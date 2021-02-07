Louisville boys play games during weekend

The Louisville boys continued their basketball season this weekend with a pair of games against area opponents.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 43, Louisville 40
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder kept Louisville from completing a comeback attempt Friday afternoon.
LV/SS watched a 23-14 lead begin to crumble in the third period. The Lions outscored the team 11-8 in the quarter and added 15 points in the last eight minutes. LV/SS held on to its lead in the final seconds to win the league game.
Louisville 8 6 11 15 – 40
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 12 11 8 12 – 43
Louisville 57, Omaha Gross 41
Louisville jumped in front of Omaha Gross in the first quarter Saturday afternoon. Caleb Hrabik scored 11 points in the period and Eric Heard added one 3-pointer to give the team a 14-5 edge.
Brayden Powell drained three treys in the second quarter to help the Lions construct a 30-19 halftime lead. The Lions scored 12 points in the third quarter before going to work at the free-throw line in the final period. LHS made nine foul shots to keep the Cougars from making a rally attempt.
Hrabik led Louisville with 26 points. He went 5-of-6 at the line and sank nine baskets.
Heard scored 12 points, Powell pitched in nine points and Sam Ahl and Sam Luellen each tallied four points. Harrison Klein had two points and Talon Ball, Cordale Moxey, Zach Hillabrand, Treyton Savage, Gwyer Leach and Cash Biesterfeld helped the team defensively.
Omaha Gross 5 14 6 16 – 41
Louisville 14 16 12 15 – 57
Omaha Gross (41)
Drake 2, Paladino 7, C. Capece 10, Anderson 8, Correa 7, Harvat 2, Duncan 0, K, Capece 0, McNamara 0, Mill 0, Paczkowski 0, Weiss 2, Ciurej 3, Bowen 0.
Louisville (57)
Ball 0, Ahl 4, Heard 12, Klein 2, Hrabik 26, Powell 9, Luellen 4, Moxey 0, Hillabrand 0, Savage 0, Leach 0, Biesterfeld 0.