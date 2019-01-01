LOUISVILLE – The Louisville boys claimed one tournament victory this weekend in front of their home fans.
The Lions finished in third place in the Louisville Holiday Tournament. LHS fell to Fillmore Central Friday afternoon and defeated Nebraska City Saturday afternoon. The Lions changed their season mark to 2-5.
Fillmore Central 43, Louisville 32
Fillmore Central used a fast start to capture a victory in the first round. The Panthers (1-8) scored 13 points in the first quarter and remained ahead 20-15 at halftime. The team built its lead to 30-20 midway through the second half and kept the double-digit margin intact after that.
Caleb Hrabik guided Louisville with 11 points and two rebounds. Jaren Powell posted six points, six rebounds and three steals, and Jaden Maxey collected five points, seven rebounds and one pass deflection.
Doug Euans drew two charges and added one assist and one steal. Brady Geise tallied three points, three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block, and Quinn Wolcott generated three points, four boards and one block.
Conner Buettner pitched in one point, four rebounds and one pass deflection for the Lions. Brayden Powell had two rebounds, two assists and one steal, and Tyler Mackling tallied three points, two rebounds and two assists. Eric Heard had three rebounds and one assist and Coby Buettner added one rebound.
Fillmore Central 13 7 10 13 – 43
Louisville 7 8 5 12 – 32
Louisville (32)
Maxey 2-6 0-0 5, Geise 1-12 0-0 3, Euans 0-1 0-0 0, J. Powell 2-5 2-9 6, Wolcott 1-9 1-2 3, Hrabik 5-7 0-0 11, Conner Buettner 0-2 1-2 1, B. Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Mackling 1-4 0-0 3, Heard 0-1 0-0 0, Coby Buettner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-48 4-13 32.
Louisville 48, Nebraska City 29
Louisville’s defense gave the team a winning edge in the third-place contest. The Lions held NCHS to two points in the first quarter and led 16-3 with three minutes to go in the opening half. Louisville joined Elkhorn as the only teams to keep Nebraska City under the 30-point mark this season.
“The guys did a great job responding today after having probably our worst performance of the year yesterday,” Louisville head coach Adam Vogt said. “They played much better today, which was great to see. We were able to get back on the right track with a game like this.”
Louisville led 17-10 at halftime and stretched the gap back to double digits in the third quarter. The team scored on three of its first four trips after the break and went ahead 31-15 late in the period. Geise and Euans connected on back-to-back treys and Geise then deposited a fast-break layup.
LHS prevented Nebraska City (1-8) from staging a comeback with its free-throw shooting. The Lions sank 11 foul shots in the fourth quarter. The team finished the game 17-of-32 at the stripe.
“Getting 30-some free throws in a game definitely helps,” Vogt said. “The guys did a nice job attacking the basket and drawing a lot of those fouls.”
Geise finished the day with 14 points, eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and one pass deflection. Jaren Powell collected 12 points, five rebounds, one assist, one block and two pass deflections, and Hrabik generated four points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Maxey tallied four points, two steals, one rebound and one assist. Euans posted six points, two boards, one assist and one steal, and Wolcott had six points, two rebounds and one assist. Conner Buettner chipped in two rebounds and one assist.
Talon Ball hauled in two boards, Mackling scored two points and Coby Buettner grabbed one rebound. Brayden Powell added defensive work for the Lions in the game.
Louisville will resume its season Jan. 2 with a 6:30 p.m. home game against Plattsmouth. The team will host Palmyra at 6 p.m. Jan. 4. There will be no junior varsity game that night due to a lack of players on Palmyra’s roster.
Nebraska City 2 8 7 12 – 29
Louisville 8 9 16 15 – 48
Louisville (48)
Maxey 1-3 1-6 4, Geise 5-11 3-6 14, Euans 1-3 3-4 6, J. Powell 3-3 6-8 12, Wolcott 2-2 2-4 6, Hrabik 2-5 0-1 4, Conner Buettner 0-1 0-1 0, B. Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Ball 0-0 0-0 0, Mackling 0-0 2-2 2, Coby Buettner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-29 17-32 48.