TECUMSEH – Louisville and Johnson County Central were separated by single digits throughout the first three quarters of their basketball game Friday night.
JCC changed the appearance on the scoreboard with a late wave of points.
Johnson County Central used a 17-6 run in the final period to defeat the Lions 58-44. Tucker Liberty and Eli Waring helped the Thunderbirds (4-2) with accurate shooting during the game. They combined for 42 points in the contest.
Louisville (1-3) remained close to the Thunderbirds by creating several second-chance opportunities. The Lions snagged ten offensive rebounds. Quinn Wolcott led the team in the department with four offensive boards.
Wolcott finished the game with seven points and six rebounds. Brady Geise collected 11 points, three rebounds, two steals, one assist and two pass deflections, and Doug Euans had three points, one rebound and one assist.
Conner Buettner poured in nine points, five rebounds, four steals, two assists and three pass deflections. Jaren Powell pocketed five points, four rebounds and two assists, and Jaden Maxey posted four points, one rebound, one assist and one steal. Caleb Hrabik chipped in five points, two rebounds, one block and one assist.
Brayden Powell and Talon Ball each grabbed one rebound in the game. Coby Buettner provided defensive work for the Lions during the evening.
Louisville will resume its season Thursday at Malcolm. The Lions and Clippers are scheduled to begin at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Louisville 15 12 11 6 – 44
Johnson County Central 14 14 13 17 – 58
Louisville (44)
Maxey 1-4 1-4 4, Geise 3-15 5-7 11, Euans 1-3 0-0 3, J. Powell 1-2 3-4 5, Wolcott 2-4 3-7 7, Hrabik 2-3 0-0 5, Conner Buettner 4-10 0-0 9, B. Powell 0-2 0-0 0, Ball 0-0 0-0 0, Coby Buettner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-43 12-22 44.