Louisville, Conestoga girls win medals at league race

ASHLAND – Mira Fosmer felt good about Thursday’s conference cross country race when she received her favorite number on her runner’s identification bib.

She felt even better when she crossed the finish line with the best time in Louisville history.

The LHS senior earned second place at the Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet with a time of 20:22.72. She became the fastest runner in school history with her effort on a sunny day in Ashland. More than three dozen girls followed a path that went around the city’s baseball/softball complex and ended at Ashland Memorial Stadium.

Fosmer said she was in a good mood on the trip from Louisville, and her smile grew even wider when she checked in at the starting line.

“I was really happy when I got my bib number as 29, because that’s my birthday number,” Fosmer said. “It was a really nice way to start out the day. It was something fun that happened that made me feel pretty good about how the race might go.”

Runners from all ten NCC schools began their race near the stadium and followed a gravel path during the first section. They then ran past cornfields and a series of ball diamonds along the route.

Fosmer said she wanted to remain in view of Arlington runners Keelianne Green and Hailey O’Daniel during the first 1,500 meters. Green is the defending Class C state champion and O’Daniel has won multiple medals in her sophomore season. Conestoga junior Dani Ahrens, Fort Calhoun runners Maelie Nelson and Bria Bench and DC West athletes Addison Strong and Morgan Morrison were also favorites to medal.

“I just wanted to keep pace with the lead pack,” Fosmer said. “I felt if I could do that then I could start passing people as the race went on. My goal was to be in the top five, so I feel really happy about getting that.”

Fosmer moved into third place at the two-mile mark and moved past O’Daniel prior to entering the stadium for the final stretch. She challenged Green in the last 500 meters and nearly caught the Arlington senior at the tape. Green won the race in 20:18.77 and Fosmer had a time of 20:22.72. O’Daniel placed third in 20:31.42.

Fosmer became the fastest runner in school history. Sophie Korytowski had held the previous school-best mark of 20:25.20 since 2020. Girls have run five-kilometer races in Nebraska since 2013. They ran four-kilometer events prior to that.

Ahrens represented Conestoga at the awards ceremony with an eighth-place medal. Her time of 21:08.79 was one of the top marks of her career. She ran a personal-best 21:07.00 at the Rich Ziegler Invite in Syracuse on Sept. 30.

Ahrens is only the third Conestoga girl to have gone under the 22-minute mark in a five-kilometer race. Current college runners Danie Parriott (19:29.30) and Bella Hogue (20:26.30) hold the top two spots.

DC West (26 points) edged Fort Calhoun by one point for the girls team title. Conestoga and Louisville did not have enough runners to compile team scores at the meet.

The Cougars and Lions will both travel to Auburn Country Club on Thursday, Oct. 13, for the District C-1 Meet. Boys are scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. and girls will run at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Conestoga, Falls City, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Louisville, Malcolm, Milford, Raymond Central, Syracuse and Wilber-Clatonia will have runners at the meet. Fosmer said she was hoping to enjoy a similar string of good numbers during the district race.

“I’m pretty excited,” Fosmer said with a smile. “I’m looking forward to it for sure.”

Girls Team Results

DC West 26, Fort Calhoun 27, Arlington 32, Logan View 77, Yutan 80, Ashland-Greenwood, Conestoga, Louisville, Raymond Central, Syracuse no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Keelianne Green (ARL) 20:18.77, 2) Mira Fosmer (LOU) 20:22.72, 3) Hailey O’Daniel (ARL) 20:31.42, 4) Addison Strong (DCW) 20:34.25, 5) Maelie Nelson (FTC) 20:48.32, 6) Bria Bench (FTC) 20:53.76, 7) Morgan Morrison (DCW) 21:07.76, 8) Dani Ahrens (CHS) 21:08.79, 9) Kaitlyn Thalman (FTC) 21:20.96, 10) Olivia Malousek (DCW) 21:32.29, 11) Maria Malousek (DCW) 21:36.74, 12) Eva Georgoulopoulos (YUT) 21:39.31, 13) Bella McLaughlin (FTC) 21:40.06, 14) Malorie Weaklend (LGV) 21:53.68, 15) Ava Grimm (DCW) 21:58.21

Conestoga Results

Dani Ahrens 21:08.79 (8th), Elliott Zimmerman 23:56.57 (20th), Rachel Uhe 26:04.40 (28th)

Louisville Results

Mira Fosmer 20:22.72 (2nd), Londyn Hilliard 31:15.44 (36th)