WEEPING WATER – The Louisville boys raised their hands in celebration Thursday night with a one-point triumph at Weeping Water.
The Lions held off a fourth-quarter rally attempt by Weeping Water to win 45-44. Tyler Mackling sank two key baskets in the final stretch and Eric Heard drained a late free throw to help LHS win.
Louisville (5-10) created a seven-point cushion against Weeping Water (5-12) in the second period. The teams were tied at 7-7 before Louisville went on a 16-9 scoring spree. Mackling and Coby Buettner each produced five points in the period and Sam Ahl collected one basket and two free throws. Heard added a basket to give LHS a 23-16 halftime edge.
Avery Heath kept Weeping Water within striking distance with his work in the third quarter. He posted all ten of the team’s points in the period. He sank a pair of 3-pointers and added two short-range baskets to bring the Indians within 32-26.
Fans watched the game become a nailbiter in the fourth quarter. Heath and Hunter Mortimer each drained 3-pointers for Weeping Water and Noah Hammons and Jordan Beardsley provided three interior baskets.
Heard played a key role for the Lions in the fourth quarter with his composure at the free-throw line. He went 5-of-6 from the stripe in the period. His final free throw came with less than 30 seconds remaining on the clock.
Mackling (13 points) and Buettner (11) both scored in double figures for Louisville. Heard finished with nine points, Ahl produced eight points and Caleb Hrabik had four points.
Heath led all scorers with 17 points. Hammons generated eight points for Weeping Water and Levi Neumeister contributed seven points. Beardsley had five points, Mortimer and Noah Patton each scored three points and Zack Smith posted one point.
Louisville 7 16 9 13 – 45
Weeping Water 7 9 10 18 – 44
Louisville (45)
Mackling 13, Ahl 8, Heard 9, Buettner 11, Hrabik 4, Ball 0, Klein 0, Moxey 0.
Weeping Water (44)
Neumeister 7, Patton 3, Smith 1, Mortimer 3, Heath 17, Beardsley 5, Hammons 8.
Auburn 60, Louisville 26
Louisville hosted defending Class C-1 state champion Auburn on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs (15-0) raced out to a 12-3 lead after one quarter and went up 27-8 at halftime. Auburn went 13-of-14 from the free-throw line in the game and collected multiple baskets in the paint.
Hrabik guided Louisville’s offense with ten points. Buettner scored six points, Ahl had four points and Heard produced three points. Cordale Moxey scored two points and Harrison Klein tallied one point.
Auburn 12 15 19 14 – 60
Louisville 3 5 15 3 – 26
Auburn (60)
C. Binder 17, Hughes 5, R. Binder 3, Frary 14, Lambert 14, Patzel 5, Hall 2, Neiman 0, Matteen 0, Hudson 0, Morrique-Lopez 0, Roybal 0, Lavigne 0, Leslie 0.
Louisville (26)
Mackling 0, Ahl 4, Heard 3, Klein 1, Hrabik 10, Ball 0, Buettner 6, Moxey 2, Buck 0, Crowell 0, Savage 0, Leach 0, Hillabrand 0.