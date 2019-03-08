LOUISVILLE – The Louisville boys basketball team finished the season 7-16. Tyler Mackling, Talon Ball, Jaden Maxey, Brady Geise, Doug Euans, Eric Heard, Brayden Powell, Conner Buettner, Coby Buettner, Jaren Powell, Quinn Wolcott, Caleb Hrabik, Stealth Reeves, Sam Ahl and Harrison Klein appeared in varsity games for the Lions.
Offense
Louisville scored 901 points this season and averaged 39.2 points per game. The Lions sank 36 percent of their shots from the floor (303-of-838) and 30 percent of their 3-point attempts (110-of-363). LHS went 185-of-334 from the free-throw line (55 percent).
Geise guided Louisville’s offense with 272 points (11.8 ppg). He made 33 percent of his field-goal attempts (86-of-264) and 31 percent of his 3-point tries (54-of-174). He also connected on 67 percent of his free throws (46-of-69).
Hrabik poured in 136 points (5.9 ppg) for the Lions. He made 60 percent of his shots from the floor (56-of-94) and 77 percent of his free throws (17-of-22).
Wolcott delivered 125 points (5.4 ppg) for Louisville. He connected on 43 percent of his shots from the field (43-of-100) and went 7-of-14 from 3-point range.
Powell finished with 88 points (3.8 ppg). He sank 38 percent of his field-goal attempts (30-of-78).
Euans gave Louisville 74 points (3.2 ppg) this year. He made 35 percent of his shots from the floor (23-of-66) and drained 36 percent of his 3-point attempts (18-of-50).
Conner Buettner (62), Maxey (50), Heard (35), Mackling (28), Ball (17), Brayden Powell (9), Ahl (3) and Coby Buettner (2) added points for the Lions.
Louisville produced 186 assists during the year and averaged 8.1 assists per game. Ball (30), Jaren Powell (25), Geise (23), Conner Buettner (20), Euans (18), Hrabik (18), Maxey (17), Heard (14), Wolcott (9), Brayden Powell (6), Mackling (4) and Klein (2) posted assists.
Defense
Louisville made 204 steals this winter and averaged 8.9 steals per game. Geise (48), Jaren Powell (33), Conner Buettner (22), Maxey (17), Ball (17), Euans (16), Wolcott (14), Heard (11), Hrabik (11), Brayden Powell (6), Mackling (6), Coby Buettner (1), Ahl (1) and Klein (1) all produced steals.
The Lions secured 185 pass deflections. Geise (64), Jaren Powell (23), Conner Buettner (20), Euans (20), Maxey (15), Brayden Powell (10), Wolcott (9), Hrabik (8), Ball (8), Heard (5), Mackling (1), Reeves (1) and Ahl (1) all tallied pass deflections.
Louisville athletes drew 11 charges on the court. Euans (5), Geise (3), Ball (2) and Heard (1) registered their names in the category.
The Lions collected 47 blocks this season. Wolcott led the team with 31 blocks. Hrabik (8), Jaren Powell (4), Geise (2), Conner Buettner (1) and Ball (1) added blocks for the squad.
Rebounding
Louisville hauled in 520 rebounds this year and averaged 22.6 rebounds per game. The team posted 151 offensive and 367 defensive boards.
Jaren Powell led the Lions with 126 rebounds (32 offensive, 94 defensive). Wolcott generated 83 rebounds (29 offensive, 54 defensive) and Geise posted 74 rebounds (20 offensive, 54 defensive). Conner Buettner chipped in 53 rebounds (14 offensive, 39 defensive).
Hrabik (50), Ball (41), Maxey (33), Heard (20), Euans (18), Brayden Powell (10), Coby Buettner (6), Mackling (4) and Klein (2) added rebounds for the team.