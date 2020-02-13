Louisville boys play pair of games

The Louisville boys continued their season this week with road games against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and Raymond Central.

Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 54, Louisville 43

Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson came back from a first-quarter deficit Monday night. The Yellow Jackets relied on a big scoring effort from Quran Owens to produce the rally. He notched 15 of his game-best 28 points after halftime.

Coby Buettner and Jake Renner propelled the Lions to an early lead with their work on offense. They scored all 16 of the team’s points and combined for four 3-pointers. Tyler Mackling, Sam Ahl, Cordale Moxey and Caleb Hrabik made baskets in the second period to keep LHS in front 25-23.

The Yellow Jackets took control of the game in the second half. Owens erupted for ten points in the third quarter to help CBTJ go up 36-30. The team remained ahead with its work at the foul line. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson finished 12-of-15 at the stripe in the game.