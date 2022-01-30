Louisville boys place fourth in conference tournament

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville boys captured fourth place in the league tournament this week with their work on the basketball court.

Fifth-seeded Louisville competed against Yutan, Ashland-Greenwood and DC West in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament. The Lions saw their season mark change to 6-11.

Louisville 50, Yutan 32

The Lions rolled past the fourth-seeded Chieftains in the quarterfinals on Jan. 25. Louisville ran an effective offense against the Chieftains (8-9) and limited Yutan’s looks at the basket. Individual statistics from the game were not available.

Louisville 15 6 12 17 – 50

Yutan 5 4 13 10 – 32

Ashland-Greenwood 63, Louisville 21

Top-seeded Ashland-Greenwood showcased scoring fireworks throughout Friday night’s semifinal contest. The Bluejays (13-1) went up 14-2 in the first five minutes and led 19-4 after the opening quarter.

Louisville held AGHS in check for the initial four minutes of the second quarter. Harrison Klein sank three free throws on consecutive trips to keep the Lions within 19-7.

Ashland-Greenwood erupted for 13 points in the final 3:21 of the half, and the team maintained its accurate shooting once the third quarter began. The Bluejays scored on their first four trips of the period to create a 41-11 advantage.

Klein helped the Lions with eight points, one rebound and one assist. Sam Ahl took one charge and posted six points and two rebounds, and Eric Heard generated five rebounds, two steals and one block.

Iyn Hoefener scored three points, Cash Biesterfeld tallied two points and two rebounds and Kole Albert collected two points and one rebound. Sam Luellen pocketed two rebounds and one steal in his time on the court. Gage Scholting, Jaxson Barnes, Chase Savage, Will Josoff and Tyler Euans saw minutes for the Lions.

Louisville 4 5 10 2 – 21

Ashland-Greenwood 19 13 17 14 – 63

Louisville (21)

Ahl 2-5 2-2 6, Luellen 0-4 0-0 0, Heard 0-6 0-0 0, Klein 1-3 6-8 8, Biesterfeld 1-2 0-0 2, Hoefener 1-1 0-0 3, Albert 1-1 0-0 2, Scholting 0-1 0-0 0, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Savage 0-0 0-0 0, Josoff 0-0 0-0 0, Euans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 6-23 8-10 21.

Ashland-Greenwood (63)

C. Jacobsen 6-10 5-5 18, Shepard 2-6 1-1 5, Kissinger 2-3 0-0 5, Konzem 3-5 3-3 10, Parker 4-8 0-0 11, D. Jacobsen 0-2 0-0 0, Bridges 4-7 0-0 11, Zimmerman 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 1-2 0-0 2, Hamm 0-1 0-0 0, Grell 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Thies 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 22-44 10-11 63.

DC West 48, Louisville 45

Saturday’s third-place game took place at Conestoga. Fans watched Louisville and DC West embark on a roller-coaster ride of emotions that ended with a game-winning shot from near halfcourt.

The teams were tied 34-34 after three quarters and DC West (13-5) took a 41-40 lead with three minutes to play. The Falcons led 45-42 when Louisville got the basketball with 20.6 seconds left.

After a DC West foul with 10.7 seconds left, Louisville inbounded the ball and created space for Heard to make a play. Heard drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 3.8 seconds left to deadlock the score at 45-45.

Following a timeout, DC West inbounded the basketball from under Louisville’s hoop. The Falcons threw a pass to Zach Spanke, who grabbed it near midcourt and relayed the basketball to Devin Lopeman along the sideline. Lopeman tossed a shot just in front of the halfcourt line that went through the hoop as time expired.

Louisville 17 7 10 11 – 45

DC West 9 13 12 14 – 48

