Louisville boys stop Ralston in overtime game

LOUISVILLE – Louisville athletes brought tidings of good cheer to their fans Monday night with an overtime victory against Ralston.
The LHS boys rallied from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Rams 68-67. Louisville junior Eric Heard swished three free throws with 2.7 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, and the team used effective offense to outlast Ralston in the extra four minutes. Caleb Hrabik’s free throw with 5.9 seconds to go gave the Lions the winning margin.
LHS head coach Adam Vogt said he was happy with the team’s performance. Ralston drained four straight 3-pointers in the third quarter and went ahead 51-41 early in the fourth period, but the Lions maintained their poise on the court.
“I liked the fact that we responded really well to their flurry of 3-pointers,” Vogt said. “I’m not sure how many they had in a row, but it was quite a few, and the guys kept their composure in the face of that. I’m really happy with the way we fought back and kept believing we were going to win.”
Vogt said Ralston gave the Lions a major challenge in the Louisville Holiday Tournament. The Rams (1-5) had lost two of their previous games by 11 combined points, and they had played a pair of undefeated opponents in Omaha Concordia and Elkhorn.
“That was a great game for us to play right out of the break,” Vogt said. “Ralston’s played a pretty tough schedule, so they’re a dangerous team. I told the guys that if they were in our conference they’d be holding their own with anybody, so for us to get this win tonight is a big deal.”
Louisville (7-2) controlled the early portion of the game. Sam Ahl, Harrison Klein, Hrabik and Sam Luellen found the hoop to give the Lions a 10-2 lead. Hrabik then caused the home crowd to buzz with a halfcourt shot to end the first quarter. He released the basketball just before the horn sounded to make it 17-9.
Ahl’s assist to Hrabik at the 3:04 mark kept Louisville’s lead at 27-19, and a 3-pointer from Hrabik 0:29 before the break made it 34-23. Another 3-pointer by Luellen midway through the third quarter kept the Lions up 37-28.
Ralston then breezed into the lead with an aerial assault of 3-pointers. Roy Buttenback pocketed a pair of treys on consecutive trips, and Alex Strittmatter repeated the feat on the team’s next two series. Two more 3-pointers from Strittmatter and Joey McEvoy gave the Rams a 51-41 lead with 6:19 left in regulation.
Vogt said the Lions believed they could withstand Ralston’s long-distance shooting if they focused on getting good shots of their own on the other end of the floor.
“With high school kids in general a big part of the game is simply believing that you can do something,” Vogt said. “We told them that we could control our own effort and our own offense. We couldn’t control the fact that they were making 3-pointers from way outside, but we figured that they wouldn’t be able to keep that up. We knew if we stayed with them then we could make a comeback.”
A spinning layup from Ahl with 2:02 to go cut Ralston’s lead to 54-50, and Hrabik’s 3-pointer from the right wing with 15 seconds left made it 57-55. Ralston made one free throw before Heard was fouled on a late 3-point attempt. He sank all three free throws to put an extra four minutes on the scoreboard.
Heard’s trey with 1:22 to play put Louisville ahead 63-59, and a short jumper from Klein kept the Lions ahead 67-64. Hrabik then knocked home his crucial free throw to preserve the victory. Strittmatter created the final margin with a 3-pointer just before the buzzer sounded.
Hrabik helped the Lions with a double-double effort of 28 points and 11 rebounds. Ahl contributed 18 points, eight assists and four steals, and Heard generated nine points and five assists for the Lions.
Luellen scored five points, Klein pocketed four points and Cordale Moxey and Talon Ball each chipped in two points. Brayden Powell added one rebound in the victory.
Ralston 9 16 20 13 9 – 67
Louisville 17 17 4 20 10 – 68
Louisville (68)
Ball 2, Ahl 18, Heard 9, Klein 4, Hrabik 28, Powell 0, Luellen 5, Moxey 2.