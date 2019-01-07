LOUISVILLE – The Louisville boys continued their basketball season this weekend with two games in their home gym.
The Lions battled Palmyra Friday night and squared off with Syracuse Saturday afternoon. Louisville’s season mark changed to 2-8.
Palmyra 41, Louisville 39
Palmyra won a back-and-forth contest with a late surge in the fourth quarter. The Panthers (5-4) scored 12 points in the final period to win.
Palmyra benefited from its work on the glass during the game. PHS outrebounded Louisville 31-16 and picked up 14 offensive boards. Tyson Reed, Kobe Jones and Andrew Waltke led the team’s effort with seven rebounds apiece.
Brady Geise generated 15 points, three assists, one steal and one pass deflection for Louisville. Quinn Wolcott produced nine points, seven rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist, and Jaden Maxey tallied seven points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Jaren Powell collected six steals and added three boards, one assist and one point. Caleb Hrabik had one point, two rebounds and two assists, and Talon Ball posted three points, three assists, two steals and one rebound. Conner Buettner scored three points and Doug Euans provided defensive work.
Palmyra 8 11 10 12 – 41
Louisville 7 9 13 10 – 39
Palmyra (41)
White 2-7 3-4 8, Waltke 4-6 4-4 14, Dillon 2-6 0-0 4, Kempkes 4-11 0-0 8, Jones 2-6 1-3 5, Reed 1-5 0-0 2, Hall 0-1 0-0 0, David 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-42 8-11 41.
Louisville (39)
Maxey 2-4 1-2 7, Geise 6-12 0-0 15, Euans 0-2 0-0 0, Powell 0-3 1-4 1, Wolcott 4-8 1-2 9, Hrabik 0-3 1-2 1, Buettner 1-1 0-0 3, Ball 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 14-36 4-10 39.
Syracuse 38, Louisville 28
Syracuse handcuffed Louisville’s offense during the opening half. The Rockets (7-4) outscored Louisville 12-4 in the opening period and 9-4 in the second quarter. The team preserved its lead in the second half.
Geise guided Louisville’s offense with 13 points. He added four rebounds, three steals and six pass deflections. Wolcott poured in eight points, five rebounds, two blocks, two pass deflections and one steal, and Jaren Powell had two points, four rebounds and two pass deflections.
Euans made three assists, Maxey had one rebound and one steal and Hrabik collected one rebound, one assist and one steal. Ball generated three points, three assists and one steal, Buettner made two assists and one rebound and Brayden Powell produced one assist.
Eric Heard scored two points and Tyler Mackling added one assist for the Lions.
Syracuse 12 9 12 5 – 38
Louisville 4 4 8 12 – 28
Syracuse (38)
Cavanaugh 1-1 0-0 2, Nannen 2-6 3-4 8, McCoy 5-14 4-4 15, Stubbendeck 4-9 0-2 8, Zastera 2-5 1-2 5, Brammier 0-2 0-0 0, Gress 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 14-40 8-12 38.
Louisville (28)
Maxey 0-1 0-0 0, Geise 4-14 1-2 13, Euans 0-1 0-0 0, J. Powell 1-2 0-0 2, Wolcott 2-3 4-6 8, Hrabik 0-1 0-0 0, Ball 1-4 0-1 3, Buettner 0-1 0-0 0, B. Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Heard 1-1 0-0 2, Mackling 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-29 5-9 28.