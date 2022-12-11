Louisville boys wrestle at North Bend Central

NORTH BEND – The Louisville boys gained experience on the wrestling mat Saturday during their trip to the North Bend Central Invite.

The Lions finished 13th in the tournament with 43 points. Teams from across eastern Nebraska took part in matches during the morning and afternoon.

Cody Lutz and Niklas Sorensen each returned home with fourth-place medals. Lutz earned honors at 145 pounds and Sorensen produced an award at 152 pounds. Lutz collected one decision and one pin and Sorensen had two pins and one decision during the day.

Team Results

David City Aquinas 213, Logan View 161.50, Wisner-Pilger 112.50, Tri County 99, Pierce 98.50, Shelby-Rising City 93, North Bend Central 91, Elkhorn Mount Michael 87.50, Johnson County Central 74, Winside 59, Arlington 51, Freeman 48, Louisville 43, Twin River 40, Lincoln Christian 37, Winnebago 15, Cedar Bluffs 0

Louisville Results

126 – Tucker McCarthy

Pinned Karter Gabriel (LCHS) 0:41, maj. dec. by Taggart Crouse (EMM) 12-2, pinned Dominic Bramlett (LGV) 1:44, dec. Shane Smith (TWR) 9-3, pinned by Cole Spahr (TRI) 0:44

132 – Nick McCaul

Pinned by Zeke Bliven (LGV) 5:07, pinned Chris Roeber (LGV) 2:44, pinned Brian Ostrander (EMM) 3:11, dec. by Alonzo Bass (WNB) 15-9

145 – Nathan Monahan

Pinned by Chance Foust (LGV) 1:39, pinned by Jake Harris (EMM) 1:43

145 – Cody Lutz (4th)

Dec. Jake Harris (EMM) 10-9, maj. dec. by Kelby Coufal (DCA) 9-1, pinned Asa Wegrzyn (LCHS) 2:02, maj. dec. by Chance Foust (LGV) 11-0

152 – Niklas Sorensen (4th)

Pinned Sean Chase Jr. (TRI) 1:18, pinned Brodie Wilkins (ARL) 0:45, pinned by Baylor Kaup (LGV) 3:39, dec. Sebastian Duran (EMM) 12-10 (OT), pinned by Devon Schultz (WSP) 1:06

160 – Syler McLain

Pinned by Jake Hunke (NBC) 1:41, maj. dec. by Cayden Cox (PRC) 14-4

170 – Bryce McLain

Pinned by Jack Hopkins (TRI) 1:38, pinned by Nathanial Mundahl (TWR) 2:44

182 – Quincy Trent

Pinned Camden Jansen (PRC) 1:33, pinned by Jurgen Baker (TRI) 0:40, pinned by Ethan Gallant (EMM) 2:11