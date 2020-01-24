LOUISVILLE – DC West used a steady stream of points to stop the Louisville boys on the basketball court Tuesday night.
The Falcons scored in double figures in all four quarters during their 62-43 triumph. DC West (8-6) surpassed the 60-point mark for the sixth time this season. The team was coming off consecutive losses to ranked opponents Yutan and Wahoo.
Kyle Marick and Carson Roubicek helped DC West take a 15-6 lead after one period with their scorching shooting. Marick knocked home a pair of treys and a short-range basket, and Roubicek pocketed a pair of interior buckets and a 3-pointer.
Marick scored 11 points in the second quarter during an 18-10 run by the Falcons. The team increased its 33-16 halftime advantage to 45-26 with eight minutes to play.
Tyler Mackling led Louisville with nine points. He sank a trio of 3-pointers in the game. Eric Heard and Caleb Hrabik each had seven points and Talon Ball pocketed six points. Harrison Klein and Coby Buettner each had five points and Sam Ahl scored two points.
Cordale Moxey, Clayton Buck, Treyton Savage, Zach Hillabrand and Gwyer Leach all saw court time for the team. Louisville’s season mark changed to 4-9.
The Louisville girls and boys had been scheduled to travel to Yutan for league games Thursday night. School officials postponed the games due to the possibility of slick road conditions. They are working to find a makeup date.
The Lions will resume their seasons Tuesday with home games against Auburn. The LHS girls will play at 6 p.m. and the boys will tip off at approximately 7:30 p.m.
DC West 15 18 12 19 – 62
Louisville 6 10 10 17 – 43
DC West (62)
Marick 19, Kirby 5, Roubicek 24, Spanke 3, Travis 5, Graham 4, B. Lopemann 2, Hoffman 0, D. Lopemann 0, Liss 0.
Louisville (43)
Mackling 9, Ahl 2, Heard 7, Buettner 5, Hrabik 7, Klein 5, Ball 6, Moxey 0, Hillabrand 0, Buck 0, Savage 0, Leach 0.