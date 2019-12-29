NEBRASKA CITY – The Louisville boys gained confidence over the weekend with one victory in the Nebraska City Holiday Tournament.
The Lions collected third place after a pair of games in Nebraska City’s two gyms. Louisville fell to Ralston in first-round action on Friday and roared past Fillmore Central in Saturday’s third-place matchup.
Ralston 52, Louisville 44
Bench points made a winning difference for Ralston against the Lions. Jeff Evans and Josh Kilzer combined for 20 points in reserve roles in the game. Evans collected 12 points, five assists and four pass deflections and Kilzer posted eight points and three rebounds for the Rams.
Louisville rallied within 26-22 at halftime after a big second quarter from Caleb Hrabik. He sank four field goals in the period. Tyler Mackling buried a 3-pointer and Sam Ahl and Eric Heard each had free throws during the quarter.
Ralston maintained a 40-32 lead with eight minutes to go. The team sealed the victory with balanced scoring down the stretch. Evans, Kilzer, Chaz Cullum, Luke Ranck, Drew Anderson and Joey McEvoy all posted points for the Rams.
Hrabik guided Louisville with 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting. He added five rebounds, two steals and one assist. Mackling poured in ten points and posted four rebounds and two assists, and Heard produced nine points, four boards, two assists and one steal.
Sam Ahl ended the game with four points, four assists, one rebound, one steal and two pass deflections. Coby Buettner tallied three points, two rebounds and one pass deflection, and Harrison Klein had four points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Talon Ball took one charge and collected two points, two steals, one rebound and one assist. Mason Crowell chipped in one steal for the Lions.
Ralston defeated Nebraska City 84-68 in Saturday’s championship game. The Rams improved to 5-3.
Louisville 8 14 10 12 – 44
Ralston 14 12 14 12 – 52
You have free articles remaining.
Louisville (44)
Mackling 3-7 2-2 10, Ahl 0-6 4-4 4, Heard 3-5 1-2 9, Buettner 1-5 1-2 3, Hrabik 6-8 0-1 12, Ball 1-2 0-0 2, Crowell 0-0 0-0 0, Klein 1-3 2-4 4. Totals 15-36 10-15 44.
Ralston (52)
Buttenback 1-3 0-0 2, Cullum 5-8 0-0 11, McEvoy 2-3 0-0 4, Ranck 1-5 1-2 3, Anderson 5-8 1-1 12, Evans 5-7 0-0 12, Strittmatter 0-1 0-0 0, Kilzer 3-4 1-2 8, Remar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-40 3-5 52.
Louisville 63, Fillmore Central 48
Louisville (2-6) created successful scoring combinations against Fillmore Central (1-7) throughout Saturday’s matchup. The Lions erupted for 40 points in the first half and maintained a double-digit lead in the final two quarters.
Hrabik led all players with 24 points. Mackling pitched in 14 points, Klein scored ten points and Ahl contributed eight points. Ball posted three points and Buettner and Cordale Moxey each netted two points.
Louisville 19 21 14 9 – 63
Fillmore Central 10 15 16 7 – 48
Louisville (63)
Mackling 14, Ahl 8, Ball 3, Buettner 2, Hrabik 24, Klein 10, Moxey 2.