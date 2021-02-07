Louisville boys play games during weekend

The Louisville boys continued their basketball season this weekend with a pair of games against area opponents.

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 43, Louisville 40

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder kept Louisville from completing a comeback attempt Friday afternoon.

LV/SS watched a 23-14 lead begin to crumble in the third period. The Lions outscored the team 11-8 in the quarter and added 15 points in the last eight minutes. LV/SS held on to its lead in the final seconds to win the league game.

Louisville 8 6 11 15 – 40

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 12 11 8 12 – 43

Louisville 57, Omaha Gross 41

Louisville jumped in front of Omaha Gross in the first quarter Saturday afternoon. Caleb Hrabik scored 11 points in the period and Eric Heard added one 3-pointer to give the team a 14-5 edge.