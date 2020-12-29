Louisville boys stop Ralston in overtime game

LOUISVILLE – Louisville athletes brought tidings of good cheer to their fans Monday night with an overtime victory against Ralston.

The LHS boys rallied from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Rams 68-67. Louisville junior Eric Heard swished three free throws with 2.7 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, and the team used effective offense to outlast Ralston in the extra four minutes. Caleb Hrabik’s free throw with 5.9 seconds to go gave the Lions the winning margin.

LHS head coach Adam Vogt said he was happy with the team’s performance. Ralston drained four straight 3-pointers in the third quarter and went ahead 51-41 early in the fourth period, but the Lions maintained their poise on the court.

“I liked the fact that we responded really well to their flurry of 3-pointers,” Vogt said. “I’m not sure how many they had in a row, but it was quite a few, and the guys kept their composure in the face of that. I’m really happy with the way we fought back and kept believing we were going to win.”

Vogt said Ralston gave the Lions a major challenge in the Louisville Holiday Tournament. The Rams (1-5) had lost two of their previous games by 11 combined points, and they had played a pair of undefeated opponents in Omaha Concordia and Elkhorn.