutz (LOU), 19-4

145 – Niklas Sorensen (LOU) pinned Aiden Crawford (LGV), 3:42

152 – Owen Meyer (LGV) dec. Nathan Monahan (LOU), 6-4

160 – Wyatt Willnerd (LGV) won by forfeit

170 – Gavin Ruwe (LGV) won by forfeit

182 – Braydon Wobken (LGV) pinned Quincy Trent (LOU), 1:14

195 – Jayden Stillman (LGV) won by forfeit

220 – Eric Vogel (LGV) won by forfeit

285 – Both open

106 – Peyton Welsh (LOU) won by forfeit

113 – Aiden Wedekind (LOU) dec. Dylan Palmer (LGV), 10-5

120 – Jacob McGee (LGV) pinned Jager Barnes (LOU), 1:21

126 – Tucker McCarthy (LOU) pinned Sam Peters (LGV), 3:46

Norfolk Catholic 35, Louisville 24

138 – Easton Kozeny (LOU) won by forfeit

145 – Niklas Sorensen (LOU) won by forfeit

152 – Mason Dusek (NFC) pinned Nathan Monahan (LOU), 1:33

160 – Noah Morland (NFC) won by forfeit

170 – Both open

182 – Quincy Trent (LOU) won by forfeit

195 – Both open

220 – Both open

285 – Sam Johnson (NFC) won by forfeit

106 – Peyton Welsh (LOU) pinned Zachary Foecking (NFC), 1:34

113 – Yair Santiago (NFC) pinned Aiden Wedekind (LOU), 1:14

120 – Omar Contreras (NFC) tech fall Jager Barnes (LOU), 16-0

126 – Oliver Daniel (NFC) pinned Tucker McCarthy (LOU), 1:33

132 – Nicholas McCaul (LOU) won by forfeit

Louisville 42, Johnson County Central 33

145 – Cody Lutz (LOU) pinned Lee Xayaphonesongkham (JCC), 1:04

152 – Nathan Monahan (LOU) pinned Braiden Nichols (JCC), 4:58

160 – Terry Trew (JCC) dec. Niklas Sorensen (LOU), 10-6

170 – Cameron Werner (JCC) won by forfeit

182 – Quincy Trent (LOU) pinned Cameron Lowther (JCC), 1:46

195 – Tucker Thomas (JCC) won by forfeit

220 – Both open

285 – Christian Harrifeld (JCC) won by forfeit

106 – Peyton Welsh (LOU) pinned Trevin Huskey (JCC), 2:23

113 – Aiden Wedekind (LOU) pinned Ezekiel Burki (JCC), 3:50

120 – Logan Topp (JCC) pinned Jager Barnes (LOU), 1:06

126 – Tucker McCarthy (LOU) pinned Charlie Rinne-Yellow Bird (JCC), 4:29

132 – Levi Boardman (JCC) won by forfeit

138 – Nicholas McCaul (LOU) pinned Austin Goracke (JCC), 2:58

Louisville 42, Sutton 24

152 – Nathan Monahan (LOU) won by forfeit

160 – Both open

170 – Brian Liberato (SUT) won by forfeit

182 – Quincy Trent (LOU) won by forfeit

195 – Both open

220 – Cason Peterson (SUT) won by forfeit

285 – Both open

106 – Korey Poppe (SUT) pinned Peyton Welsh (LOU), 3:48

113 – Aiden Wedekind (LOU) pinned Lane Shore (SUT), 3:17

120 – Jager Barnes (LOU) won by forfeit

126 – Tucker McCarthy (LOU) pinned Landon Scheidemann (SUT), 1:52

132 – Airan Hernandez (SUT) pinned Nicholas McCaul (LOU), 1:03

138 – Cody Lutz (LOU) won by forfeit

145 – Niklas Sorensen (LOU) won by forfeit