Louisville boys take part in NCHS Holiday Invite

NEBRASKA CITY – The Louisville boys participated in a pair of basketball games on Nebraska City’s campus this week.

The Lions took part in the Nebraska City Holiday Invite. Louisville (4-6) competed in close contests against both Ogallala and Ralston.

Ogallala 46, Louisville 41

Louisville began the tournament on Tuesday against one of the state’s best teams. Ogallala had scored 60 or more points in six previous games and had posted 78 points in victories over Gering and Hershey.

The Lions held the OGHS offense in check throughout the first eight minutes. The teams ended the defensive battle with Ogallala ahead 6-5.

OGHS soared on top 26-10 at halftime and held a 34-19 lead after three quarters. Louisville nearly pulled off a comeback with 22 points in the final period, but Ogallala (8-1) was able to hang on in the last three minutes.

Ogallala 6 20 8 12 – 46

Louisville 5 5 9 22 – 41

Ralston 28, Louisville 26

The Lions and Rams (4-5) battled in a low-scoring ballgame on Wednesday afternoon. Ralston led 15-12 at halftime and the teams each posted five points in the third quarter. The Rams held off Louisville’s rally attempt in the fourth quarter to claim third place.

Louisville will resume the season Tuesday, Jan. 4, with a 7:30 p.m. home game against Plattsmouth. The Lions will then travel to Syracuse for a 7:30 p.m. matchup on Friday, Jan. 7.

Louisville 4 8 5 9 – 26

Ralston 7 8 5 8 – 28

