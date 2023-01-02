Louisville boys split pair of home games

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville boys finished the 2022 calendar year with a second-place showing at their holiday invitational this week.

The Lions split two games at the Louisville Holiday Tournament. Louisville rallied past Nebraska City in the first round and competed against Ogallala in the championship contest.

Louisville 39, Nebraska City 35

The Lions overcame a double-digit deficit to stop Nebraska City on Thursday. Louisville erased a 24-14 halftime gap with strong defense against the Pioneers. LHS held Nebraska City scoreless for the first 11:27 of the second half to win.

Louisville head coach Adam Vogt said he spoke with the team at the break about playing more aggressively on the defensive end. Nebraska City entered halftime with momentum after putting seven points on the board in the final 70 seconds.

“It’s got to start with the defense,” Vogt said. “We gave up 16 points in the second quarter and then held them scoreless in the third quarter, and we changed nothing from an x’s and o’s standpoint. There was nothing different schematically about what we did defensively at all. It was all about the guys stepping up and playing to their potential out there.”

Louisville jumped out to a 10-2 lead after Sam Luellen and Alex Sorensen drilled consecutive 3-pointers. Sorensen’s fast-break layup with 50 seconds left in the period gave the Lions a 12-4 lead.

Nebraska City silenced Louisville’s offense until Wade Powles made two free throws with 29.5 seconds left in the second period. NCHS (0-7) surged ahead in the final stretch. Keston Holman collected a second-chance basket and Kalan Fritch produced a coast-to-coast layup with 42 seconds left. Jayden Borns sank a buzzer-beating trey to create the 24-14 gap.

The Lions began to rally midway through the third quarter. Powles knocked home consecutive 3-pointers, Luellen dished out an assist to Kole Albert and Cash Biesterfeld collected a fast-break layup and free throw. Luellen then delivered assists to Powles and Gavin Pierce on the first two plays of the fourth quarter to make it 32-24.

Nebraska City moved within 37-33 when Lucas Nielsen made a 3-pointer with 37 seconds left. Borns sank a layup with 9.6 seconds remaining to cut it to 37-35, but Luellen stepped up for the Lions in a pressure-packed situation. He sank two free throws with 4.3 seconds left to seal the victory.

Biesterfeld helped the Lions with 11 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks and one assist. Luellen contributed seven points, seven assists and three steals, and Powles finished the game with 11 points, five boards and one assist.

Daniel Hoefener produced four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block for the Lions. Albert delivered three points and four rebounds, Sorensen tallied five points and one steal and Gavin Pierce scored two points. Chase Savage hauled in one rebound and Cody Hrdy gave the team defensive minutes.

“This team has a ton of potential,” Vogt said. “We were pretty flat out there during the first half, but they came out after halftime and played much better. They showed that they have the ability to do a lot of good things.”

Nebraska City 8 16 0 11 – 35

Louisville 12 2 11 14 – 39

Louisville (39)

Luellen 2-8 2-3 7, Powles 3-6 2-3 11, Biesterfeld 5-7 1-3 11, Hoefener 0-1 0-0 0, Albert 1-5 1-4 3, Sorensen 2-2 0-0 5, Hrdy 0-1 0-0 0, Savage 0-1 0-1 0, Pierce 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 14-33 6-14 39.

Ogallala 69, Louisville 33

Ogallala athletes kept their unbeaten mark intact Friday with a victory over the Lions. OGHS (10-0) defeated Ralston 76-57 in the first round and swept past Louisville (4-6) in the title game. Ogallala has won all ten of its games by double digits and has scored more than 60 points every time.

Sawyer Smith led Ogallala with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Harry Caskey posted 18 points and seven rebounds and Jeron Gager added 15 points and five assists.

Biesterfeld guided Louisville with 12 points, six rebounds and two assists. Luellen posted seven points, two rebounds and one assist, Albert had six points and four rebounds and Powles tallied five points and two assists.

Westyn Larson scored three points, Savage had two assists and three rebounds and Hoefener netted three boards and one assist. Hrdy hauled in one rebound and Sorensen, Pierce, Dametre Moxey, Connor Linke and Brady Abbott saw court time.

Ogallala 12 17 18 22 – 69

Louisville 11 10 5 7 – 33