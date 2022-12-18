Louisville boys compete in pair of wrestling events

The Louisville boys wrestling team saw action on back-to-back days this week during one dual and one tournament.
Johnson County Central 41, Louisville 36
The Thunderbirds edged Louisville in a dual held at JCC on Thursday. Tucker McCarthy, Cody Lutz, Niklas Sorensen, Bryce McLain, Peyton Welsh and Aiden Wedekind produced points for the Lions during the evening.
126 – Tucker McCarthy (LOU) pinned Charlie Rinne-Yellow Bird (JCC), 1:55
132 – Levi Boardman (JCC) dec. Nick McCaul (LOU), 10-3
138 – Austin Goracke (JCC) pinned Easton Kozeny (LOU), 0:59
145 – Cody Lutz (LOU) pinned Lee Xayaphonesongkham (JCC), 3:01
152 – Niklas Sorensen (LOU) pinned Braiden Nichols (JCC), 2:21
160 – Terry Trew (JCC) dec. Syler McLain (LOU), 4-3
170 – Bryce McLain (LOU) won by forfeit
182 – Cameron Werner (JCC) won by forfeit
195 – Cameron Lowther (JCC) won by forfeit
220 – Tucker Thomas (JCC) won by forfeit
285 – Christian Harrifeld (JCC) won by forfeit
106 – Peyton Welsh (LOU) won by forfeit
113 – Aiden Wedekind (LOU) won by forfeit
120 – Logan Topp (JCC) tech fall Jager Barnes (LOU), 19-2 (4:33)
Platteview Invite
The Lions captured 15th place in the Platteview Invite on Friday. Louisville scored 43 points at a tournament that featured teams from the eastern and central portions of the state.
Cody Lutz led the Lions with a third-place finish at 145 pounds. Lutz secured two pins and one decision at the tournament. Nick McCaul (132) and Bryce McLain (160) each captured sixth-place awards with their work.
Team Results
Broken Bow 229, Elkhorn Valley 150, Raymond Central 133, Elkhorn North 127, Lincoln North Star 95, West Point-Beemer 90, Falls City 88, Syracuse 78.50, High Plains Community 78, Elkhorn 65.50, Aurora 61, Nebraska City 59, Shelby-Rising City 59, Elkhorn Mount Michael 52, Louisville 43, Platteview 21, Omaha South 0
Louisville Results
106 – Peyton Welsh
Disqualification to Ethan Beed (AUR), pinned by Owen Krafka (SRC) 2:05
113 – Aiden Wedekind
Pinned by Tanner Renner (WPB) 1:26, pinned by Tyson Philbrick (EKN) 4:23
120 – Jager Barnes
Pinned by Colton Sprague (SYR) 4:57, dec. Dane Bellis (AUR) 8-7, pinned by Carter Geschke (LNS) 2:52
126 – Tucker McCarthy
Pinned by Kaleb Zulkoski (FCY) 3:45, dec. Kaden Knake (SYR) 6-3, pinned by Taggart Crouse (EMM) 0:58
132 – Nick McCaul (6th)
Pinned Brian Ostrander (EMM) 2:53, tech fall by Colton Kelley (BRB) 20-3 (5:08), pinned Grant Broeker (LNS) 2:29, pinned Jack Spiehs (AUR) 4:26, pinned by Gage Friesen (HPC) 2:25
138 – Easton Kozeny
Pinned by Tallen Harrold (BRB) 0:43, pinned by Jamison Evert (WPB) 1:26
145 – Cody Lutz (3rd)
Dec. Jackson Olberding (LNS) 9-3, pinned Jake Harris (EMM) 4:56, pinned by Wyatt Olberding (FCY) 1:09, pinned Wyatt Jelinek (RCN) 0:31
152 – Niklas Sorensen
Pinned Grant Appleby (ELK) 0:20, maj. dec. by Kyle Peterson (RCN) 11-2, pinned Sebastian Ramirez (WPB) 2:51, maj. dec. by Colton Hauschild (LNS) 11-3
160 – Bryce McLain (6th)
Pinned by Tie Hollandsworth (RCN) 1:55, dec. Tyler Mencke (EKN) 5-4, pinned by Wyatt Urkoski (HPC) 0:42