SYRACUSE – The Louisville boys won the latest installment of their Highway 50 rivalry with Syracuse on Saturday with a consistent scoring attack.
The Lions sank nine 3-pointers and made 45 percent of their total shots in a 60-49 victory. Eight athletes wrote their names in the scoring column and the team reached double digits in all four quarters.
Louisville (4-7) jumped ahead of Syracuse (0-10) with solid perimeter shooting. Tyler Mackling drained a trio of 3-pointers and Eric Heard and Sam Ahl added treys in the first period. Their work helped LHS take a 20-12 lead.
Mackling and Jake Renner both played key roles for Louisville in the second quarter. Both Lions scored five points to help the team create a 34-20 halftime lead. Ahl had one basket and Harrison Klein sank two free throws in the stanza.
Louisville turned to Caleb Hrabik in the post in the second half. He scored 14 points after the break to help the Lions maintain control.
Mackling helped Louisville with 19 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and six pass deflections. Heard collected eight points, four boards, three assists, three steals and one block, and Hrabik finished the afternoon with 14 points and one assist.
Ahl tallied five points, seven assists, four steals and three rebounds. Renner generated five points, two rebounds and one steal for Louisville, and Klein ended the day with four points, five boards and one steal. Coby Buettner pitched in four rebounds and two steals and Ball had three points, one board and one assist.
Gwyer Leach scored two points for LHS. Clayton Buck, Cordale Moxey, Treyton Savage and Zach Hillabrand all saw court time for the team.
Louisville 20 14 10 16 – 60
Syracuse 12 8 11 15 – 49
Louisville (60)
Mackling 6-11 2-4 19, Ahl 2-3 0-1 5, Heard 3-7 1-1 8, Buettner 0-4 0-0 0, Hrabik 5-7 4-4 14, Ball 1-1 0-0 3, Buck 0-2 0-0 0, Klein 1-2 2-5 4, Moxey 0-0 0-0 0, Renner 2-6 0-0 5, Savage 0-0 0-0 0, Hillabrand 0-1 0-0 0, Leach 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 20-44 11-17 60.
Syracuse (49)
M. Brammier 2-5 0-0 6, Carlson 4-6 2-4 11, Cavanaugh 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Stubbendeck 4-6 2-5 10, Brinkman 5-10 0-0 13, Wittler 0-0 0-0 0, S. Brammier 0-1 0-0 0, Shanks 2-4 0-0 4, Leefers 1-1 0-0 2, Goering 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-37 4-9 49.