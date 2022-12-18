Louisville boys compete in pair of wrestling events

The Louisville boys wrestling team saw action on back-to-back days this week during one dual and one tournament.

Johnson County Central 41, Louisville 36

The Thunderbirds edged Louisville in a dual held at JCC on Thursday. Tucker McCarthy, Cody Lutz, Niklas Sorensen, Bryce McLain, Peyton Welsh and Aiden Wedekind produced points for the Lions during the evening.

126 – Tucker McCarthy (LOU) pinned Charlie Rinne-Yellow Bird (JCC), 1:55

132 – Levi Boardman (JCC) dec. Nick McCaul (LOU), 10-3

138 – Austin Goracke (JCC) pinned Easton Kozeny (LOU), 0:59

145 – Cody Lutz (LOU) pinned Lee Xayaphonesongkham (JCC), 3:01

152 – Niklas Sorensen (LOU) pinned Braiden Nichols (JCC), 2:21

160 – Terry Trew (JCC) dec. Syler McLain (LOU), 4-3

170 – Bryce McLain (LOU) won by forfeit

182 – Cameron Werner (JCC) won by forfeit

195 – Cameron Lowther (JCC) won by forfeit

220 – Tucker Thomas (JCC) won by forfeit

285 – Christian Harrifeld (JCC) won by forfeit

106 – Peyton Welsh (LOU) won by forfeit

113 – Aiden Wedekind (LOU) won by forfeit

120 – Logan Topp (JCC) tech fall Jager Barnes (LOU), 19-2 (4:33)

Platteview Invite

The Lions captured 15th place in the Platteview Invite on Friday. Louisville scored 43 points at a tournament that featured teams from the eastern and central portions of the state.

Cody Lutz led the Lions with a third-place finish at 145 pounds. Lutz secured two pins and one decision at the tournament. Nick McCaul (132) and Bryce McLain (160) each captured sixth-place awards with their work.

Team Results

Broken Bow 229, Elkhorn Valley 150, Raymond Central 133, Elkhorn North 127, Lincoln North Star 95, West Point-Beemer 90, Falls City 88, Syracuse 78.50, High Plains Community 78, Elkhorn 65.50, Aurora 61, Nebraska City 59, Shelby-Rising City 59, Elkhorn Mount Michael 52, Louisville 43, Platteview 21, Omaha South 0

Louisville Results

106 – Peyton Welsh

Disqualification to Ethan Beed (AUR), pinned by Owen Krafka (SRC) 2:05

113 – Aiden Wedekind

Pinned by Tanner Renner (WPB) 1:26, pinned by Tyson Philbrick (EKN) 4:23

120 – Jager Barnes

Pinned by Colton Sprague (SYR) 4:57, dec. Dane Bellis (AUR) 8-7, pinned by Carter Geschke (LNS) 2:52

126 – Tucker McCarthy

Pinned by Kaleb Zulkoski (FCY) 3:45, dec. Kaden Knake (SYR) 6-3, pinned by Taggart Crouse (EMM) 0:58

132 – Nick McCaul (6th)

Pinned Brian Ostrander (EMM) 2:53, tech fall by Colton Kelley (BRB) 20-3 (5:08), pinned Grant Broeker (LNS) 2:29, pinned Jack Spiehs (AUR) 4:26, pinned by Gage Friesen (HPC) 2:25

138 – Easton Kozeny

Pinned by Tallen Harrold (BRB) 0:43, pinned by Jamison Evert (WPB) 1:26

145 – Cody Lutz (3rd)

Dec. Jackson Olberding (LNS) 9-3, pinned Jake Harris (EMM) 4:56, pinned by Wyatt Olberding (FCY) 1:09, pinned Wyatt Jelinek (RCN) 0:31

152 – Niklas Sorensen

Pinned Grant Appleby (ELK) 0:20, maj. dec. by Kyle Peterson (RCN) 11-2, pinned Sebastian Ramirez (WPB) 2:51, maj. dec. by Colton Hauschild (LNS) 11-3

160 – Bryce McLain (6th)

Pinned by Tie Hollandsworth (RCN) 1:55, dec. Tyler Mencke (EKN) 5-4, pinned by Wyatt Urkoski (HPC) 0:42